Who is Kassius Lijah Marcil Green? Age, partner, parents, profiles, net worth

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green is an upcoming American actor famously known as the son of Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil. His parents are notable for their portrayal in the romantic drama series Beverly Hills, 90210.

He is the son of Brian Austin and Vanessa Marcil. Photo: @ kassius_marcil_green on Instagram (modified by author)

Kassius is also a YouTuber and social media personality with considerable subscriber amounts on his media pages. Kassius' biography here debunks the celebrity child, his fame and his life achievements.

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's profiles & bio summary

Full name Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green Nickname Kass Gender Male Date of birth 15 March 2002 Age 20 years (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Vanessa Marcil Father Brian Austin Green Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Profession Actor and internet personality Instagram @kassius_marcil_green Twitter @BlueVeemo

How old is Kassius Green?

The young actor was born on 15 March 2002; therefore, as of 2022, Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's age is 20 years. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's parents

His parents are Brian and Vanessa. The two actors met in 1999, featured in the television series Beverly Hills, 90210 and dated for a short time before officially engaged in July 2001. Nevertheless, they separated in 2003 after the birth of their son though they had plans to get married.

He is 20 years old. Photo: @ kassius_marcil_green on Instagram (modified by author)

Lijah Marcil's dad, Brian Austin Green, is an actor and producer. He became well-known after appearing in the television show Beverly Hills, 90210, Freddie, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Wedding Band, and Anger Management are just a few of the popular programs in which he has appeared.

Lijah has three half-siblings, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River Green, from his dad's side. He is American by nationality and has mixed ethnicity; his mother is Mexican of French and Italian origin, while his father is English and Italian of Scottish descent.

Lijah is gay and is currently dating Ian Ward. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Why did Brian Austin Green sue Vanessa Marcil?

Fox and Green did not discuss their separation in detail. In November 2018, Vanessa accused Brian of cutting off Kassius from his relationship with his now-divorced wife, Megan Fox. Fans were devastated by their separation, which originated from irreconcilable differences.

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's education and career

Brian Austin's son studied theatre and performing in college. Like his parents, Kassius has dabbled in the acting business. He played the titular role in the 2018 production of Aladdin at the theatre.

Until 12 August 2018, the performance occurred at The Road Theatre on Magnolia in North Hollywood. The actor recently received the role of Chocked-Out Charlie in the Normal British Series.

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's Instagram and social media

Despite not having a TikTok account, Lijah is a YouTuber with over 645 subscribers to his channel, where he uploads video games and other funny content. Games and vlogs are the subjects of his writing. Kassius is also active on Instagram, where he has approximately 19.7 thousand followers as of 16 September 2022.

Who is Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's partner?

Green supports the LGBT community. At the moment, he is in a romantic relationship with Ian Ward. The two have been dating since 2019.

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's net worth

With no reliable sources stating the social media influencer's net worth, his earnings remain anonymous. His father, Brian Austin Green's net worth is estimated at $8 million. He derives his income from his performances on different TV shows and movies.

Vanessa Marcil's net worth

The actress' net worth is estimated at $4 million. She has gained immense fortune from her dedication and hard work in the entertainment industry.

Raised as an only child in Los Angeles., little is known about Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's early years. Despite enjoying sports during his four years at a private secondary school where he attended classes, he primarily used his free time to play video games.

