Who is Hunter Fieri? Age, wife, parents, education, profiles, facts, net worth

Hunter Fieri is an upcoming American chef. He is widely recognized for being the eldest son of award-winning celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Guy, who currently hosts the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives show on Food Network, has enjoyed a successful cooking career and has won numerous awards, including an Emmy. This article highlights lesser-known facts regarding his son Hunter Fieri.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Hunter is known for being the son of America's celebrity chef, Guy Fieri. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Hunter is following in his father’s cooking steps, and he has plans to take the revered family business to another level. He has been busy working with his legendary dad in the kitchen, and the father-son duo has filmed several shows on the Food Network channel together. Hunter Fieri has featured in some of his dad’s cooking shows, including Guy’s Grocery Games and Guy’s Big Bite.

Hunter Fieri’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Hunter Fieri Other names Prince of Flavortown Date of birth 13th August 1996 Age 26 years in 2022 Birth sign Leo Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Santa Rosa, California Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Not known Parents Chef Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri Grandparent Jim Firry and Penny Ferry Siblings Brother Ryder Fieri Education University of Nevada (Hospitality and Restaurant Management), Sonoma Academy Profession Chef, TV personality Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

How old is Hunter Fieri now?

The young chef was born on 13th August 1996 in California, United States. Hunter Fieri’s age is 26 years old in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hunter Fieri’s parents and siblings

Chef Guy and his beautiful family. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Hunter's father is Guy Fieri, a renowned American celebrity chef and television host. He is also an author and restaurateur with a chain of restaurants across the United States. The boy's mother, Lori Fieri, is a TV personality and has featured in several of her husband's shows, including Guy’s Family Road Trip and Guy’s All-American Road Trip. The upcoming kitchen pro has a younger brother called Ryder and was also brought up alongside his cousin Jules. The Fieri family currently lives at their ranch in Santa Rosa, California.

Hunter Fieri’s wife

The upcoming chef is not married and has not shared any details regarding his dating life. He seems to be focused on mastering his father's magical kitchen skills.

Hunter Fieri’s college and educational background

Guy’s eldest son attended Sonoma Academy. He later joined the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where his famous chef father also attended college. He graduated in 2019 with a degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management.

What does Hunter Fieri do for a living?

Guy's son is following in his cooking steps. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Hunter is an upcoming chef and is keen on following in his famous dad's footsteps in the cooking industry. After graduating from college in 2019, he started doing cooking internships at some of America's biggest restaurants, including those owned by the celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay.

He has also been working closely with his father, and the two have filmed several cooking shows and food documentaries. Some of the shows he has featured in are Guy’s Grocery Games and Guy’s Big Bite.

Hunter's first solo project was ZENB mini-documentary, which he filmed on a North Dakota farm in 2021. In a previous interview with People Magazine, the aspiring chef revealed his plan to build a career away from his father’s shadow.

Hunter Fieri’s net worth

Various sources estimate the young chef's net worth at $6 million in 2022. On the other hand, the Fieri family patriarch has a net worth of approximately $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hunter Fieri's Instagram

The young chef is active on social media platforms, where he shares photos and videos of his work and adventures. His Instagram, @hunterfieri, has more than 120 thousand followers as of August 2022. He is also on Twitter under the username @HunterFieri and has garnered over 16.8 thousand followers on the platform.

What is Hunter Fieri doing now?

The aspiring chef cooks in documentaries and television shows. He continues to make various appearances on his father’s shows on the Food Network, including his current show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Do Hunter and Guy Fieri get along?

Guy has a close relationship with his eldest son. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

They have a tight father-son bond although they slightly differ in personalities. Chef Guy is outgoing and talkative while his son is calm and a little laid back. However, this does not stop them from getting along. They always have fun during shows, and Hunter looks up to his father for career aspirations.

Who is Hunter on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

Hunter is celebrity Chef Guy Fieri’s eldest son. The self-proclaimed “Prince of Flavortown” makes regular appearances on the show.

Does Guy Fieri have a private jet?

The American celebrity chef has a private jet. He also owns a fleet of more than 30 cars.

Hunter Fieri is indeed making veteran chef Guy Fieri a proud father. He has learnt all the right skills from the legend and will definitely carry the family’s cooking passion to the next level.

READ ALSO: Who is Lydia Gaulden? Age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Lydia Gaulden, an American celebrity parent. She is famous for being the mother of the former Disney star Raven Symone. Raven is known for her roles on Disney’s That’s So Raven, The Cosby Show, and The Cheetah Girls.

Lydia was instrumental in propelling her daughter’s career since childhood. She ensured Raven was not affected by the negative influence of the American entertainment industry.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News