Candy Asmus is among the up-and-coming celebrities that have risen to prominence through social media. Many new-age celebrities have found significant commercial success and fame in this place. Her social media pages have blown up as of late thanks to her entertaining online persona and stunning looks. So, what is there to know about the next-generation star? Here is a complete biography of her.

Candy quickly gained fame after she began making TikTok videos in May of 2019. After seeing how popular her videos became, she decided to pursue them full-time as her chosen profession. She is now one of the most recognisable personalities on the social media platform, with an ever-growing fanbase to boost. Here is a summary of her biography before we go into more details on her life and career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lilnectarine (surname not confirmed) Nickname Candy Asmus (public persona) Date of birth 30 October 2001 Age 21 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual (unconfirmed) Religious beliefs Christianity (unconfirmed) Current residence Between Hollywood, California and Houston, Texas, USA Current nationality American Martial status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 50-55 kg (estimated) Height 161 cm to 170 cm (sources vary) Hair colour Strawberry blonde currently (frequently changes her hair colour) Eye colour Light blue-grey Parents Unknown Children None Profession Social media influencer, model Education Unknown Native language English Net worth $800 000-$1 million (estimated) Social media profiles @candyasmus on Instagram @candyasmus on TikTok Candy Asmus on Cameo

As we can see by her profile summary, some facts about her are still shrouded in mystery since she has never disclosed them and is relatively new to the world of fame. But, thanks to her online posting, some points have been easier to find, like basic facts about her background and career. So, here is what else we can confirm about the star.

Candy Asmus’s age

Candy turns 22 on 30 October 2022, with her birth year being 2001.

Candy Asmus’s nationality

Born and bred in Houston, Texas, the southern native seems to bounce between her hometown and Hollywood, California, depending on where her work or family commitments take her.

Candy Asmus’s height

The star has never disclosed her height, and the exact amount varies on different online sources. But, her size is most widely reported to be between 161 cm and 170 cm.

Candy Asmus’s surgeries

There has been much speculation on which surgeries the influencer has gotten due to her body measurements and seemingly perfect facial features. Still, she has never disclosed surgeries besides a video on her getting lip fillers with a friend she posted to her TikTok.

Candy Asmus’s net worth

Sources vary, but the most commonly reported value for the social media starlet is between $800,000 and $1 million.

Candy Asmus’s profiles

Candy Asmus’s Twitter does not seem to exist, and some profiles are under the same name, yet they have few followers and are not verified. Her TikTok page is @candyasmus, where she has 5.5 million followers. Candy Asmus’s Instagram page @candyasmus has 580 thousand followers. She also has a Cameo profile where you can request personalised videos.

Candy Asmus may be an up-and-coming star new to the world of celebrity, but judging by her fast-growing fanbase and rise to prominence, her career is just getting started and shows no signs of slowing down.

