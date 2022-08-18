Global site navigation

Who is Kathryn Boyd Brolin? Age, children, spouse, career, height, profiles, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Kathryn Boyd Brolin? Age, children, spouse, career, height, profiles, net worth

by  Justine De Lange

Josh Brolin is a stalwart in Hollywood thanks to his rugged features and tough guy persona that has earned him a spot in various big films like The Goonies, No Country For Old Men, Hollow Man, and Thrashin', to name a few. So naturally, many adoring fans want to know as much as possible about him, including details on his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, who is also a talented actress. Here are more details on both stars.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Catherine Boyd Christopher Lloyd
The power couple pictured at the film ‘Sicario' screening at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in 2015. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin
Source: Getty Images

Questions like 'Where is Kathryn Brolin from?' and 'How did Josh Brolin meet his wife?' show there is a keen interest in the actor's wife, but as mentioned earlier, she is just as talented as her partner, even though he may be more well known. Here is a summary of what we know about her.

Read also

Who is Alexander Dreymon? Age, children, wife, movies, education, net worth

Profile summary and bio

Full nameKathryn Boyd Brolin
NicknameKathryn
Date of birth12 October 1987
Age34 years old
Zodiac signLibra
BirthplaceAtlanta, Georgia, USA
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsUnknown
Current residenceAtlanta, Georgia, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Marital statusMarried
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderFemale
Weight62 kg
Height178 cm
Hair colourDark blonde
Eye colourGreen
ParentsBritt Boyd, Deborah Boyd Brown
ChildrenTwo daughters (Westlyn Reign Brolin, Chapel Grace Brolin)
ProfessionActress, model
EducationThe Lovett School
Native languageEnglish
Net worth$5 million-$8 million
Social media pages@kathrynbrolin on Instagram

Besides her religious beliefs, there is a lot of confirmation available on her as she seems to feel comfortable in the limelight alongside her famous husband. Moreover, as mentioned, she has also found commercial success by acting, and she has many roles under her belt. Here are more in-depth details on her personal life and career.

Read also

Who is Luke Eisner? Age, girlfriend, nationality, height, movies, profiles, net worth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s age

How old is Kathryn Boyd Brolin? As of August 2022, she is 34 years old. So, how much older is Josh Brolin than his wife? The pair has an almost 20-year age gap, with the actor being 54 years old in 2022.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s spouse

As briefly mentioned, the actress is married to famous actor Josh Brolin. The duo initially met when she worked as his assistant for two years at that point. However, once he announced his divorce from his wife of eight years at the time, Diane Lane, the duo took their professional partnership into a romantic relationship.

Kathryn Brolin photography
The duo regularly enjoy date nights at awards ceremonies and red carpet events. Photo: Michael Tran
Source: UGC

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s height

The star is believed to be around 178 cm.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s movies

Although not as widely known as her famous partner, she has starred in various successful movies and shows. Here is a full list of her film and series appearances:

Read also

Who is Johanna Leia? Age, daughter, height, boyfriend, career, profiles, net worth

  • Hall Pass
  • Loveless in a Brown Room
  • The Shallow
  • Reptile
  • The Girlfriend Experience
  • Lamb
  • Bad Company

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s children

Josh Brolin’s children include a three-year-old daughter named Westlyn Reign, a one-year-old daughter, Chapel Grace, whom he shares with Kathryn, and two older children, Eden and Trevor Brolin. Eden and Trevor are the children he has from a previous relationship with Alice Adair, to which he was married between 1988 and 1994.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s net worth

Some sources report different amounts, but most estimate her net worth around $5 million-$8 million.

Who is Josh Brolin married to?
The married couple can always be seen supporting each other at red carpet events. Photo: Angela Weiss
Source: Getty Images

Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s profiles

Kathryn Brolin’s Instagram is @kathrynbrolin, where she has 141 thousand followers. For those curious, Josh Brolin’s Instagram is @joshbrolin, with an impressive 3.3 million followers. The actress does not seem to have any confirmed social media accounts.

Kathryn Boyd Brolin may not be the household name that her famous husband is just yet, but she seems to have a long, successful career ahead of her in Hollywood, with no signs of slowing down. So, keep an eye on her social media to see what projects she gets up to next!

Read also

Who is Elva Josephson? Age, boyfriend, height, weight, profiles, net worth

READ ALSO: Who is Bridgette Wilson? Age, children, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Speaking of famous actresses, Briefly.co.za wrote about Bridgette Wilson, a former Miss Teen USA model, singer and actress who seems to have taken a step back from the world of acting as of late.

What do we know about Bridgette, and what are her current career endeavours? More on her age, career, profiles and net worth here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel