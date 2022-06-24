The world of anime has become increasingly popular over the years globally, and as a result, more and more anime series have been developed. Since the anime scene is so saturated, finding a genuinely standout series may be challenging. My Hero Academia is a Japanese superhero manga series that has everything people look for in a show and more. What makes the show so popular, and what are the characters? Here, we discuss all that and more.

Pictures of My Hero Academia characters have especially gotten people keen on the show as it seems to offer anime fans something different from what currently exists. All MHA characters are based within a high school setting in a superpower world where very few people are 'normal'. The good My Hero Academia names also catch fans' attention since they are so distinct.

My Hero Academia

So, what are all the MHA characters' hero names? Before we get into the entire MHA character list, let us briefly discuss the plot. Izuku Midoriya is a superhero-loving kid without special powers in a world where superpowers have become the new normal. Despite this, he is determined to make a spot for himself at superhero high school, especially after inheriting All Might's powers. So, what is All Might’s real name, you ask? That will be Toshinori Yagi.

MHA characters class 1a

The show is centred around a specific class of children, called 'class 1a'. The My Hero Academia names list will start with the MHA student characters that make up the eccentric class the show is centred around.

Seat one: Yuga Aoyama

Seat 2: Mina Ashido

Seat 3: Tsuyu Asui

Seat 4: Tenya Ida (Class Representative)

Seat 5: Ochaco Uraraka

Seat 6: Mashirao Ojiro

Seat 7: Denki Kaminari

Seat 8: Eijiro Kirishima

Seat 9: Koji Koda

Seat 10: Rikido Sato

Seat 11: Mezo Shoji

Seat 12: Kyoka Jiro

Seat 13: Hanta Sero

Seat 14: Fumikage Tokoyami

Seat 15: Shoto Todoroki

Seat 16: Toru Hagakure

Seat 17: Katsuki Bakugo

Seat 18: Izuku Midoriya

Seat 19: Minoru Mineta

Seat 20: Momo Yaoyorozu (Class Vice Representative)

MHA villain characters

Every superhero show has to have a list of supervillains to keep things exciting and the characters on their toes. Here is a list of the bad guys that everyone loves to hate:

Toxic Chainsaw

Giant Villain

Sludge Villain

Habit Headgear

Chizome Akaguro

Stain

Danjuro Tobita

Gentle Criminal

Manami Aiba

La Brava

Oji Harima

Teruo Hazukashi

Cider House

Creature Rejection Clan

Starservant

Ending

Glutton God Gang

Goto Imasuji

Jailbreaker

Kaina Tsutsumi

Lady Nagant

Dictator

The following villains are considered 'independent vigilante villans' on the show who do things on their terms:

Cow Cowboy

Three Sturm und Drang Brothers

Suicide Bomber

Emperor Yotsuura

Mazinger Brothers

Robber Villain

Garvey

MHA female characters

Questions that often come up when searching the show are: 'Is Deku a boy or girl?' which shows specific interest in precisely who the strong female characters are. As shown by the list of school kids and villains, there are many female characters on the show.

The MHA teachers

No high school would be complete without the guidance and support of teachers, in this case, superhero teachers! Here is a list of the recurring teachers on the show:

Ectoplasm

Cementoss

Power Loader

Thirteen

Snipe

Vlad King

Shota Aizawa

Present Mic

Midnight

All Might

Which MHA characters are 14?

Since the show is centred around a high school, all the characters are of the same age. But, two of the main characters are 14 at the show's start; Izuku 'Deku' Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo.

To clarify, the characters mentioned above are the recurring ones the show is set around. There is a more exhaustive list of each character to appear in the series online.

The MHA characters are each exciting and unique in their way, which only partly makes this show unmissable. The colourful characters and the exciting plot paired with new twists and turns with each show keep viewers coming back for more.

