Who is Gog Flo? Age, children, husband, TV shows, career, net worth

Gog Flo, whose real name is Ivy Nkutha, is a veteran South African actress. She embodies her role on Generations: The Legacy, and fans always call her Gog Flo even when she is not acting.

Gog Flo has been in the South African industry for over two decades and has established herself as a household name. Despite being a great actress, Ivy is a trained nurse. What prompted her to become an actress?

Gog Flo's profiles summary and bio

Real name Ivy Nkuntha Year of birth Around 1941/1942 Age About 80/81 years in 2022 Place of birth Alexandria, South Africa Nationality South Africa Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Not known (For over 55 years) Children Three, two daughters and one son Grandchildren Actress Noluthando Maleka Education Ithute Community School, St Thomas Training Institution (Nursing) Profession Trained nurse, actress

How old is Gog Flo?

The talented actress has not revealed her exact date of birth, but various sources show her year of birth as between 1941 and 1942. Gog Flo's age is about 81 or 82 years in 2022. She hails from Alexandria, South Africa.

Gog Flo's parents and siblings

Ivy Nkuntha's father passed away in 1953 when she was only 13 years of age, while her mother lived until 2008. She has four siblings, and she is the eldest child.

Gog Flo's husband

Ivy Nkutha has been married for over five decades. Her husband prefers to live away from the limelight. In an interview, she revealed that their love is still strong.

Gog Flo's children

The Generations actress is a mother to three children, two daughters, and a son. Unfortunately, she lost her only son to pneumonia.

Gog Flo's education and qualification

The actress was a student at Ithute Community School. She later enrolled at St. Thomas Training Institution to pursue nursing.

Gog Flo's career

Ivy Nkutha is a trained nurse. After college, she proceeded to practice corporate nursing at the Westrand Administration Board before joining a marketing organization. She later started working with a dental care school as a dental educator. Part of her job was to teach butchers countrywide how to clean meat to ensure the health of customers' teeth was not compromised.

Nkutha joined the entertainment industry after encouragement from her granddaughter Noluthando Maleka (who portrayed Dudu's role on Yizo Yizo). Her first acting role was as a patient's grandmother on Soul City. She later joined Muvhango to play Edward Mukwevho's advisor.

Before joining Generations: The Legacy as Gogo Florence, Ivy had minor roles in Isidingo, City Ses'La, and Zabalaza. She has also starred in several movies, including Mrs. Right Guy (2016) as an old woman, Layla Fourie (2013) as Petrus' mother, and Duma (2005) as Rip's mother.

Gog Flo's net worth

Ivy Nkutha has an estimated net worth of $450,000 in 2022. Her primary source of income is from her successful acting career.

Is Gogo Flo from Generations still alive?

The Generations: The Legacy actress is alive. There was confusion after actress Manaka posted a picture of Gogo and her make-up artist with the caption; Rest easy Msizest. Dawgie and I are gonna miss you. We are only left with memories. Fans thought Gogo had passed away, but it was the make-up.

What happened to Ivy Nkutha's car?

In 2018, she lost her grey Nissan Hard Body. She had parked it in front of the SABC Hanley Studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, in the morning. After a day of shooting, she came back in the evening at around 4 p.m. but found her car gone. She made a report at the Brixton Police station. It is not known if she found it.

Generations: The Legacy on SABC1

Generations: The Legacy is one of the most-watched soap operas in South Africa. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the series and its cast.

Which year did Generations: The Legacy start?

The SABC1 soapie started airing on 1st December 2014. The show is currently in its eighth season.

Is The Legacy a remake of Generations?

Yes. Generations: The Legacy is also created and produced by Mfundi Vundla. The series has a different setting and a varying tone from the previous Generations series.

How old is Gogo Zondiwe from Generations?

Gogo Zondiwe, real name Abigail Kubeka, was born on 7th December 1939 in Orlando East, South Africa. She is 82 years in 2022.

Who is Zoe Mthiyane from Generations: The Legacy?

Zoe is a South African singer and actress born on 9th November 1983. She stars as Zitha Langa on the SABC1 telenovela and is the opening vocalist of The Legend of Tarzan 2016 film.

How old is Kabisi from Generations?

Kabisi Moroka, whose real name is Mpho Joseph Molepo, was born on 28th November 1973. He is 48 years in 2022.

Hold old is Nonhle from Generations: The Legacy?

Nohle Majola, real name Bantu Petse, was born on 12th February 1997. She is 25 years in 2022.

How old is Mbali from Generations: The Legacy?

Mbali, whose real name is Ditebogo Ledwaba was born on 5th May 2001 in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa. She is 21 years in 2022.

Gog Flo is one of the most loved actresses in South Africa. She is still relevant and entertaining after more than two decades in the industry.

