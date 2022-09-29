Who is Rusty Fawkes? Biography, age, height, career, profiles, net worth

Cosplaying is more popular than ever. It allows you to dress up as your favorite video game character, hence why it has won the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. One young gamer known for always standing out in unique, memorable character outfits is Rusty Fawkes. She has become very popular and has even made a career out of it.

Rusty Fawkes is a popular online phenomenon best known for cosplaying different video game characters. Photo: @rusty.fawkes on Instagram (Modified by author)

Cosplayers like Rusty Fawkes have become a worldwide sensation in the gaming community because of bringing favourite fictional characters from the screen into real life using art. For some gamers, this is a way of having fun and drawing inspiration and life lessons through the characters' stories. But who is she? Get to know more about this cosplayer in this read.

Profile summary

Date of birth 17 September 1996 Place of birth United States Age 26 years (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Profession Cosplay Model, Streamer, and Social Media Influencer Nationality American Height 5" 2" (1.57 m) Weight 112 lbs (51 kg) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Tattoos Legs, Hand, and on the Belly Physique Slim & Fit Instagram rusty.fawkes YouTube Rusty Fawkes TikTok Rusty Fawkes Only Fans Rusty Fawkes Fansly Rusty Fawkes

Rusty Fawkes' biography

Cosplayer and internet sensation Rusty Fawkes was born in the U.S. and is 26 years old as of 2022. Photo: @rusty.fawkes on Instagram (Modified by author)

For Rusty, the best part about cosplay is character portrayal. She enjoys embodying different characters, from the costume and facial expressions to the body language, which has made fans fall in love with her. But, underneath these characters, fans cannot tell much about her. So, here are the lesser-known facts about Fawkes.

Rusty Fawkes' age

She was born on 17 September 1996 in the United States and is 26 years old as of September 2022. However, she has not revealed any details about her family or educational background.

How tall is Rusty Fawkes?

Rusty Fawkes stands tall at 5 ft 2 in, approximately 1.57 m. Photo: @rusty.fawkes on Instagram (Modified by author)

Rusty Fawkes' height is reportedly 5 ft 2 in, approximately 1.57 m, and her weight is 112 pounds, roughly 51 kg. She also has several tattoos, including a bumblebee tattoo on her chest.

Rusty Fawkes' career

Fawkes was always passionate and interested in cosplay ever since a young age. Back in her school days, she participated in fancy dress competitions. With time, she became interested in cosplay and chose to be a cosplay model.

She is famous for cosplaying as characters from Scooby-Doo, Metroid, and Spyro the Dragon. She showcases most of her cosplay works on her Instagram account. Thanks to her creative gift, she has worked with companies and brands such as TechniSport.

She also cosplayed as Princess Zelda from the Legend of Zelda video game franchise in 2019. Fawkes is also a Twitch streamer who streams games now and then.

Online content

Rusty Fawkes makes her living online through content creation on different platforms. Photo: @rusty.fawkes on Instagram (Modified by author)

Besides cosplay, Rusty is also a content creator and social media phenomenon. Because of her creative art, Rusty has amassed a significant following on her social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.

If you want a hint of her gaming strategies, you might want to subscribe to Rusty Fawkes' YouTube channel. Here, she uploads gaming content.

It took her two years to upload her first video. The first video, entitled Visiting London Again, aired in 2019. Rusty Fawkes' TikTok is the to-go-to place if you want to watch a few of her funny videos.

She is also active on Twitter, OnlyFans, and Fansly. She uploads premium content on OnlyFans and Fansly, meaning her fans must pay for a membership to access the content.

Rusty Fawkes' net worth

The internet phenomenon makes her living online. She is paid for working with brands like TechniSport or cosplaying as Princess Zelda from the Legend of Zelda video game franchise. As of 2022, her net worth, per most of Rusty Fawkes' profiles, is $200k and above.

Rusty Fawkes is best known for cosplaying. However, she is also a Twitch streamer, content creator, and social media influencer. Thanks to her hard work, the beauty boasts of net worth above $200k.

