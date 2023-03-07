The local TV series Gomora has various undeniably talented actors who bring the show to life, including Buyile Mdladla, a man of many talents. Besides having a lengthy career in the entertainment industry, he is a well-respected church member. Here, we discuss everything we know about his life and career.

Buyile is no stranger to controversy, especially regarding his personal life. Buyile Mdladla and Connie Ferguson were rumoured to have been involved in an affair a few years back, but this remains unconfirmed. Before we explore his romantic life and other aspects, here is a summary of Buyile Mdladla’s biography.

Buyile Mdladla’s Wikipedia and other sources mention that he has children, but their names and how many remain unconfirmed. There is also no clarity on his family background. However, here is what we do know about him.

How old is Buyile Mdladla?

At the time of writing, Buyile Mdladla’s age is 48.

Where was Buyile Mdladla born?

The actor was born and bred in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, before moving to Johannesburg to explore a career in acting.

Buyile Mdladla’s ex-wife

He was married to Carol Mdladla, but the duo were not meant to last, and they subsequently divorced. Buyile Mdladla’s ex-wife has since publicly stated that the actor used to physically abuse her and cheat on her, with DRUM writing an article about it, which seems to have since been removed.

Buyile Mdladla’s wife

He is now married to Gomoditswe Mdladla, but how and when they met remains unknown.

Is Buyile Mdladla a pastor?

As mentioned earlier, he is a well-known actor, with some of his most notable roles being in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016), and Housekeepers (2018).

He is also a well-respected pastor at Redemption Ministries International Church in Glen Austin, Gauteng, which seems to take a significant role in his life.

A quick glance at Buyile Mdladla's social media shows that he is incredibly passionate in all he does, especially regarding his career as an actor and passion for preaching. Keep an eye on his social media pages for any exciting career updates.

