Who is Crystal-Lee Naomi? Age, family, career, movies, profiles, net worth

Who is Crystal-Lee Naomi? She is a renowned American film and television series actress. Naomi became famous for featuring in blockbuster films like A Holiday Chance, Criminal Minds, Girls Gateway Gone Wrong and Tyler Perry's Sistas.

Naomi is famous for all her movie appearances as a movie actress. You may ask yourself, how old is Crystal-Lee Naomi? However, it is not clear how old she is because she does not reveal her personal information. Here is a chance to learn more about Crystal-Lee and all her achievements over the years.

Crystal-Lee Naomi's Biography

Name Crystal-Lee Naomi Place of Birth America Date of Birth Not known Profession Actress Instagram crystalleenaomi Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Spouse Not Known Nationality American Net worth $600k - $3 million

Who is Crystal-Lee Naomi?

There is very little information about who she is. She is mainly known for the movies she has featured in; beyond that, there is little information available. What is Crystal-Lee Naomi's age? There is no information on the year she was born and the date. However, she was born in America.

Her exact place of birth is also not straightforward; however it was in one of the states in the U.S. Her ethnicity is black American, and it is presumed that she was born in Los Angeles.

Education

Crystal-Lee enjoys keeping her life private. She is not generous with her personal life details. Somebody can only assume that she went to a good school because her creative abilities are exceptional.

Crystal-Lee Naomi's career

Naomi began her career two decades ago as a film and television actress. Her two-decade career as an actress has made her quite recognisable, with several of the films she has appeared in constantly topping the charts.

Crystal-Lee has featured in blockbusters like the 2005 Criminal Minds, the 2021 Girls Getaway Gone Wrong, the 2021 A Holiday Chance, and others. Crystal also played the role of Jasmine Borders on Tyler Perry's Sistas.

Crystal-Lee Naomi's movies and TV shows

Having begun her career early, she has been a part of several movies and films in the entertainment industry. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows she has appeared in.

TV series

My brother's keeper: A drama series - 2012

How men Become Dogs - 2013

My Roommate the - 2013

Flaked - 2016

Masters of *** - 2016

Ballers - 2016

Criminal Minds - 2017

Dear White People- 2017

Sistas - 2019-2021

Movies

Colour my World - 2016

Twisted House Sitter - 2021

A Holiday Chance - 2021

Girls Getaway Gone Wrong - 2021

Crystal-Lee Naomi's profiles

She has a fantastic profile on Instagram with the handle @crystalleenaomi with 16. 3k followers as of 2022, while she follows a total of 756 people. She shares intriguing photos of herself on her Instagram account and regularly keeps her fans posted on what she is up to.

Crystal-Lee Naomi's net worth

She has an estimated net worth of between $600k and $3 million. Most of her earnings come from appearing in highly-rated movies and TV shows. In addition, she sells her merch, SheHustlerbyCLN, which promotes her income.

Crystal-Lee is very personal, and not much information can be gathered about her. She has not revealed who she is dating or even her parents. However, much can be seen and said about her stellar career achievements.

