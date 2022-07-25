Jim Rash is a multi-award-winning actor, screenwriter, producer, and comedian. He is widely recognized for his role as Dean Craig Pelton in the popular CBC sitcom Community (2009 to 2015). He also voiced Marquess of Queensberry in Mike Tyson Mysteries (2015 to 2016) and Gyro Gearloose in DuckTales (2017 to 2021).

Jim Rash is an American actor, producer, screenwriter, and comedian. Photo: Raymond Liu

Jim is undeniably one of the most talented and creative faces in Hollywood. How well do you know him? Is he married? His detailed bio reveals how he reached worldwide fame.

Jim Rash's profiles summary and bio

Full name James Rash Date of birth 15th July 1971 Age 51 years in 2022 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina Nationality American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Gender Male Orientation Gay Relationship status Single Parents Marsha Rash Siblings Sister Mebane Education Charlotte Latin School, Lawrenceville School Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer, comedian Years active 1995 to present Social media profiles Instagram

How old is Jim Rash?

The Community actor was born on 15th July 1971 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Jim Rash's age is 51 years in 2022. He was adopted by his foster parents alongside his elder sister Mebane when they were still toddlers.

Where did Jim Rash go to college?

The Mike Tyson Mysteries actor went to Charlotte Latin School. He did his post-graduate at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey.

Jim Rash is openly gay. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Does Jim Rash have a wife?

The Way Way Back actor does not have a wife and is openly gay. He came out in October 2018 on National Coming Out Day through an Instagram post, revealing that he became true to himself in 2012. The actor has not been linked to any romantic relationships.

Jim Rash's acting career

James made his debut in the film industry in 1995 on an episode of Cybill as a production assistant. He has since starred in, written, and produced numerous movies and shows. His most popular role is Dean Craig Pelton on NBC's Community sitcom. In 2011, he co-wrote the film, The Descendants, which won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2012.

Jim Rash's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 2022 Flight Attendant Impeachment: American Crime Story 2021 Kan Bacon Home Sweet Home Alone 2021 Bell Choir leader Long Weekend 2021 Larry American Housewife 2020 to 2021 Walker Montgomery Lazy Susa 2020 Phil Downhill 2020 Co-writer/co-director Harley Quinn 2019 to present Edward Nygma/Riddler's voice Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs 2019 Prince Average's voice Star Wars Resistance 2018 to 2020 Flix's voice Great News 2018 Fenton Pelt DuckTales 2017 to 2021 Gyro Gearloose's voice Thoroughbreds 2017 Producer Beyond Stranger Things 2017 The host Nobodies 2017 Himself Girlboss 2017 Mobias Jake and the Never Land Pirates 2015 to 2019 Sinker's voice Mike Tyson Mysteries 2014 to 2020 Marquess of Queensberry's voice Glee 2014 to 2015 Lee Paulblatt The Writers' Room 2013 to 2014 Host and producer The Way Way Back 2013 Lewis/co-writer/co-director/executive producer Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja 2012 to 2015 Principal Slimmovitz's voice The Looney Tunes Show 2012 to 2013 Cecil Turtle's voice The Soup 2011 to 2014 Various roles The Descendants 2011 Co-writer Community 2009 to 2015 Dean Craig Pelton/co-writer/co-director Help Me Help You 2006 to 2007 Jonathan Reno 911! 2003 to 2009, 2020 Andrew That '70s Show 2002 to 2006 Fenton

Jim Rash's awards and nominations

The actor has won 21 awards and received 29 nominations for his work in films and shows. In 2012, he won an Oscar alongside his partners Nat Faxon and Alexander Payne for Best Adapted Screenplay for their work on The Descendants (2011). Some of Jim Rash's nominations are a Primetime Emmy, a BAFTA, AACTA International Award, EDA, ACCA, Critics Choice TV award, and a Golden Globe.

How much is Jim Rash worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jim Rash's net worth at $8 million in 2022. He has written, produced, and starred in numerous movies and television shows since 1995.

The actor co-wrote the Oscar-winning film The Descendants. Photo: Neilson Barnard

What Community episodes did Jim Rash write?

He wrote the episode Basic Human Anatomy (episode 11 of season four). The actor starred in the series as Craig Pelton and co-directed two episodes.

Who played the jeweller on That 70s Show?

Jim Rash starred as Fenton, a jewellery store worker from whom Eric goes to buy an engagement ring for Donna. He later becomes a landlord for Fez and Kelso.

Who does Jim Rash voice?

The actor voices a number of characters in various shows, including;

Solar Opposites (2021) as Keith

(2021) as Keith Harley Quinn (2019 to present) as Riddler/Edward Nygma and other voices

(2019 to present) as Riddler/Edward Nygma and other voices Star Wars Resistance (2018 to 2020) as Flix

(2018 to 2020) as Flix The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (2018) as Mr Jerry Citizen

(2018) as Mr Jerry Citizen Big Green Cities (2018) as Ted

(2018) as Ted Vamparina (2017 and 2021) as Mr Thornberg

(2017 and 2021) as Mr Thornberg DuckTales (2017 to 2021) as Gyro Gearloose

(2017 to 2021) as Gyro Gearloose Ricky and Morty (2015) as Glaxo Slimslom

(2015) as Glaxo Slimslom Mike Tyson Mysteries (2014 to 2020) as Marquess of Queensberry

(2014 to 2020) as Marquess of Queensberry Yellowbird (2014) as Karl

(2014) as Karl Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (2012 to 2015) as Principal Slimvitz

Jim Rash has been acting since the 1990s. Photo: Rich Polk

How many Oscars has Jim Rash won?

In 2012, he co-won an Academy Award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on The Descendants.

What is Jim Rash's real name?

The actor's real name is James Rash. He often uses his nickname, Jim.

Who was Jim Rash in Glee?

Rash starred as Lee Paulblatt in the musical comedy-drama. He was on the show for two episodes from 2014 to 2015.

Is Jim Rash in Stranger Things?

The filmmaker is not in the Netflix show. However, he was the host of all the episodes of Beyond Stranger Things, an after-show of the popular series.

Is the Dean from Community in Friends?

He made a guest appearance in the final episode of the NBC sitcom, which aired on May 6, 2004. Jim Rash's Friends cameo was a nervous traveller on Rachel's plane.

Is the Dean in Community pansexual?

Dean Craig Pelton does not state his sexuality in the series. He is attracted to both genders and sometimes dresses in drag.

Jim Rash has grown to become an inspirational icon both in front and behind the camera. He never disappoints and knows the best way to meet viewers' expectations.

