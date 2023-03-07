Shalom Lemel's age, children, wife, nationality, occupation, profiles, net worth

Celebrities often have to live under the scope of the media, which means they do not get an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Shalom Lemel, Dorit Kemsley's father. Dorit is an American TV personality, entrepreneur, and fashion designer best known for featuring in Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016.

Shalom is an American businessman with one of the most grounded and private lives despite being a celebrity father. Although you would expect him to be in the limelight, perhaps enjoying the glory that comes with his daughter's prominence, this is not the case. Lemel's biography sheds light on the lesser-known facts about him.

Shalom Lemel's profile summary and bio

Full name Shalom Lemel Nickname Shalom Gender Female Date of birth April 19, 1947 Age 76 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Israel Current residence United States of America Nationality American and Israeli Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Rachel Lemel Children David Lemel, Dorit Lemel and Debbie Lemel Gross Grandchildren Daniel Lemel, Drew Lemel, Jagger Kemsley, Phoenix Kemsley and Brayden Ariella Gross Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Famous for Being a celebrity father Profession Businessman Net worth $100,000

Shalom Lemel's age

Shalom was born on April 19 1947, in Israel. As of 2023, he is 76, and his zodiac sign is Aries. The businessman has yet to reveal his family background information to the media.

Shalom Lemel's nationality

Although Lemel holds Israeli nationality by birth, he gained American citizenship after residing in the United States for a long time. On the other hand, Shalom's ethnicity is White.

Shalom Lemel's wife

The celebrity father is happily married to Rachel Lemel, born June 20, 1953. Despite having a celebrity daughter, the couple prefers maintaining a private lifestyle, keeping details about their marital life under wraps.

Shalom Lemel's children

Shalom and Rachel are parents to three children, David, Dorit and Debbie. The couple's oldest son, David, was born in 1974 and is a graduate of Western New England College, currently working as a realtor. Their second daughter Dorit was born in Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA, on July 14 1976. Two years later, Debbie was born. She has a travel agency named Bespoke Travel.

Grandchildren

Shalom has five grandchildren from his three kids' side. His son, David, has been married to Valerie Schnipper since 2002. Together, they have two children, a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Drew. On the other hand, Dorit and her husband, Paul Kemsley, welcomed their first child, Jagger Kemsley, in 2014 and their second child, Phoenix Kemsley, on February 24 2016. Lemel's youngest daughter, Debbie, welcomed their daughter, Brayden Ariella Gross, with her husband, Bruce David Gross.

Dorit's spouse

Dorit is happily married to Paul Kemsley, an English businessman nine years older than her. How did Dorit meet Paul? The couple met in New York through mutual friends. They married in a traditional Jewish ceremony on March 7 2015, at the Rainbow Room in New York.

Where is Dorit Kemsley now?

Dorit lives in a 9,000-square-foot home in Encino, California, with her husband and two kids. Fans expect her to make a second appearance in Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2023.

Shalom Lemel's net worth

As of 2023, the renowned businessman has an estimated net worth of $100,000. On the other hand, Dorit's estimated net worth is $50 million as of 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an entrepreneur, TV personality and fashion designer.

Shalom Lemel's profiles

Unfortunately, Shalom is not on any social media platform, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He prefers maintaining a low-key lifestyle away from the public eye.

Unlike his daughter, Dorit Kemsley, Shalom Lemel makes a concerted effort to live away from the camera. He leads a happy and comfortable lifestyle alongside his lovely wife, Rachel.

