The untold story of Reed Cross Howard, Ron Howard's son

A lot of people become well-known because of their parents. For Reed Howard, the same is true. The American professional golfer Reed Cross Howard is the only son in the family, and his father is a famous American television and film actor and an award-winning director.

Cross is the lastborn son of a famous American actor.

Although Reeds once appeared in a film made by his father, his main hobby is golfing. In addition to having a flourishing golf career, Reed is a contented husband and a father and has achieved great success over the years. Continue reading to learn more about his age, net worth, and other intriguing details.

Profile summary

Full Name Reed Cross Howard Date of Birth April 12th 1987 Horoscope Aries Birthplace New York, USA Ethnicity Mixed Father Ron Howard Mother Cheryl Howard Wife Ashley Gioaffre Children 2 Siblings 3 Profession Golf Player Nationality American Body build Athletic Hair colour Red Eye colour Brown School Heritage Academy High School/ USCB Marital status Married Instagram reedchoward YouTube @reedhowardgolf3000 Net worth $5million

Reed Howard's biography

Cross is an American professional golfer.

Ron and Cheryl are the parents of the experienced golfer. Cheryl, her mother, is a writer and actress who has made cameo roles in films that her husband directed.

The athlete stands at the height of 5 ft. ten in. and weighs about 60 kg. In addition to having brown eyes, the golfer has red hair.

How old is Reed Howard?

Reed Cross was born on April 12th, 1987, in Banksville and is of Native American ancestry with mixed ethnicity. Reed cross Howard's age as of 2023 is 36 years old.

How many children does Ron Howard have?

The actor has four children. Being the youngest of four siblings, Reeds chose a different career. Bryce Dallas, born in 1981, is the first-born sister who is an actress, director and screenwriter.

Did Ron Howard and his wife have twins?

The celebrity couple has two other children who are twins. Jocelyn and Paige Carlyle were born in 1985. All of Ron's kids have a unique middle name. They were given unique middle names following the location of their birth to make things easy.

The American nationality is assumed to earn well from his job as a trainer.

What does Reed Howard do?

The athlete began his elementary education at Heritage Academy before enrolling in the Beaufort-Bluffton campus of the University of Southern Carolina (USCB). He joined their golf team in 2007 and played on it until 2008. Since then, he has won numerous tournaments.

At USCB, the golfer was an athlete as well as a student. He also received the chance to compete in the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Course in North Carolina due to his talent for the sport. After that, Howard enrolled at Pepperdine University, where he continued developing his craft and went onto more challenging terrain.

Reed has always been interested in sports, while the whole family's involved in entertainment. The talented golfer has a Youtube channel with instructions and training on playing golf. Cross Howard's academic and athletic careers were both remarkable.

Is Reed Howard a professional golfer?

Reed, on his YouTube channel, has indicated that he is a professional golfer. The player has created tutorials for steadhead golf training, where he trains amateur golfers virtually. The steadhead training aid assists any golfer in perfecting their swing. It helps golfers in developing their hand-eye coordination and play more accurate shots.

Personal life

Whom did Paige Howard marry? Reed married Ashley Gioaffre in 2015.

The couple married in 2015 in Connecticut.

Reed Howard's wedding

The couple made their vows at Litchfield Hills in Connecticut. Only family members attended the ceremony, which was private. His father's Facebook post was the only way the public learnt about it. The two are parents of a girl named Aspen Leigh, born in 2019, and they live together in America.

Reed Howard's net worth

The professional golf player is worth $5 million, which he has acquired primarily from his professional golfing career. His acting job is his secondary source of income.

Reed Cross Howard was born in the United States of America. He has three elder sisters, and they grew up in the New York City suburb of Banksville. Ron Howard, an American filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, and actor, is his celebrity father. Also, an actress, his mother, Cheryl Howard, has made prominent appearances in several films and television programs.

