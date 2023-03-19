Tony de Zorzi is a South African professional cricketer who has had a prestigious career. He is best known for captaining one of Johannesburg’s esteemed schools, King Edwards VII, and leading SA’s Under-19 side in the World Cup.

Tony De Zorzi’s profile and bio summary

Date of birth 28 August 1997 Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Zodiac sign Virgo Age 25 years (as of March 2023) Nationality South African Profession Professional Cricketer Country South Africa Role Batsman Batting Style Left-hand Bat Bowling Style Right Arm Off Break Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Bethany Wall Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Instagram Twitter

How old is Tony De Zorzi?

The renowned South African cricket player, Tony De Zorzi (aged 25 years as of March 2023) was born on 28 August 1997. His place of birth was Pretoria where he was raised.

Tony De Zorzi was born in Pretoria, South Africa where he was raised by his mother Natasha. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

Tony De Zorzi’s parents

The left-handed batsman was raised by his mother, whose name is Natasha. She has always been supportive of her son’s cricket career and has always attended matches. There is no available information online about Tony De Zorzi’s father.

Tony De Zorzi’s high school education

He attended King Edwards VII, one of Joburg’s most prestigious schools. According to most of Tony de Zorzi’s profiles, he was quite famous as he captained the school’s cricket team.

Tony De Zorzi’s career

Tony started playing cricket in high school. But professionally, he made his first debut on 28 October 2016 in the 2016–17 Sun foil 3-Day Cup when playing for the Northerns. He would then make his List A debut for the same team later that year on 31 October 2016.

His fame catapulted after he was named to the Pretoria Mavericks' squad in August 2017 for the first season of the T20 Global League. Unfortunately, Cricket South Africa would in October 2017 postpone the tournament and eventually cancel it.

Tony De Zorzi made his first-class debut in 2016 in the 2016–17 Sun foil 3-Day Cup when playing for the Northerns. Photo: @tonydezorzi on Instagram (Modified by author)

Though he never got to showcase his skills that year, Zorzi was glad to score his first century in List A cricket in January 2018 while batting for Titans in the 2017–18 Momentum One Day Cup against the Knights. His performance was incredible and he, therefore, secured a post in the Titans team for the 2018–19 season.

He was named the captain of the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad in July 2018 and in September of the same year, he was named to the Titans' squad for the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. In the next month, Tony made it to the Tshwane Spartans' squad for the first edition of the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament.

A year later, in September 2019, Zorzi was named to the Tshwane Spartans team squad for the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament. He in January 2020 was selected for the 2019–20 CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, where he scored his maiden double century in first-class cricket, with an unbeaten 213 runs against the Cape Cobras. In April 2021, the cricketer made it to the Western Province's squad, ahead of the 2021–22 cricket season in SA.

Tony De Zorzi’s team

Throughout his career, Tony De Zorzi has played for several teams, including South African Emerging Players, and Northerns cricket team. Photo: @tonydezorzi on Instagram (Modified by author)

In February 2023, this professional cricketer was selected in South Africa's Test squad for the series against West Indies. He made his debut against the team on 28 February 2023. In the following month, Zorzi was named part of South Africa's One-Day International (ODI) squad for their series against the West Indies.

Tony De Zorzi’s stats

His role is a batsman whose battling style is a left-handed bat. His bowling style is right-arm offbreak. The total DT20 innings of Tony de Zorzi are 26, while the total DODI innings of Tony de Zorzi are 33 as of March 2023.

Tony de Zorzi’s girlfriend

As of 2023, the cricketer is in a relationship with Bethany Wall. The two often post pictures of each other on their respective Instagram accounts and grace events together.

Tony de Zorzi is an accomplished South African cricketer who has played for several teams such as South African Emerging Players. He has also represented SA in several Under-19 cricket tournaments.

