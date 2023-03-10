Unknown facts about Rhett Hartzog, Andie MacDowell’s ex-husband

Rhett Hartzog is an accomplished business mogul who has made a name for himself in the jewellery industry. But despite his success, it was his marriage to Andie MacDowell that brought him fame.

Marriage to celebrities is one of the many ways people gain fame. Such was the case with Rhett Hartzog. His fame spread like wildfire after he married iconic actress Andie MacDowell.

Rhett Hartzog’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Andie MacDowell’s ex-husband Full name Rhett DeCamp Hartzog Date of birth 21 April 1958 Place of birth Houston, Texas Zodiac sign Taurus Age 64 years (as of March 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Education Gaffney High School Profession Jewellery Entrepreneur Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Andie MacDowell Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown

Rhett Hartzog’s age and ethnicity

The celebrity's spouse was born on 21 April 1958 in Houston, Texas. He is 64 years old as of March 2023. Rhett is of Caucasian ethnicity and holds American citizenship.

Education profile

DeCamp attended Gaffney High School in Gaffney, South Carolina, where he was classmates with his ex-wife, MacDowell.

Rhett Hartzog’s jewellery business

The business tycoon deals with fine jewellery and is believed to be quite successful at it.

Rhett Hartzog’s net worth

Although he is known to have a successful business in the jewellery industry, there are no official records of his net worth. That of his ex-wife Andie MacDowell is estimated to be $20 million in 2023.

Andie MacDowell and Rhett Hartzog’s relationship

DeCamp and Andie first crossed paths in class at Gaffney High School in South Carolina. They later reunited in 1999 after being introduced together by MacDowell’s sister. Later, Hartzog would reveal after proposing to MacDowell in 1999 that he had a secret crush on her in high school.

They tied the knot in November 2001 in a lavish ceremony in Asheville that was attended by 450 guests. In attendance were Andie MacDowell's three children. It was Rhett’s first marriage, but it was her second marriage, as Andie was previously married to Paul Qualley.

Who are Andie MacDowell's kids?

They are Justin, Rainey, and Sarah Margaret, from her first marriage to model-turned-contractor Paul Qualley.

Andie MacDowell and Rhett Hartzog’s divorce

Unfortunately, the couple split just three years after their gala wedding. This was after the actress filed for divorce in 2004. Although they never publicly disclosed the reason for their divorce, it was revealed that the phase was very painful for the Four Weddings actress.

Is Andie MacDowell married now?

Since her divorce from Rhett, most fans have pried to know who Andie MacDowell’s husband is. As per most sources, the actress has never tied the knot since her divorce from Rhett. Her only known partners and now ex-husbands are Paul Qualley and Rhett Hartzog.

Is Andie MacDowell in a relationship?

She has reportedly remained single since her divorce. The same case applies to Hartzog.

Rhett Hartzog’s accident

Rhett Hartzog’s death has been a subject of speculation. However, there is no credible information to prove he was involved in an accident or that he is deceased.

Rhett Hartzog is a celebrity spouse who rose to fame after wedding talented American actress Andie MacDowell. He is also known for his successful jewellery enterprise, which is believed to bring him a fortune.

