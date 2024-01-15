7 facts about Josh Brolin's son, actor Trevor Brolin

Josh Brolin is a renowned American actor known for his roles in various TV shows and films, including Marvel Cinematic Universe, Inherent Vice, Sicario, Hail, Caesar! and The Goonies. Josh Brolin’s children have been thrust into the limelight since birth, with the public interest growing as they age. Where is Trevor Brolin today? Discover some interesting facts about Josh Brolin's son in this post.

A picture of Trevor Brolin and his sister Eden (L). Trevor Brolin in Black specs (R). Photo: @joshbrolin on Instagram (modified by author)

Trevor Brolin is an American actor, director, writer, cinematographer, and producer. He is best known for his roles in Felt (2011), X (2008) and All Kids Count (2011). He is also famous for being the son of Josh Brolin and his ex-wife, Alice Adair. Despite his father's fame, Trevor has managed to stay away from the limelight.

Trevor Brolin's profile summary

Full name Trevor Mansur Brolin Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1988 Age 35 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Josh Brolin Mother Alice Adair Siblings Eden, Westlyn Reign, Chapel Grace Relationship status Single Profession Actor, director, writer, cinematographer, and producer

7 interesting facts about Trevor Brolin

Trevor is the first-born child of Josh and his ex-wife, Alice Adair. Josh and Alice were married from 1988 to 1994. After their divorce, they were granted the joint custody of Trevor. How much do you know about Trevor Brolin? Here are fascinating details you ought to know about Trevor.

James Brolin, Josh Brolin, Trevor Brolin, Barbra Streisand and her son Jason Gould. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

He is from Los Angeles

Trevor Brolin was born on 26 June 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he was raised. He is 35 years old as of January 2024 and is an American national of white ethnicity.

He comes from one of the most prominent Hollywood families

Trevor was born to popular Hollywood actor Josh Brolin and his former wife Alice Adair. His father is a prominent actor known for starring in numerous notable movies and TV shows, including Marvel Cinematic Universe, W. (2008), Men in Black 3 (2012), Inherent Vice (2014), Sicario (2015), Hail, Caesar! (2016), and Dune (2021).

Trevor's mother is a Colorado-born actress, known for her roles in Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Quantum Leap (1989), and Szuler (1992). His paternal grandfather, James Brolin, is also a legendary American actor. He is best recognised for his prominent roles in various films and shows such as Hotel (1983–1988), Westworld (1973), Traffic (2000), and Lightyear (2022).

Eden, Trevor, Melissa Leo and Josh at the after party following the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Frozen River" on 22 July 2008. Photo by Stephen Shugerman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His younger sister Eden Brolin is also an actress

Trevor Trevor Brolin grew up alongside his younger sister, Eden Brolin, who has also pursued a career as an actress. Eden was born on 18 April 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She commenced acting after being featured in the 2008 short film X as Jasmine. She is known for her roles as Charlie Singer in the Beyond television series and Mia in Yellowstone.

What movies has Trevor Brolin been in?

Born to actor parents, Trevor was destined to make a career in the entertainment industry. However, he opted for a path behind the camera rather than acting. While not yet established, he is a rising producer, director, cinematographer, and writer and has worked on a few films.

Like his younger sister, Eden, Trevor embarked on his professional journey through one of his father's directorial projects. He contributed to the musical composition of the 2008 short film entitled X, a project written and produced by his father.

In 2011, he also briefly starred in a short film All Kids Count. He also wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2011 short drama Felt. However, it appears that, for the time being, he has shifted away from filmmaking.

He is an artist

Despite not achieving significant success in Hollywood, Trevor Brolin forged a new path as an artist. His Instagram account showcases numerous impressive artistic creations that he has made over the years, some of which have been exhibited in art galleries.

What does Trevor Brolin currently do?

Trevor works as the Deputy General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Revel Entertainment, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Revel is an entertainment venue that offers live music, arcade games, comedy nights and game nights, as well as food and drinks.

He prefers to stay away from the spotlight

Despite being born to prominent Hollywood actors, Trevor Brolin has managed to maintain a discreet lifestyle. Not much information is known about his personal life, especially his relationship history.

Frequently asked questions

Trevor has been in the public limelight since his birth, thanks to his popular father. Below are the most popular questions asked about Josh Brolin's son, Trevor Brolin and his family.

1. Is Trevor Brolin married?

The actor is not married and has never been married before. He is currently presumed single since he has not revealed any details regarding his past and current relationships.

2. Does Josh Brolin have any children?

The American actor has four children, a son and three daughters. He shares two children, Trevor and Eden, with his ex-wife Alice Adair, whom he married from 1988 until 1994. He also has two daughters, Chapel Grace, born on 4 November 2018, and Westlyn Rain, born on 25 December 2020. He shares the daughters with his former assistant and model Kathryn Boyd.

3. Does Josh Brolin have a son who is an actor?

The Hollywood star’s son Trevor is an actor and has appeared in a few movies including X (2008) and All Kids Count (2011).

Final word

Trevor Brolin is an American actor, director, writer, cinematographer, and producer. He is widely recognised as the eldest child of Hollywood actor Josh Brolin and his former wife, Alice Adair. He is also known for her roles in Felt (2011), X (2008) and All Kids Count (2011). Even though he was born to Hollywood stars, Trevor prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

