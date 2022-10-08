DNA does not lie! Celebrity star Chinenye Nnebe not only looks like her iconic mother but also takes after her footsteps in the Nigerian showbiz industry. Thanks to her exceptional skills, the celebrity child has grown into one of the country's most renowned models and actresses.

Making it in any country's film and television industry requires hard work and dedication. Luckily for Chinenye Nnebe, these are some of the prolific skills she possesses and one of the reasons behind her success in the industry.

Profile summary

Gender Female Date of birth 5 April 1997 Place of birth Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria Zodiac sign Aries Age 25 years (as of October 2022) Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Profession Actress and Model Education St. Augustine College, Zenith University Mother Uche Nancy Siblings 3 (Sonia Uche, Ijeoma and Chinanu Nnebe) Height 5' 6" (1.67 m) Weight 129 lbs (59 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Son Cutemeeky Instagram chinenyennebe

How old is Nnebe Chinenye?

She was born on 5 April 1997 in Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria. Chinenye Nnebe's age as of October 2022 is 25 years.

She is of Nigerian nationality. Her ethnicity is black, and she identifies as a Christian.

Who is Chinenye Nnebe's biological mother?

Her mother is Nollywood's star, Uche Nancy. Uche is a successful costumier, movie producer and director. She is hailed for success in movies like The Seed, Proof of Life, and Fulton Mansion.

Who is Mr Nnebe?

Not much is known about Uche Nancy's ex-husband and the father of her children. However, as per most sources, she got married to him at the young age of 16. Eventually, the two went their separate ways, and she raised her daughters single-handedly.

Does Chinenye Nnebe have a sister?

Chinenye Nnebe's siblings are Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe, and Chinanu Nnebe. They all appear to share a close bond.

Who is the oldest among Uche Nancy's daughters?

Nigerian actress, entertainer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Sonia Uche is her eldest daughter. Her last born is Chinenye.

What is the relationship between Sonia Uche and Chinenye Nnebe?

Sonia and Chinenye are two peas in a pod, which has led to the speculations that they are twins. So, are Sonia Uche and Chinenye Nnebe twins? They are not. Sonia is Uche's elder sister.

Education profile

Nnebe attended St. Augustine College in Asaba. She graduated from Zenith University in June 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Career

The actress debuted in Nollywood in 2000 at the age of three. Her first role was in the movie Dry where she starred as Young Zara. Luckily for her, her mother was by her side to guide her throughout.

Since then, she has been featured in several movies. Some of the best of Chinenye Nnebe's movies are:

Loving Cherry

World of Lust

More Than Sisters

Living Nightmare

Voice of a Mother

Slay Mother-in-Law

Home Apart

But these are not her only projects. As per most of Chinenye Nnebe's profiles, other of her acting projects include:

Stitches as Zuri The Nanny as Ginika Little Annie as Benita What a Weekend as Ivy Misdeed as Chioma Unroyal Majesty as Ebere Show Me Love as Ijeoma Stronger Than Pain as Oluchi Gallant Babes as Ada Unroyal as Awajinma Faces of Beauty 2 as Melisa Jnr

Her incredible acting skills have made her share the screen with several Nollywood veteran actors. Some include Nosa Rex, Ken Erics, Regina Daniels, Mercy Johnson, and Stephanie Okereke.

Other works

Besides acting, the actress is also a model. She has worked with notable Nigerian-based brands throughout her modelling career, including Beauty Solution and Ammievals Gallery.

She has also been a brand ambassador of Sonia Hair Extensions, Jenny Glows Beauty Products, and Omah's World. On top of that, the model is an entrepreneur. She is the founder of an online clothing store, Shop With Chinny.

What is Chinenye Nnebe's net worth?

Chinenye is a woman who wears many hats. Because of all her income streams, fans have grown curious about her net worth. Although there is no official information, most sources estimate it is between $100 000 and $300 000.

Does Chinenye Nnebe have a husband?

In the movie Slay Mother-in-Law, Chinenye Nnebe's husband was Ogbu Johnson. Many movie fans were impressed by their bond and speculated that the two were an item off-screen. But Ogbu is not her husband.

She has also been romantically involved with fellow actor Somadina Adinma. But she revealed their relationship was that of two best friends.

Others have also claimed Chinenye is dating actor Jerry Williams. But Jerry revealed their on-screen chemistry did not extend off-screen.

Does Chinenye Nnebe have a child?

She has a son called Cutemeeky. He was born on 25 April 2019 and is a kid actor. The actress has never revealed the name of her son's father.

Chinenye Nnebe is a woman who wears many hats. She is an actress, model, businesswoman, and mother. Her unmatched entertainment skills have made her a favourite in Nollywood.

