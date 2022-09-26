Global site navigation

Who is Candy Asmus? Age, height, no make-up, surgery, profiles, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Candy Asmus? Age, height, no make-up, surgery, profiles, net worth

by  Justine De Lange

Candy Asmus is among the up-and-coming celebrities that have risen to prominence through social media. Many new-age celebrities have found significant commercial success and fame in this place. Her social media pages have blown up as of late thanks to her entertaining online persona and stunning looks. So, what is there to know about the next-generation star? Here is a complete biography of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Candy Asmus no make-up
The influencer found fame just a mere few years ago, in 2019. Photo: @candyasmus on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Candy quickly gained fame after she began making TikTok videos in May of 2019. After seeing how popular her videos became, she decided to pursue them full-time as her chosen profession. She is now one of the most recognisable personalities on the social media platform, with an ever-growing fanbase to boost. Here is a summary of her biography before we go into more details on her life and career.

Read also

Who is Rusty Fawkes? Biography, age, height, career, profiles, net worth

Profile summary and bio

Full nameLilnectarine (surname not confirmed)
NicknameCandy Asmus (public persona)
Date of birth30 October 2001
Age21
Zodiac signScorpio
BirthplaceHouston, Texas, USA
Romantic orientationHeterosexual (unconfirmed)
Religious beliefsChristianity (unconfirmed)
Current residenceBetween Hollywood, California and Houston, Texas, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Martial statusSingle
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderFemale
Weight50-55 kg (estimated)
Height161 cm to 170 cm (sources vary)
Hair colourStrawberry blonde currently (frequently changes her hair colour)
Eye colourLight blue-grey
ParentsUnknown
ChildrenNone
ProfessionSocial media influencer, model
EducationUnknown
Native languageEnglish
Net worth$800 000-$1 million (estimated)
Social media profiles@candyasmus on Instagram@candyasmus on TikTokCandy Asmus on Cameo

As we can see by her profile summary, some facts about her are still shrouded in mystery since she has never disclosed them and is relatively new to the world of fame. But, thanks to her online posting, some points have been easier to find, like basic facts about her background and career. So, here is what else we can confirm about the star.

Read also

Who is Olivia Mae Bae? Age, boyfriend, height, career, profiles, net worth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Candy Asmus’s age

Candy turns 22 on 30 October 2022, with her birth year being 2001.

Candy Asmus’s nationality

Born and bred in Houston, Texas, the southern native seems to bounce between her hometown and Hollywood, California, depending on where her work or family commitments take her.

Candy Asmus’s surgery
Since 2019, she has gained millions of followers on her social media platforms. Photo: @candyasmus on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Candy Asmus’s height

The star has never disclosed her height, and the exact amount varies on different online sources. But, her size is most widely reported to be between 161 cm and 170 cm.

Candy Asmus’s surgeries

There has been much speculation on which surgeries the influencer has gotten due to her body measurements and seemingly perfect facial features. Still, she has never disclosed surgeries besides a video on her getting lip fillers with a friend she posted to her TikTok.

Read also

Who is Sava Schultz? Age, boyfriend, dance, height, profiles, net worth

Candy Asmus’s net worth

Sources vary, but the most commonly reported value for the social media starlet is between $800,000 and $1 million.

Candy Asmus’s profiles

Candy Asmus’s Twitter does not seem to exist, and some profiles are under the same name, yet they have few followers and are not verified. Her TikTok page is @candyasmus, where she has 5.5 million followers. Candy Asmus’s Instagram page @candyasmus has 580 thousand followers. She also has a Cameo profile where you can request personalised videos.

Candy Asmus may be an up-and-coming star new to the world of celebrity, but judging by her fast-growing fanbase and rise to prominence, her career is just getting started and shows no signs of slowing down.

READ ALSO: Emtee's biography: age, albums, girlfriend, and scandal

Briefly.co.za wrote about another young celebrity who shot to stardom quickly at a young age, local rapper Emtee.

Read also

Who is Elissa Victoria? Age, family, height, profession, profiles, net worth

Emtee began his sharp rise to stardom at just 17 years old after his hit song Roll Up was released in 2015 to critical acclaim. Here, we discuss all of his life accomplishments in both his professional and personal life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel