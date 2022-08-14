Rikkie Leigh Robertson is one of those who were not born into fame but somehow managed to become renowned by taking their shine from others. She was relatively unknown to the public until she married popular American songwriter, musician, and record producer Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III. Abraham is the brother of the late Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla.

Though Rikkie Leigh Robertson had divorced the man who helped her step into the media's spotlight, she has retained some of the allure of being a celebrity. She is now mostly in the news as a model and social media personality. Rikkie celebrated the first anniversary of her new marriage earlier in 2022 and seemed to be basking in it.

Rikkie Leigh Robertson's profiles

Full name Rikkie Leigh Robertson Gender Female Date of birth 14th March 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America Current residence Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity British-Scottish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 36-30-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-76-97 Shoe size 8.5 (US) Dress size 6 (US) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married twice Ex-husband Abraham Isaac "A. B" Quintanilla III Profession Model, receptionist, and social media celebrity Net worth $1 million

Rikkie Leigh Robertson's biography

The British-Scottish American model was born on 14th March 1988, which means that Rikkie Leigh Robertson's age is 34 years in 2022. She was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America.

Apart from her birth date, little less to nothing is known about who Rikkie's parents are and if she has any brothers or sisters. The same goes for her educational history, which is not public knowledge. She tries as much as possible to avoid being in the news, even though modelling is a big part of her life.

Rikkie Leigh Robertson's career

In terms of her profession, Leigh is a household name in the American modelling industry, and Blanco Agency represents her. But then, she has been described as many other things, including being a spokesperson, actress, YouTube content creator, and show host.

The ex-wife of A.B. Quintanilla reportedly works as a receptionist at a law firm in Texas, United States of America, and is happily married to her second husband.

Personal life

Leigh is currently in her second marriage, but her first marriage made her famous. Her first marriage was with A.B Quintanilla, a popular American music and entertainment industry player. They officially married on 12th November 2011, after dating for a couple of years, even though some family members of Quintanilla reportedly thought she wanted to gain fame through the family's name.

The pair were happily married for about five years until July 2016, when they officially divorced. Her then-husband announced before the audience after performing at a concert. But then, Rikkie stated sometime during an interview that her time in that relationship was the most extremely painful thing she has ever experienced.

Nevertheless, she married another man she ironically met during her "unhappy" periods during her first marriage. Her current husband, David Gonzalez, was her ex-husband's friend and reportedly works as a lead photographer at Ascending Photography.

But then, Rikkie and David claimed they never spoke outside of friendly courtesy gatherings at the time. According to reports, David made the romantic move on her in 2017, a year after she divorced. On 19th July 2020, news filtered into the media circle that David had proposed to Rikkie, and by 23rd February 2021, they officially wedded.

Rikkie also confirmed that she is enjoying the marriage; she was quoted saying:

I can be myself a hundred percent with him, and he is so supportive of everything that I do as far as my modeling goes, as far as the YouTube channel goes. He has my back a hundred per cent...I have never felt his type of love for somebody, and I have never felt this love from somebody.

Rikkie Leigh Robertson's net worth

According to the Net worth Height Salary's website, Rikkie's net worth is estimated at $1 million, though some websites claim that her net worth is more than that. Her modelling career, for example, is said to generate between $22,000 and $210,000 annually.

Body measurements and physical appearance

Rikkie Leigh Robertson's height is reportedly around five feet and seven inches, and she weighs an average of 68 kilograms. She has an average chest to waist to hip ratio of 36-30-38 inches and completes the look with a pair of dark brown eyes under a headful of brunette hair.

Social media presence

There are no verifiable Rikkie Leigh Robertson's Instagram accounts associated with this model; the same goes for her presence on Twitter. She is, however, quite active on YouTube, where she manages an eponymously-named channel where she talks about issues that mean something to her.

Rikkie Leigh Robertson might have risen to fame on the back of her association and short-lived marriage to A.B Quintanilla. She seems to have found something worth the while on the search, leading her to start a family with a man who used to be her former husband's friend.

