Ntokozo Mayisela is best known as the wife of King Misuzulu; the current is the reigning King of the Zulu nation in South Africa. But, besides being married into royalty, she has other surprising talents too. Curious to know more about her? Here, we go into Ntokozo Mayisela’s biography and everything there is to know about the Zulu King's newly beloved wife.

Ntokozo married the Zulu King on 6 May 2021, just a day before his late mother's funeral. Despite only being married for over a year, they have been in a long-term relationship, initially meeting in August 2009. The couplet met at King Misuzulu's sister, Princess Bukhosibemvelo's elaborate royal wedding to former Transnet executive Sipho Nyawo. Before we go into further details on the new royal wife, here is a basic summary of her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Queen Ntokozo Mayisela Nickname 'Ntokozo' Date of birth 1984-1985 (exact date and year unknown) Age 37-38 years old Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian/Spiritualist (unconfirmed) Current residence Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to King Misuzulu (2021) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Noxolo Mayisela (mother, father unknown/deceased) Siblings Lungi Mayisela (sister) Profession Singer Education Diploma in popular jazz and music (institution unknown) Native language isiZulu, English Net worth $350,000-$400,000 Social media profiles None

For the most part, we have access to much of the royal's private life besides some minor details like which tertiary institution she studied at and her body measurements. Since she is a public figure, most information about her is readily available online. Before we further detail the things we know about her, let us answer some questions regarding her royal husband first.

Who is King Misuzulu's first wife?

As mentioned earlier, his marriage to Ntokozo is his first, taking place on 6 May 2021. So, how many wives does King Misuzulu have? This is his first and only marriage, unlike his father, who was known to have six wives at his death.

What qualifications does Misuzulu have?

Misuzulu has an impressive educational background, with his early educational experience starting with the Assembly of God Primary School. Then, thanks to a partly Swazi royal scholarship, he studied towards a degree in International Studies in Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

Ntokozo Mayisela’s age

Her exact birthdate is unknown, but sources state she was born between 1984 and 1985, making her 37 to 38 years old as of 2022.

Ntokozo Mayisela’s family

Not much is known about her family except some of their names. She has one sister, Lungi Mayisela, and her mother's name is Noxolo Mayisela. According to reports, her father's name is unknown, and he has since passed on.

Ntokozo Mayisela’s singing career

Ntokozo Mayisela’s job could be considered her royal duties now that she is married, but she is still an avid singer. Ntokozo Mayisela’s songs can be found on social media platforms like TikTok under her name as a hashtag, even though she does not seem to have a profile on the app.

How many children does Ntokozo Mayisela have?

The married couple shares two children, but their names have not been disclosed.

Ntokozo Mayisela’s net worth

Sources vary, but her value is estimated to be between $350,000 and $400,000. She has not confirmed this amount, though.

Ntokozo Mayisela’s profiles

Ntokozo Mayisela’s pictures can be found online, but not through any form of social media pages owned by her, as she is not available on social media.

Ntokozo Mayisela may be most well-known for her marriage to the Zulu King. Still, she is a standout person in her own right and continues to inspire others through her friendly demeanour and impressive vocal talent.

