Sheree Zampino's net worth places her in the rank of the independent and strong women who have amassed wealth and fame for themselves in entertainment and business. In addition, she is best known as an American actress and the ex-wife of the prominent celeb Will Smith. But then, how does she earn much? Below is everything you need to know about her!

Sheree Zampino attends Muse By Haleh Mashian at Mash Gallery in West Hollywood, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Sheree Zampino is a millionaire businesswoman, TV personality, and social media influencer. She rose to fame with her debut in the VH1 reality series Hollywood Exes and has been making millions from her acting pursuit. This is coupled with her fashion and skin care brand over the years.

Sheree Zampino's profile summary and bio

Full name Sheree Elizabeth Zampino Famous names Sheree Smith and Sheree Fletcher Gender Female Date of birth 16th November 1967 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Schenectady, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4' 11" Height in centimetres 151 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurement in inches 34-26-35 Shoe size 5 US Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Pat Zampino Father Les Zampino Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex -husbands Will Smith and Terrell Fletcher Children 1 School Fashion Institute of Technology, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Los Angeles Profession Actress, television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Net worth $6 million Instagram handle @shereezampino

Sheree Zampino's background information

Sheree Elizabeth Zampino, popularly known as Sheree Zampino, was born in Schenectady, New York City, United States. She is the daughter of Les Zampino, a local school worker, martial artist, and president of the Northeast Taekwondo Academy in Rotterdam, NY. Her mother is Pat Zampino.

How old is Sheree Zampino?

Sheree Zampino's age is 54 years in 2022. She was born on 16th November 1967. Zampino was born to a family of Italian and African-American descent. However, she has an American nationality and two brothers: Richard and David.

Education

After graduating from high school, the actress pursued her interest in fashion. As a result, she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1984 and ran a business program there. With that, she got a diploma in business and fashion design in 1986. She also went to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Sheree Zampino attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

What does Sheree Zampino do?

Zampino works as an actor, television personality, fashion designer, and social media influencer. Her passion for fashion was established in 2006 when she founded her skincare company, Whoop Ash.

She also developed an online fashion and accessories boutique, Sheree Elizabeth Boutique, in 2009. She has been the CEO since November 2017 and deals in pieces of jewellery and diverse clothing.

What show was Sheree Zampino on?

Sheree Zampino's career in acting started in 2001 when she featured in the movie Our Journey. Then, she was in Hollywood Exes in June 2012, which portrayed her as the former wife of Will Smith.

The famous actress was on the popular show Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sheree Zampino's RHOBH appearance was first in episode 15 of the fourth season. She later appeared in season 10 with Garcelle Beauvais. In December 2021, the actress appeared as a new friend and was cast in season 12 alongside Diana Jenkins.

She has since then hosted and made various appearances in movies and TV shows like:

Minay TV

Do Something Award

The Oprah Winfrey show

Big Morning Buzz Live

Bethany

Oh! Drama

Good Morning America

Black Hollywood Lives

The Real Daytime

Red Table Talk

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife, at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Who is Sheree Zampino's husband?

Sheree Zampino's husband was the well-known American actor, rapper, and entrepreneur Will Smith. They met in 1991 on the set of A Different World through a mutual acquaintance. Later, the duo married in 1992 and shared a 29-year-old son named Trey Smith.

But then, the marriage was dissolved in 1995, and Will Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith. The actress also remarried on 26th May 2007. Sheree Zampino's second husband was Terrell Fletcher, a former NFL player who later became a pastor. However, they divorced in November 2014.

Nevertheless, there are rumours of her having a daughter named Jodie with her ex-husband, but she debunked the claims. Sheree Zampino's children are Trey Smith and her stepchildren from her first marriage: Jaden and Willow. She is currently single and co-parenting her child with Will Smith.

Net worth

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Zampino has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The successful businesswoman has accumulated this from acting, television appearances, and fashion companies.

Sheree Zampino's net worth is proof of her focus, determination, and utilisation of her talent over the years. Though she has had controversial marriages, she is not relenting in acquiring more wealth and living a good life.

