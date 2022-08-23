Alexander Bauer is an American celebrity and businessman. He is also famous for being Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer's son. His parents were married between 1981 and 1989. They divorced when he was barely five years old. Nonetheless, his parents were committed to raising him to be an all-round man. They also set the pace for him to nurture a career in the entertainment industry.

The Hollywood entertainment industry has provided an opportunity for individuals to explore their talents and make lucrative careers. More often than not, most celebrity kids end up following in their parents' shoes. Nonetheless, that is not the case with Alexander Bauer. He was born to a renowned actor and an award-winning actress but chose a slightly different path. His biography debunks that and more.

Alexander Bauer's profile summary and bio

Full name Alexander Griffith Bauer Nickname Alex Bauer Date of birth 22nd April 1985 Age 37 as of August 2022 Birthday 22nd August Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in cm 170 cm Height in feet 5'7 Weight in kg 70 kg Weight in pounds 154 lbs Occupation Actor, businessman Father Steven Bauer Mother Melanie Griffith

How old is Alexander Bauer?

Alexander is 37 years of age (2022) as he was born on 22nd August 1985 in Los Angeles, California. He celebrates his birthday on the 22nd of August every year, and his birth sign is Virgo.

Alexander Bauer's parents

Alexander Bauer's father is Steven Bauer. He is no stranger to Hollywood's entertainment industry. Steven is an accomplished actor and producer famous for featuring in Werewolf: The Beast Among Us. Steven has been married four times.

His first wife was Melanie Griffith, although they divorced in 1989. In 1989 he married Ingrid Anderson but divorced in 1991. In 1992 he married Christina Boney, and they divorced in 2002. In 2003, he married Paulette Miltimore, and they divorced in 2012. Currently, Steven is not married.

On the other hand, Alexander's mother is Melanie Griffith. Melanie is also an actress and a film producer. She shares a beautiful relationship with her son and often shares his photos on her social media platforms.

Alexander is the only child sired during his parents' marriage. He has three step-siblings, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, from his mother's marriages and Dylan Bauer from his father's.

Alexander Bauer's ethnicity

The businessman is an American national and of mixed ethnicity. From his father's side, he is Cuban, Basque, Spanish, Colombian, Corsican Italian and Ashkenazi Jewish. He is Swedish, Welsh, German, Scots-Irish, Norwegian, Irish and Scottish from his mother's side.

Who is Melanie Griffith married to?

Melanie has been married thrice. She was married to Don Johnson, although they divorced that same year. They remarried in 1989, and their union lasted until 1996. In 1989, she married Steven Bauer, but they divorced in 1989. In 1996, Melanie Griffith married Antonio Banderas. This was the longest duration her marriage ever lasted. The union ended in 2015.​

Is Melanie Griffith married?

Currently, Melanie is not married to anyone.

Alexander Bauer's career

Alexander was born to parents who adored the entertainment industry and had made a legacy in the competitive industry. However, he did not follow in their shoes. He chose a slightly different path, away from the screen. Nonetheless, his name still pops up in TV shows.

Bauer is a producer and is more involved in the off-the-screen roles in movie productions. He has also worked as a cinematographer and co-writer in films such as Kazoo on First, a 2013 production. In 2015, he was a gaffer for the film Holding and the cameraman in the movie The Lioness.

Alexander is also allegedly a businessman, although details about his business are not available publicly.

Alexander Bauer's height

Alexander stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 70kg. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair to complement his looks.

Alexander Bauer's net worth

Alexander's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Information about his investments and assets is not publicly available. However, there are speculations that he enjoys his parents' wealth. His mother, Melanie Griffith, has a net worth of approximately $45 million, while his father is worth $5 million.

These details about Alexander Bauer's biography highlight his life. Even though his parents are famous for their unbeatable work in acting, he prefers his off-the-screen job. He also prefers living away from the limelight. That explains why in-depth information about his life is not available.

