Who is Sheryl Berkoff? Age, children, spouse, movies, profiles, net worth

Sheryl Berkoff is an American celebrity wife, makeup artist and business owner. Being associated with Rob Lowe thrust her into the limelight. As a celebrity wife, she is passionate about raising her family. She also runs a successful jewellery business.

Sheryl Berkoff has had the privilege of being close to a Hollywood star and sharing more than three decades with him. She maintains a low profile and chooses her peace of mind over the mayhem that is in the limelight. Sheryl Berkoff's biography delves into details about her life and what most people do not know.

Sheryl Berkoff's profile summary and bio

Full name Sheryl Lynn Berkoff Nickname Sheryl Gender Female Date of birth 20th June 1961 Age 61 years as of August 2022 Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Descent Religion Christianity Weight in kg 62 kg Weight in pounds 136 lbs Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'4" Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Shoe Size (US) 6 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Alma mater Fashion Institute of Technology Occupation Professional makeup artist, business owner Marital status Married since 1991 Spouse Rob Lowe Children Matthew Edward Lowe and John Owen Lowe

Sheryl Berkoff's age

Sheryl Berkoff was born on 20th June 1961 in Los Angeles, California, USA, to a successful businessman and a homemaker. Not much is known about her parents' identity. She is the sister of Hilary Swank, the Academy Award-winning actress. Sheryl turned 61 years of age in June 2022.

Education

Not much information about Sheryl Berkoff's family or early life is available publicly. Reports suggest Berkoff is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Sheryl Berkoff's movies

Sheryl has a covetable record as a professional makeup artist, especially on film and TV projects. These are the movies and TV shows she has been part of and has received credits for:

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

(1992) Who Do You Think You Are? (2010– )

(2010– ) The Vanishing (1993)

(1993) Frankie and Johnny (1991)

(1991) Celebrity Family Feud (2008– )

(2008– ) Entertainment Tonight (1981– )

(1981– ) Bad Influence (1990)

(1990) Dogfight (1991)

(1991) Ghost in the Machine (1993)

(1993) 1969 (1988)

(1988) Comedy Central Roasts (2003– )

(2003– ) Extra (1994– )

(1994– ) The Oprah Winfrey Show (1986–2011)

(1986–2011) Body Slam (1986)

(1986) Eve of Destruction (1991)

(1991) The Dark Backward (1991)

(1991) Renegades (1989)

(1989) Tune in Tomorrow... (1990)

(1990) Defenseless (1991)

(1991) The Finest Hour (1992)

(1992) Judgment (1990 TV Movie)

(1990 TV Movie) Meet the Hollowheads (1989)

(1989) Little Muffy Johnson (1985 Video)

(1985 Video) Marina Vice (1985 Video)

(1985 Video) Breakin In (1986 Video)

(1986 Video) Living Doll (1987 Video)

(1987 Video) Heidi (1986)

(1986) Treasure Box (1985 Video)

(1985 Video) 2014 Golden Globe Arrivals Special (2014 TV Special)

(2014 TV Special) Commitment to Life IV: Los Angeles AIDS Project Benefit (1990 TV Special)

(1990 TV Special) The Oprah Winfrey Show (1986–2011) Episode: All New! Exclusive Rob Lowe: Open Up the Brat Pack Love: S*x, Scandal, and Sobriety (2011)

(1986–2011) Episode: All New! Exclusive Rob Lowe: Open Up the Brat Pack Love: S*x, Scandal, and Sobriety (2011) Comedy Central Roasts (2003– ) Episode: Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe (2016)

(2003– ) Episode: Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe (2016) Extra (1994– ) Episode: Episode #21.232 (2015)

(1994– ) Episode: Episode #21.232 (2015) Entertainment Tonight (1981– ) Episode: Episode #35.251 (2016)

(1981– ) Episode: Episode #35.251 (2016) Entertainment Tonight (1981– ) Episode: Episode #38.164 (2019)

(1981– ) Episode: Episode #38.164 (2019) Celebrity Family Feud (2008– ) Episode: Rob Lowe vs. Terrence Howard (2021)

(2008– ) Episode: Rob Lowe vs. Terrence Howard (2021) Who Do You Think You Are? (2010– ) Episode: Rob Lowe (2012)

Sheryl Berkoff's jewellery business

Berkoff is also a business owner and continues to utilise her fashion degree as a jewellery designer. She is the founder of Sheryl Lowe Jewelry, a fine jewellery company. The collection specialises in necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

The brand also stocks and sells men's jewellery. It has a line, Mr Lowe, inspired by her husband and their two sons.

Sheryl Berkoff's husband

Sheryl Berkoff's spouse, Rob Lowe is an award-winning actor, director, producer and podcaster. He has more than thirty years worth of experience in acting and is often referred to as a Hollywood star. His notable projects include:

Robert McCallister on Brothers & Sisters (2006–2010)

(2006–2010) Ethan Willis on Code Black (2016–2018)

(2016–2018) Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020–present)

How did Sheryl Berkoff and Rob Lowe meet?

They met in the early 80s through a mutual friend when Rob's career was at its peak. Berkoff was dating Emilio Estevez, Rob's friend. In 1983, they went on a blind date and finally developed a liking for each other. Six years later, they met on the set of a film, Bad Influence. Sheryl was tasked to be Rob's makeup artist, and they ended up spending so much time together and eventually started dating. Rob and Sheryl officially tied the knot two years later.

Are Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff still married?

Rob and his wife celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in July 2022, and Rob's affection for his wife does not seem to have faded. He passionately refers to her as his "partner in love." He posts her on his social media platforms and is not ashamed of his love for her.

According to Rob, he is content with Sheryl being a fantastic wife and mother to their children. When Rob was smacked with allegations of physically assaulting one of his employees, Berkoff stood by him and voiced against the accusation.

Who was Rob Lowe's first wife?

Sheryl Berkoff is Rob's first and only wife. Before he married her, Rob was in a relationship with TV personality and designer Tracy Richman.

Did Rob Lowe have a child with Melissa Gilbert?

Rob also dated Melissa Gilbert in the 80s, although theirs was an on/off relationship. According to a publication, Rob proposed to her, and she said yes. Nonetheless, when Melissa told him she was pregnant, and Rob was her unborn baby's father, he ended the relationship, which devastated her.

Sheryl Berkoff's children

Their marriage of thirty-one years has yielded two children, Matthew Lowe and John Lowe. Matthew was born in 1993 and is an LA-based venture capital investor focusing on the media industry. His niche cuts across sectors, including the creator economy, fintech, sustainable food and more.

On the other hand, John followed in his father's footsteps and is a writer and actor. He has worked on Holiday in the Wild (2019), 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020) and Unstable.

Sheryl Berkoff's net worth

Currently, Berkoff focuses on her business which seems to be doing pretty well. Nonetheless, credible details about her net worth are unavailable to the public. Most sources agree that she is worth over $1 million.

Sheryl Berkoff's life changed when she married Rob Lowe. Their love is one to admire, and she is passionate about her family. It is the aspect of her life that she holds dearly.

