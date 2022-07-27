Missy Rothstein is an American actress, model, photographer, and reality TV star. She has gained fame from her thriving showbiz career and her former marriage to professional skateboarder Bam Margera.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Missy Rothstein is an American actress, model, photographer, and reality TV star. Get to know her here! Photo: Scott Gries

Source: Getty Images

People gain fame differently. In the case of Missy Rothstein, she rose to prominence through her marriage to Bam Margera. However, she has gained more fame over the years through her handful of appearances in reality TV shows and movies. The beauty has also become popular through her social involvement and activeness.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 3 June 1980 Place of birth Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA Zodiac sign Gemini Age 42 years (as of July 2022) Gender Female Profession Actress, Model, Photographer, Reality TV Star Education West Chester East High School, Penn State University Degree Communications Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Bam Margera Relationship status Single Height 5'7" (1.7 m) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Net worth $1 million

Who is Missy Rothstein?

Missy Rothstein rose to prominence after marrying professional skateboarder and stuntman Bam Margera. Photo: Chance Yeh

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She is a talented photographer, model, TV star, and actress based in America. But, she is more famous for marrying American stuntman and professional skateboarder Bam Margera. Here is everything you should know about her.

Missy Rothstein's age

She was born on 3 June 1980 in Springfield, Pennsylvania, to Marian Rothstein and is 42 years old as of July 2022.

Missy Rothstein's parents

Most of Missy Rothstein's profiles reveal a single mother raised her. Her mother, Marian, did everything she could to give her a decent upbringing.

Education profile

Missy Rothstein attended West Chester East High School where she met her future husband Bam Margera. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

The beauty studied at West Chester East High School, where she met her future husband, Bam Margera. After graduating, she enrolled at Penn State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications.

How tall is Missy Rothstein?

The model stands tall at 5'7", approximately 1.7 m.

Career

The beauty has always wanted to pursue a career in the showbiz industry. So, she decided to try acting, and luckily, she was good at it. Her first acting gig was in the 2003 comedy-romance movie Haggard.

Missy Rothstein has featured in several films written and directed by her ex-husband Bam Margera, such as Haggard. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

The film was written and directed by her ex-husband Bam Margera, who also starred in it. Two years later, she debuted on reality TV in the series Viva La Bam. Later, Melissa starred in Bam's Unholy Union alongside her ex-husband.

During the filming of the reality show, the beauty reluctantly modelled for Playboy Magazine. In 2008, the actress was cast in the film Where the #$&% Is Santa?

The following year, she appeared in a music video for the rock band CKY. She also starred in the comedy film Minghags, written and directed by Bam.

What is Missy Rothstein's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth in 2022 is $1 million.

Relationship with Bam Margera

Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera tied the knot in 2007. However, they divorced five years later but never revealed the cause of their divorce. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The lovebirds met while in high school. After years of dating, the two exchanged vows on 3 February 2007. The reality show Bam's Unholy Union showcased Missy Rothstein's wedding plans. After the wedding, Melissa became the sister-in-law of famous musician Jess Margera and daughter-in-law of reality TV stars April and Phil Margera.

Divorce

Unfortunately, their love story was not one with a happy ending. Instead, things hit rock bottom, and the two divorced on 1 November 2012. Although they never revealed the reasons that made them divorce, most people speculated Melissa was fed up with Bam's drinking habits.

Although Missy Rothstein never revealed the cause of her divorce, people speculated she was fed up with Bam's drinking or cheating habits. Photo: Jeff Schear

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Bam acknowledged he was in relationships with several women while married to Melissa. So, other people speculated this could have been the cause of their divorce.

How long was Bam Margera married?

He was married to Melissa for five years, from 3 February 2007 to 1 November 2012.

Did Bam and Missy have kids?

Unfortunately, the high school sweethearts were not blessed with children before their divorce.

Is Missy Rothstein married?

None of Missy Rothstein's profiles reveals her moving on after her divorce from Bam. So, she is reportedly single or doing a good job keeping her love life away from the public eye. As a result, it is hard to tell who Missy Rothstein's spouse is. As for Bam, he did move on.

Who did BAM marry?

Missy Rothstein has been reportedly single since her divorce. However, Bam moved on and married Nicole Boyd. Photo: Paul A. Hebert

Source: Getty Images

He married Nicole Boyd on 5 October 2013 in Iceland, and they have one son together. Some people do not know Bam was married before, so they often ask, "Who was Bam's first wife?" It was Melissa.

Is Bam Margera still married to Nicole Boyd?

The lovebirds are still growing strong together and raising their son.

Missy Rothstein's Twitter

Although she has several accounts by her name, the beauty is inactive on all social media platforms. Therefore, it is hard to discover her current whereabouts or latest updates.

Missy Rothstein is a woman who wears many hats. Although she is most recognized for her marriage to famous stunt performer Bam Margera, she is a talented actress, model, and photographer. Since her divorce, she has maintained a low-key lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Who is Brandi Harvey? Age, boyfriend, parents, career, facts, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za covered the biography of Brandi Harvey. If the surname is not telling by now, Brandi is the daughter of renowned American actor, comedian, and TV and radio host Steve Harvey.

But, despite her family ties, Brandi does not stand out as much as Steve's other children. So who is she? Please click on the link to get to know more about her.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News