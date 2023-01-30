Everything about Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's parents and siblings

Jasmine Camacho-Quinns is a Puerto Rican track and field athlete better known for her speciality in the 100 metres hurdles. She set the record as the first Puerto Rican of Afro-Latino descent to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Her decorated success and accolades are the fruits of her passion and commitment to the sport. Nonetheless, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's parents have played a significant role in moulding her into the star she is.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August 2021. Photo: @Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's parents were athletes while in college, and she probably inherited her prowess and love for athletics from them. They have been nothing short of supportive of her craft. Her father trained her when he discovered she loved athletics; her only sibling is a sportsman.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Jasmine participated in the Tokyo Olympics, although it was not her first Olympic appearance, but her first gold medal. She competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics but was disqualified for hitting a hurdle in the semi-finals. She also set an impeccable record of 12.26 in the 100-metre hurdles race.

Besides the vigorous training and commitment to track, Jasmine's family is a significant pillar of her success. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's Instagram account highlights how much she adores her parents and sibling.

Jasmine Camacho Quinn's parents

Judging by her social media posts, it is evident that Jasmine has an admirable relationship with her parents. Her father nurtured her talent and saw her through the early stages of learning the sport. She equally adores her mother, and in a 2018 tweet, she introduced her to the world as the Puerto Rican woman who gave her life.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's mother

The progenitor of the gold medalist in the 100-meter hurdles event at Tokyo 2020. Photo: @Elnuvodia

Source: UGC

Her mother's name is María Milagros Camacho. Despite detailed research, there are no public details about her date of birth; hence, her age remains a mystery. Maria hails from Puerto Rico's Trujillo Alto region, which explains why her daughter competes for Puerto Rico. She is also an alumnus of Baptist College, now Charleston Southern University in South Carolina, USA.

Jasmine Quinn's mother was involved in sports while in college, perfect at sprint running and long jump. She presumably met her husband in college. Her daughter, Jasmine, did not have a close relationship with her mother's side of the family. She only got to meet them when she was 19 years old.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's father

Jasmine's father has been identified as James Quinn, and like his wife, details about his life have not been made public. He is of African-American ancestry, answering the concerns about Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's identity, especially her ethnicity. He went to the same college as his wife and was actively involved in sports.

James introduced his daughter to hurdling at a tender age and played an integral role in her success in the sport.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's siblings

Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field in August 2022. Photo: @Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine spent her formative years with her brother, and only sibling, Robert Quinn, born on 18th May 1990. Robert is also a celebrity in his own right due to his affiliation with the National Football Association. He plays for the Chicago Bears as a defensive end.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's brother discovered he was talented at a tender age, and like his sister, his parents nurtured his talent. He was active in college football while studying at North Carolina University. In 2011, he was drafted into the NFL as the 14th overall pick by the St Louis Rams. Robert has been named a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

In April 2020, Robert signed a lucrative deal with Chicago Bears and has been playing for the team since then. These details about Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's parents and siblings take you on a trip, revealing other aspects of her life beyond her success. They also explain why she represents Puerto Rico and the origin of her love for athletics.

