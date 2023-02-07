Who is Monica Turner to Mike Tyson? Everything you need to know

Mike Tyson has made a big name for himself as a boxer and is considered one of the greatest in the ring. With all this gained fame, his life has been under scrutiny since mid-1980. This includes his marriage and family, including his ex-wife, Monica Turner.

Dr Monica Turner is an American paediatrician. She came to the limelight following her marriage to the legendary American professional boxer Mike Tyson.

Monica Turner's profiles

Monica Turner's biography

She was born in the year 1967. Monica Turner's age is 56 years old as of 2023. She is a native American whose religion is Christianity. Her actual birthday or zodiac sign has yet to be discovered.

Where is Monica Turner from?

She was born in Birmingham, the United States of America. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is African American.

Who are Monica Turner's parents?

She was born to John Turner and Maebell Steele. Her mother was a scout executive, while her father was an attorney. In addition, Monica Turner Tyson has a younger brother named Michael Steele.

Michael Steele is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland who served in that capacity for four years from 2003 to 2007. In addition, he is a former chairman of the Republican National Committee and a conservative political analyst ( 2009-2011).

Education

After high school, she joined Georgetown University. There, she studied and graduated with a degree in Mespecialised995 and then specialised as a paediatrician.

Career

Monica Turner began her employment as a pediatric resident at the Georgetown University Medical Center. She spent a lot of time helping those who required medical care as a medical professional.

Who is Monica Turner to Mike Tyson?

Monica Turner and Mike Tyson first became acquainted at a gathering in 1990 in New Jersey, USA, which was sponsored by renowned performer and comic Eddie Murphy. They immediately hit it off. While Mike was employed as a boxer, Monica had recently started at Georgetown University. They began dating and kept their relationship out of the limelight.

But after two years of dating, Tyson was found guilty of assault and given a six-year prison term and a four-year probation. He received his sentence in March 1992, and after three years in jail, he was freed in March 1995.

Turner periodically paid Mike visits while he was serving his sentence. Their relationship was heated up by the frequent flights she made into town to check on Mike.

Mike Tyson and Monica Turner's wedding

After his release from prison, the two continued to date for another two years until getting married in April 1997. Muhammad Siddeeq, Tyson's spiritual advisor, officiated their secret Muslim wedding at their Bethesda residence.

Monica Turner, Mike Tyson's wife, had two children during their relationship. The first was a girl named Ramsey Tyson, born on 14 February 1996. They also had a son named Amir, born on 5 August 1997.

Amir attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School. He studied broadcast journalism with a history minor at the American University in Washington, DC. He currently serves as the CEO of the clothing brand Debonair Attire.

Is Mike Tyson still married to Monica Turner?

No, they are not together anymore. In August 1998, after assaulting two drivers, Mike was found guilty of assault and given a one-year prison sentence. His release took place in February 1999. Not long after, Monica filed for divorce in 2000, claiming her husband had been dishonest and cheated on her.

She continued by saying that her husband was a severe womaniser, did not spend most of his time at home, was a spendthrift, and spent most of his money on expensive automobiles, women, and other material items.

Monica is among other Mike Tyson's ex-wives, as he was previously married to Robin Givens, an American actress, model and director. The pair were married from 1988 to 1989.

Who is Mike Tyson's current wife?

After his divorce from Monica, Tyson married again. His current wife is Lakiha Spicer, and the two have been married since 2009. They have two children, Milan, born in 2008, and Morocco, born in 2011.

How did Mike Tyson meet his current wife?

Lakiha met Tyson when she was 18 years old after promoter Don King introduced the pair to each other after one of his fights. The couple started dating and later tied the knot at a private Las Vegas Hilton Hotel ceremony.

What is Monica Turner's net worth?

Turner has had a successful career as an ecologist, author and paediatrician. As of 2023, she has an estimated net worth of $670,000.

Since her marriage, Monica Turner has maintained a low profile away from the limelight. She continues to work as a paediatrician.

