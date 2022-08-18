Who is Luke Eisner? Age, girlfriend, nationality, height, movies, profiles, net worth
As the well-known Hollywood icons begin to age and slowly retire from decades of acting, fresh faces appear on the scene. One of those new faces is Luke Eisner, a talented model, actor, social media influencer, musician, blogger, and entrepreneur who has gained notoriety in the industry over recent years. Here is everything we know about the star.
For some, their first introduction to the star was through the popular Netflix movie Tall Girl, a romantic film that saw him play one of the main characters. Since then, he has also started in the film's sequel, Tall Girl 2. Besides that, what other projects has he worked on and is expected to be included in future projects? Before we get into more details on his career, here is a biography summary.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Luke Eisner
|Nickname
|Luke
|Date of birth
|1 August 1996
|Age
|26 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christian
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Single
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|73-75 kg
|Height
|188 cm
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Parents
|Bill (deceased) and Denise Eisner
|Siblings
|Unknown
|Profession
|Actor, model, musician
|Education
|Greendale High School
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$600,000
|Social media pages
|@lukeeisnerofficial on Instagram@lukeeisnerofficialtiktok on TikTok
Luke Eisner’s Wikipedia page and other online sources give us lots of insight into his life, from his family and early life to his educational background and eventual career in the entertainment industry. Besides his acting, Luke Eisner’s modelling and music have also projected him into fast stardom. Here are more details about his life.
Luke Eisner’s age
People wonder, 'When was Luke Eisner born?' since he has what people consider a babyface. Although he looks in his teens, he is considerably older. So, what is the age of Luke Eisner? As of August 2022, he is 26 years old.
Luke Eisner’s nationality
He is of American nationality, born and bred in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before moving to Lose Angeles to pursue his dreams.
Luke Eisner’s girlfriend
The star has been in a relationship with actress Kirby Johnson since 2018, but according to her posts, she only began openly discussing their relationship in 2019. According to online sources, it is believed that the two met before their rise to prominence when they were neighbours within the same apartment complex.
Luke Eisner’s parents
His mother and father come from humble beginnings. His father was a branding strategist, advertising and marketing executive, and consultant who is believed to have worked for Coca-Cola at a stage. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2019 after a six-year battle with cancer. Less is known about his mother, Denise.
Luke Eisner’s height
Some reports vary, but most sources state his height is 188 cm.
Luke Eisner’s movies
The actor only recently rose to fame but has already started to make a name for himself within Hollywood. These are the films and shows he has starred in up until now:
- Tall Girl
- Tall Girl 2
- Tiger Within
- Growing up Gorman
Luke Eisner’s net worth
Online sources state different values, but the star's most widely reported net worth is $600,000.
Luke Eisner’s profiles
Luke Eisner’s Instagram is @lukeeisnerofficial, with 642 thousand followers on the platform. In addition, he has a TikTok page under @lukeeisnerofficialtiktok, with 356.2 thousand followers.
Does Luke Eisner sing?
A man of many talents, he is also musically inclined and has his band called Voilá. In addition, he frequently posts content about singing and playing musical instruments on his social media pages.
Luke Eisner may be just starting in the entertainment world but is clearly naturally talented and has already become commercially successful on the small screen, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
