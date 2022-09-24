Who is Carolina Samani? Age, family, height, career, profiles, net worth

Carolina Samani is among the fastest-rising young social media influencers and fitness gurus. At only 22, the star has established a rock-solid lifestyle modelling and swimsuit career. In addition to that, she has written several digital e-books, contributing to her high net worth.

Online star Carolina Samani rose to stardom because of the hot photos she posted on her Instagram. She quickly grabbed the attention of people, including modelling agencies, who were quick to sign her. Today, she is a successful model who shares most of her work on her Instagram. Join us as we explore the lesser-known Carolina Samani's facts.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 19 September 2000 Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina Zodiac sign Virgo Age 22 years (as of September 2022) Profession Instagram star, Model, and Fitness Guru Nationality American Father Derick Anthony Henry Mother Tawnya Lynn Nelson Sister Tanya Brother Gabrielle Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 50 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Online presence Instagram, TikTok

How old is Carolina Samani?

She was born on 19 September 2000 in her hometown Charlotte, North Carolina. But with time, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Carolina Samani's age as of September 2022 is 22 years.

Carolina Samani's family

Her parents are Derick Anthony Henry and Tawnya Lynn Nelson. There are no details about their professions. She also has a sister, Tanya, and a brother, Gabrielle.

How tall is Carolina Samani?

Carolina Samani's height is reported to be 5 feet 4 inches. As for her weight, it is believed to be approximately 50 kg.

Carolina Samani's career

Make no mistake: the days of social media as a fun environment to hang out in are over. Many people have lots of fun on social media but make money because it has become highly commercialized. That explains how Carolina makes her money.

Initially, she was posting on her Instagram for fun. But as her fan base grew, she started modelling and became a lifestyle and swimsuit model. But besides modelling, the beauty authored digital e-books.

Similarly, she is a fitness guru. She set one of her workout videos on Instagram to the hit PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ by Future.

What is Carolina Samani's net worth?

Her total assets are valued at $500k, which she has acquired through her modelling and entrepreneurial careers, and the brand supports. But she has never revealed her income online.

Who is Carolina Samani dating?

Her dating status is unknown, which makes most people believe she is single. But according to several of Carolina Samani's profiles, she dated fellow social media sensation Taylor Caniff in 2019.

The two were not shy to share their cute pictures online and grace events together. But things never worked out, and the two went on different paths. Since then, Samani has kept her love life under wraps.

Carolina Samani's Instagram

The online personality is active on Instagram and has amassed a considerable following. She uploaded her first Instagram pic in November 2015, an image of a colourful sky.

But as time passed, she began exposing her lifestyle to her followers. Today, she uses this platform to showcase her lifestyle photos, modelling and swimsuit career, and fitness videos. As a result, her popularity has increased over time, making her earn the title of one of the fastest-rising young online personalities.

Carolina Samani is a woman who wears many hats. She is a social media star, fitness enthusiast, digital author, and model. At 22, she has become of the well-earning youngsters and an inspiration to many young girls.

