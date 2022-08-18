Josh Brolin is a stalwart in Hollywood thanks to his rugged features and tough guy persona that has earned him a spot in various big films like The Goonies, No Country For Old Men, Hollow Man, and Thrashin', to name a few. So naturally, many adoring fans want to know as much as possible about him, including details on his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, who is also a talented actress. Here are more details on both stars.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The power couple pictured at the film ‘Sicario' screening at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in 2015. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin

Source: Getty Images

Questions like 'Where is Kathryn Brolin from?' and 'How did Josh Brolin meet his wife?' show there is a keen interest in the actor's wife, but as mentioned earlier, she is just as talented as her partner, even though he may be more well known. Here is a summary of what we know about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kathryn Boyd Brolin Nickname Kathryn Date of birth 12 October 1987 Age 34 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 62 kg Height 178 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Green Parents Britt Boyd, Deborah Boyd Brown Children Two daughters (Westlyn Reign Brolin, Chapel Grace Brolin) Profession Actress, model Education The Lovett School Native language English Net worth $5 million-$8 million Social media pages @kathrynbrolin on Instagram

Besides her religious beliefs, there is a lot of confirmation available on her as she seems to feel comfortable in the limelight alongside her famous husband. Moreover, as mentioned, she has also found commercial success by acting, and she has many roles under her belt. Here are more in-depth details on her personal life and career.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s age

How old is Kathryn Boyd Brolin? As of August 2022, she is 34 years old. So, how much older is Josh Brolin than his wife? The pair has an almost 20-year age gap, with the actor being 54 years old in 2022.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s spouse

As briefly mentioned, the actress is married to famous actor Josh Brolin. The duo initially met when she worked as his assistant for two years at that point. However, once he announced his divorce from his wife of eight years at the time, Diane Lane, the duo took their professional partnership into a romantic relationship.

The duo regularly enjoy date nights at awards ceremonies and red carpet events. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: UGC

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s height

The star is believed to be around 178 cm.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s movies

Although not as widely known as her famous partner, she has starred in various successful movies and shows. Here is a full list of her film and series appearances:

Hall Pass

Loveless in a Brown Room

The Shallow

Reptile

The Girlfriend Experience

Lamb

Bad Company

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s children

Josh Brolin’s children include a three-year-old daughter named Westlyn Reign, a one-year-old daughter, Chapel Grace, whom he shares with Kathryn, and two older children, Eden and Trevor Brolin. Eden and Trevor are the children he has from a previous relationship with Alice Adair, to which he was married between 1988 and 1994.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s net worth

Some sources report different amounts, but most estimate her net worth around $5 million-$8 million.

The married couple can always be seen supporting each other at red carpet events. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s profiles

Kathryn Brolin’s Instagram is @kathrynbrolin, where she has 141 thousand followers. For those curious, Josh Brolin’s Instagram is @joshbrolin, with an impressive 3.3 million followers. The actress does not seem to have any confirmed social media accounts.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin may not be the household name that her famous husband is just yet, but she seems to have a long, successful career ahead of her in Hollywood, with no signs of slowing down. So, keep an eye on her social media to see what projects she gets up to next!

READ ALSO: Who is Bridgette Wilson? Age, children, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Speaking of famous actresses, Briefly.co.za wrote about Bridgette Wilson, a former Miss Teen USA model, singer and actress who seems to have taken a step back from the world of acting as of late.

What do we know about Bridgette, and what are her current career endeavours? More on her age, career, profiles and net worth here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News