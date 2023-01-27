All about Cassandra James as a child: Life before and after surgery

Cassandra James is an American-Canadian transgender actress and activist. She is known for her role as Dr Terry in ABC's General Hospital, the first transgender character to be portrayed by an actual transgender actress in a telenovela. How was Cassandra James' life as a child before her remarkable transformation?

Cassandra James is known for her role as Dr Terry in ABC's General Hospital. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

The General Hospital star never shies away from representing the trans community on the big stage. She came into the limelight after undergoing a full gender transformation, and many people do not know her before she started living her truth.

Cassandra James' profiles summary and bio

Full name Cassandra James Birth name Not known Date of birth 17th July 1989 Age 33 years in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Pasadena, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Mixed German and Chinese Height 5 feet 10 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Transgender woman Pronouns She/her Relationship status Single Parents Teacher Debbie Lie and gerontologist James Watzke Education Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Performance (Theatre and Acting Program) Profession Actress, transgender activist Social media Instagram Twitter

Who is Cassandra James on GH?

Who is Terry on GH? Terry, real name Cassandra James, is an outspoken Canadian American transgender actress and activist. She gained fame in 2018 when she joined the cast of ABC's long-running series General Hospital as transgender doctor Terry Randolph.

Cassandra James' age

The General Hospital actress was born on 17th July 1989 as a male child. She is 33 years old in 2023. It is not clear if Cassandra James is her birth name.

What nationality is Cassandra James?

The General Hospital actress has German and Chinese roots. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The transgender actress holds American and Canadian nationality. She was born in Pasadena, California, United States, but her family relocated to Vancouver, Canada, when her dad started working there. She returned to the United States in 2017 and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Cassandra James' ethnicity

She has mixed Caucasian-Chinese roots. Her paternal grandparents were of German ancestry, while her mother has Chinese roots and was born in Hong Kong.

Cassandra James before transition surgery

James never considered transitioning as an option when she was growing up as a boy. During an interview with her General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard on his State of Mind series on YouTube, the actress opened up about accepting the gender assigned at birth but felt isolated. Her parents were understanding and supported her choice of girl toys and clothes.

The actress first came out to her family as gay but felt she was still closeted. She decided to come out again as a transgender woman in November 2015 and informed her fans later in 2016. It was easy to start transitioning because of her parents' support. The actress started her medical transition journey in the spring of 2016 at the age of 27.

Her best friend, Gigi Lazzarato, a transgender activist, supported her throughout her journey and even helped pay for her cosmetic surgery. She also revealed that her father accepted her decision since he always wanted a girl.

James started her surgical transition journey in 2016. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Cassandra James after surgery

James relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 and joined the cast of the long-running ABC series Generation Hospital in 2018 as Dr Terry Randolph. Her role in the series is the first transgender character to be portrayed by an actual transgender actress in a soap opera. She has also starred in Roobha (2018) as Lucia, Still Wylde (2020) as Dr Walden, Diggstown (2020) as Tanya Ivanova, A Christmas Sunset (2021) as Zoe, Sort Of (2021) as Olympia, and Lit Girl (2019) as self.

Since coming out, James has been a vocal supporter of the transgender community. She is also proud of her Asian heritage and is not afraid of representing her culture as an actress and activist.

Is Cassandra James married?

The General Hospital star is not married. She is also yet to reveal if she is dating anyone at the moment.

Cassandra James' life as a child was not miserable despite feeling isolated because she had understanding parents and friends. Her smooth transformation inspires other parents whose children were born differently to help them live their truth.

READ ALSO: Who is Isaiah Stannard? Age, parents, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Isaiah Stannard, an upcoming American transgender actor. The teen is best known for portraying Ben Marks in NBC's crime comedy series Good Girls. The character was created to reflect his real-life gender transition journey.

Isaiah was born a girl but came out as a trans boy when he was 12 years old, and his parents supported his decision. The 17-year-old uses he/him pronouns and often advocates for trans rights.

Source: Briefly News