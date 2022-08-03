Who is Semi Tee? Age, family, personal life, career, height, profiles, net worth

The spread and growth of AmaPiano music created a platform for artists to thrive. Some recently made it to the limelight and are already making big moves in the music industry. So, who is Semi Tee? He is a South African rapper, singer, international DJ and entrepreneur. He has accomplished so much for his age and is one of the most coveted AmaPiano artists.

Who is Semi Tee? At a tender age, Tumelo Ramila developed an interest in AmaPiano music and went against the odds to pursue it as a career. He started performing at the age of sixteen, and after releasing Labantwana Ama Uber, the hit profoundly impacted his musical career and life. Since then, he has been dishing good vibes back to back, and fans cannot seem to have enough of how talented he is. Semi Tee's biography gives you a glimpse of the singer's success and personal life.

Semi Tee's profile summary and bio

Semi Tee's age

How old is Semi Tee? He was born as Tumelo Ramila on 6th April 1999 in Orlando West, Soweto, South Africa. As of August 2022, he is twenty-three years old.

Semi Tee's family

Where is Semi Tee from? He was born in Orlando West, Soweto, South Africa. Therefore, he is South African.

South Africans know much about Tumelo Ramila's musical career and hits. However, not much is known about his family. Neither has he put out information about the same. Nonetheless, he is loyal to his hometown and has featured it in his music videos.

What does Semi Tee do?

Tumelo Ramila was passionate about AmaPiano music while growing up. This influenced his decision to venture into music in 2015, at the age of sixteen. He started creating music then and uploaded his songs on YouTube in 2018.

His first song, Dwa Ngamabomu, featured Kammu Dee. It did not gain as much attention then. However, he did not give up on creating music. He uploaded his second, Suka Emabozeni, which performed better. In November 2013, he uploaded his third song, Labantwana Ama Uber.

Labantwana Ama Uber

Labantawana Ama Uber was Tumelo Ramila's break out song. AmaPiano was being embraced outside South Africa at the time of its release. Therefore, he tapped onto the opportunity. Labantwana Ama Uber featured Tumelo Ramila, Miano and Kammu Dee, and it thrust the trio into the limelight. Currently, the song has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

His other projects include:

featuring Focalistic - Mercedes

Semi Tee & Mdu AKA TRP FT Sir Trill Isingisi

Lemonade by Semi Tee ft. Malemon

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa - Lorch

Kammu Dee ft Cassper Nyovest, Semi Tee and Miano - Siya Trenda

Semi Tee ft Ma Lemon Vumani

Kammu Dee ft Focalistic & Semi Tee - Hot Sticks

Semi Tee's songs have amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Kammu Dee

Labantwana Ama Uber features Miano and Kammu Dee. Having featured Kammu Dee in his music projects has had fans asking, are Semi Tee and Kammu Dee brothers? The singer has addressed the question in multiple interviews stating that they are friends who bonded over music before they released their first song. Kammu Dee is also from Orlando West.

Miano

Apart from Kammu Dee, fans have also noticed that Miano stopped creating music with Tumelo Ramila. This prompted the question, what happened between Semi Tee and Miano? Miano alleged that he was being exploited and sidelined by the management. Therefore, he stopped creating music alongside Kammu Dee and Tumelo Ramila.

DJing

Is Semi Tee a DJ? Yes. He sums up as a singer, rapper, DJ, social media star and entrepreneur. He refers to himself as an international DJ.

Semi Tee's personal life

As a social media star, the singer, rapper, DJ and entrepreneur shares snippets of his life on social media. These posts have had people wishing to know who Semi Tee's girlfriend is. He has not publicly claimed he is in a relationship with anyone. Furthermore, he posts photos of himself hanging out with several women on his social media; therefore, it is difficult to pinpoint who among them is his girlfriend.

Does Semi Tee have a child? He is speculated to have a son with Keamogetswe Bontle Besnaar. On 2021's Father's Day, he shared a cute photo of their baby boy, and judging by the post, he is a proud father. It is unclear whether he is in a relationship with Keamogetswe or is the baby's biological father. However, according to the description on the baby's Instagram page, he is his father.

Semi Tee's net worth in 2022

How much is Semi Tee's net worth? There are no credible details about the rapper and DJ's net worth. He makes money through his music and social status.

Semi Tee's height

The talented AmaPiano singer is 175 cm tall and weighs 65 kg. He has black eyes and black hair. He often wears caps and hats, and his fashion sense is a little laid back.

Semi Tee has had a transformative past two years. He went from being an upcoming artist to one of the celebrities in the entertainment scene. For a twenty-three-year-old, he has accomplished so much and put his name on the map.

