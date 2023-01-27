Global site navigation

All about Cassandra James as a child: Life before and after surgery
Сelebrity biographies

by  Eunice Njoki

Cassandra James is an American-Canadian transgender actress and activist. She is known for her role as Dr Terry in ABC's General Hospital, the first transgender character to be portrayed by an actual transgender actress in a telenovela. How was Cassandra James' life as a child before her remarkable transformation?

Cassandra James' transition journey
Cassandra James is known for her role as Dr Terry in ABC's General Hospital. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino
The General Hospital star never shies away from representing the trans community on the big stage. She came into the limelight after undergoing a full gender transformation, and many people do not know her before she started living her truth.

Cassandra James' profiles summary and bio

Full nameCassandra James
Birth nameNot known
Date of birth17th July 1989
Age33 years in 2023
Birth signCancer
Place of birthPasadena, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityCanadian-American
EthnicityMixed German and Chinese
Height5 feet 10 inches
Eye colourBrown
Hair colourBrown
GenderTransgender woman
PronounsShe/her
Relationship statusSingle
ParentsTeacher Debbie Lie and gerontologist James Watzke
EducationToronto Metropolitan University's School of Performance (Theatre and Acting Program)
ProfessionActress, transgender activist
Social mediaInstagramTwitter

Who is Cassandra James on GH?

Who is Terry on GH? Terry, real name Cassandra James, is an outspoken Canadian American transgender actress and activist. She gained fame in 2018 when she joined the cast of ABC's long-running series General Hospital as transgender doctor Terry Randolph.

Cassandra James' age

The General Hospital actress was born on 17th July 1989 as a male child. She is 33 years old in 2023. It is not clear if Cassandra James is her birth name.

What nationality is Cassandra James?

Cassandra James' ethnicity
The General Hospital actress has German and Chinese roots. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
The transgender actress holds American and Canadian nationality. She was born in Pasadena, California, United States, but her family relocated to Vancouver, Canada, when her dad started working there. She returned to the United States in 2017 and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Cassandra James' ethnicity

She has mixed Caucasian-Chinese roots. Her paternal grandparents were of German ancestry, while her mother has Chinese roots and was born in Hong Kong.

Cassandra James before transition surgery

James never considered transitioning as an option when she was growing up as a boy. During an interview with her General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard on his State of Mind series on YouTube, the actress opened up about accepting the gender assigned at birth but felt isolated. Her parents were understanding and supported her choice of girl toys and clothes.

The actress first came out to her family as gay but felt she was still closeted. She decided to come out again as a transgender woman in November 2015 and informed her fans later in 2016. It was easy to start transitioning because of her parents' support. The actress started her medical transition journey in the spring of 2016 at the age of 27.

Her best friend, Gigi Lazzarato, a transgender activist, supported her throughout her journey and even helped pay for her cosmetic surgery. She also revealed that her father accepted her decision since he always wanted a girl.

Trans actor Cassandra James
James started her surgical transition journey in 2016. Photo: Kevin Winter
Cassandra James after surgery

James relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 and joined the cast of the long-running ABC series Generation Hospital in 2018 as Dr Terry Randolph. Her role in the series is the first transgender character to be portrayed by an actual transgender actress in a soap opera. She has also starred in Roobha (2018) as Lucia, Still Wylde (2020) as Dr Walden, Diggstown (2020) as Tanya Ivanova, A Christmas Sunset (2021) as Zoe, Sort Of (2021) as Olympia, and Lit Girl (2019) as self.

Since coming out, James has been a vocal supporter of the transgender community. She is also proud of her Asian heritage and is not afraid of representing her culture as an actress and activist.

Is Cassandra James married?

The General Hospital star is not married. She is also yet to reveal if she is dating anyone at the moment.

Cassandra James' life as a child was not miserable despite feeling isolated because she had understanding parents and friends. Her smooth transformation inspires other parents whose children were born differently to help them live their truth.

