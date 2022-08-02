Fans of New Girl can replay past episodes repeatedly in search of a Tess Sanchez appearance, but they will never locate it. The reason is that she has a reputation for being a behind-the-scenes person. She is happiest when she is working behind the scenes. For Max Greenfield, her husband being in front of the camera is his thing. Both members of this pair have careers in the field, although they do so in quite different capacities.

Tess Sanchez is a casting director, business person, creative writer and the wife of a famous actor, Max Greenfield. He is well known for his roles in New Girl, The Neighborhood, Ugly Betty and Veronica Mars. That said, many people are curious about the TV star's private life. Do you know her? What is Tess Sanchez's nationality? Let's find out.

Tess Sanchez's profiles and bio

Full Name Tess Sanchez Date of birth 04 September 1984 Age 37 years as of 2022 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles Ethnicity Latino Nationality American Religion Christianity Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Marital status Married Husband Max Greenfield Children 2 Education Woodbury University Occupation Casting director, creative writer and entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @tesssanchezgreenfield Twitter @Tesssanch

Where is Tess Sanchez from?

The celebrity wife is from Los Angeles, California, USA and was born on 04 September 1984. Therefore, Tess Sanchez's age is 37 years as of 2022. Her birth sign is Virgo.

Her early years and family history are not fully known, as she has avoided making her personal life known to the public for her whole adult life.

She schooled at Woodbury University in Southern California and attained a bachelor's degree in business management, marketing and other support services.

Is Tess Sanchez latina?

She is a member of the Latino ethnic group and is of Mexican descent. She was born in America; thus, she has American nationality.

Tess Sanchez's height

She stands at five feet and six inches tall with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

What does Tess Sanchez do?

In 2009, she began working for Fox entertainment as the network's executive vice president of casting. She served in that capacity until 2020.

Before parting ways with Fox Network in 2020, Sanchez spent eleven years as the executive VP of casting. She contributed to creating popular TV programs like The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grease Live, Empire on Fox, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Why did Tess Sanchez exit as Fox entertainment's head of casting? Since many traditional media organizations have been tightening their belts to lessen the coronavirus epidemic's effects, it is assumed that this was a cost-cutting tactic. Unfortunately, this has led to painful industry-wide layoffs that have affected seasoned staff.

Tess Sanchez's movies

Max Greenfield's wife is known for her role in selecting popularly known actors and actresses starring in the following movies and TV shows:

Melrose Place

10 Things I Hate About You

Kath & Kim

Do Not Disturb

Man Stroke Woman

Knight Rider

The Untitled Rob Roy Thomas Project

Revenge

Casting Away

Other than that, the beauty is a board member of Young Storytellers, a charitable organization.

Who is Tess Sanchez's husband?

She has been married to Max Greenfield, a well-known American actor, for over a decade. The celebrity couple tied the knot on 08 August 2008 after dating for several years. But, how did Max Greenfield and Tess Sanchez meet? They were friends who met randomly.

Do Tess and Max have a 5-year age difference? Yes, Tess is 37 years old, and her husband, Max, is 42. Fans have consistently been curious about their age gap.

The lovebirds are blessed with two children. However, Tess and her husband Max have clarified that they are somewhat relaxed parents. In an interview, the celebrity parents discussed their parenting style and the values they want their children to uphold.

Who are Tess Sanchez's children?

The TV personality has two kids: Ozzie James Greenfield and Lily Greenfield. Lily, her firstborn daughter, was born on 27 January 2010, while her young son Ozzie was born on 24 August 2015.

How old is Max Greenfield?

The star was born and brought up in Dobbs Ferry, New York, on 4 September 1979; therefore, as of 2022, he is 42 years. What ethnicity is Max Greenfield? He is of American national with Jewish ethnicity.

Tess Sanchez's Instagram makes it quite evident how much she enjoys snapping a couple of adorable selfies with her well-known husband. They demonstrate to the world how happy they are in their relationship whenever they take photos together.

Tess Sanchez's net worth

Sanchez has made a fortune from her career as a casting director. According to online sources, she is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million, while Max Greenfield's net worth is $3 million.

Although Tess Sanchez is a successful casting director, most people only know her as Max Greenfield's wife. Speaking of her more current endeavours, Tess has worked as a casting director for well-known television programs like Empire, and Gotham, among others. After graduating, her passion for the movie industry propelled her ahead, and her career progressed well.

