Jesse L. Martin is a renowned American actor and musician. He is widely recognized for his role as Captain Joe West in The Flash superhero series and as NYPD Detective Ed Green in the Law & Order series. Read on to discover more fascinating facts about him!

Jesse gained fame due to his amazing stage performances. He became a household name in theatre productions in the 1990s after portraying gay professor Tom Collins in the popular Rent musical.

Jesse L. Martin's profiles summary and bio

Birth name Jesse Lamont Watkins Date of birth 18th January 1969 Age 53 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Rocky Mount, Virginia, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Orientation Not known Relationship status Single Parents Jesse Reed Watkins and Virginia Price Siblings Four brothers Education Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, Tisch School of the Arts at New York University Profession Actor, musician Years active 1993 to present

How old is Jesse L. Martin from Law & Order?

The actor was born on 18th January 1969 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, United States. Jesse L. Martin's age is 53 years in 2022.

Jesse L. Martin's parents and siblings

The actor's late father, Jesse Reed Watkins, worked as a truck driver, while his mother, Virginia Price, was employed as a college career counsellor. Jesse had four brothers, and he was the second-last son. His parents divorced when he was still a toddler, and he later relocated with his mother to Buffalo, New York.

Jesse L. Martin's education

The Flash actor studied at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts from grades 5 to 12. He later enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University to pursue theatre. Jesse was active in school plays.

Is Jesse L. Martin married?

The actor plays great father and husband roles in films and television shows, but little is known regarding his real-life family. Details about Jesse L. Martin's wife are unavailable, and it is unclear if he is still enjoying his single life. There were several instances when Jesse L. Martin's sexuality was questioned, and he was thought to be gay.

Jesse L. Martin's acting career

Martin started doing theatrical performances in high school and continued after graduation. He also worked in restaurants to earn extra pay alongside doing plays. He made his television debut on CBS's Guiding Light soap opera and started performing on Broadway in the play Timon of Athens.

Jesse became a household name in the theatre world when he landed the role of Tom Collins in the musical Rent. He went on to appear in numerous Broadway plays, including The Winter's Tale, The Merchant of Venice, The Government Inspector, and Timon of Athens.

The actor landed his major television role in the series 413 Hope St. (1997) as Antonio Collins. He has been portraying the role of Joe West in The Flash superhero series since 2014 and currently sits on the board of Trustees for the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation.

Jesse L. Martin's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role The Irrational 2023 Alec Baker (Main role) Supergirl 2017 Joe West Sofia the First 2016 to 2017 Kai's voice The Flash 2014 to present Joe West (Main role from seasons 1 to 8, recurring from season 9) Smash 2013 Scott Nichols (Recurring role in season 2) Joyful Noise 2012 Marcus Hill Puncture 2011 Daryl King The Philanthropist 2009 Philip Maidstone (Main role) Peter and Vandy 2009 Paul A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa (TV film) 2008 A postal worker Andy Barker, P.I. 2007 Detective Edward Green The Cake Eaters 2007 Judd Rent 2005 Tom Collins A Christmas Carol (TV film) 2004 Ghost of Christmas present Law & Order 1999 to 2008 Detective Edward 'Ed' Green (main role) The X-Files 1999 Josh Exley Ally McBeal 1998 to 1999 Dr Greg Butters (Recurring role) Restaurant 1998 Quincy 413 Hope St. 1997 Antonio Collins (Main role) New York Undercover 1995 and 1998 Mustafa/Kaylen

Jesse L. Martin's awards

Over the course of Martin's acting career, he has received numerous nominations, including four SAGAs, one OFTA, seven NAACPs, and one BFCAA. He has only won one award, the Leo Award for the Best Musical Score in a Short Drama, for his performance in The Letter Carrier (2016).

Jesse L. Martin's net worth

The actor has an estimated net worth of $10 million and earns approximately $100,000 per episode. He has starred in numerous plays, films, and TV shows since the 1990s.

How tall is Jesse L. Martin?

Jesse L. Martin's height is 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m). He has black hair and dark brown hair.

What happened to Jessie Martin?

A lot has happened to the actor since he started acting in 1994. He has worked in several stage performances, films, and television shows. His latest projects are The Flash (2014 to present) and The Irrational (filming).

Where is Jesse L. Martin now?

The actor has a home in Manhattan, New York. He is currently filming The Irrational series pilot, in which he plays the lead role of Alec Baker. Martin is expected to continue starring in The Flash superhero series but in a recurring role and not as a series regular. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation.

Why did Joe West leave The Flash?

Jesse, who plays Joe West in The Flash, has not left the superhero series. Joe is an officer at the Central City Police Department, Iris' dad, and Barry's mentor. In season 5, the actor had reduced screen time after taking a medical leave to heal from a back injury. He returned in episode 15 of season five.

Is Jesse L. Martin leaving The Flash season 7?

No. However, his main role in the series ended in the recently concluded eighth season, and he will return in season nine in a recurring role. Martin is among the series' original cast members who have been on the show since its premiere in 2014.

Why did Jesse L. Martin leave Law and Order?

Jesse played Detective Ed Green in four New York City-based Law & Order series. After about nine years on the show, the actor left to go back to stage performance. He could not do both acting and theatre simultaneously due to the series' demanding schedule.

Is there a Marvin Gaye movie?

The iconic soul singer's musical biopic is in the works. It is being produced by veteran director Allen Hughes and rapper Dr Dre in collaboration with The Marvin Gaye estate and Motown.

Did Jesse L. Martin play Marvin Gaye?

The actor was cast to play Marvin Gaye in the Sexual Healing biopic in 2013. However, the biopic is yet to be released as production had to be halted mainly due to financial issues.

Why did Jesse L. Martin take his stepfather's name?

Jesse's parents divorced, and his mother re-married. The actor and his brothers adopted their stepfather's surname, Martin, since they continued to live with their mom.

What is Jesse L. Martin famous for?

He first rose to prominence after his iconic portrayal of gay professor Tom Collins in Larson's Rent musical in the 1990s. His fame skyrocketed when he landed the role of Detective Ed Green in the Law & Order series from 1999 to 2008.

Jesse L. Martin is a great and talented actor, both on stage and on-screen. Luckily for his fans, they will continue to see their favourite celebrity deliver a spectacular performance in shows and films.

