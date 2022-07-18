Global site navigation

Who is Betty Gabriel? Age, partner, height, education, nationality, profiles, net worth
by  Cindy Karimi

Betty Gabriel has become a household name in the film industry in Hollywood. She is well known for her talent and skill in the industry, which have enabled her to slay every role in the films she has appeared in. So, when was Betty Gabriel born?

Betty Gabriel's age
The actress at The 4th Annual A Cause For Entertainment Benefit on October 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian
Betty Gabriel is an actress from America. She is known for taking the role of Laney Rucker in the 2016 American dystopian political action horror film, The Purge: Election Year.

Betty Gabriel's profiles

Full nameBetty Gabriel
GenderFemale
Date of birth6th of January, 1981
Place of birthWashington DC, United States of America
Betty Gabriel's age41 years (As of 2022)
Zodiac signAquarius
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
Height5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres)
Weight50 kilograms
Body typeSlim
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherBenedicta
Father Hanson
Betty Gabriel's siblingsTamila
Sexual orientationHeterosexual
Relationship statusSingle
OccupationActress
Net worth $6 million

Betty Gabriel's biography

Where is Betty Gabriel from? She was born in Washington DC but grew up in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Hyattsville, Maryland.

Betty Gabriel's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is African American.

How old is Betty Gabriel?

She was born on the 6th of January, 1981. Betty Gabriel's parents are Hanson and Benedicta. She is now 41 years old, and her star sign is Aquarius. She has a younger sister named Tamila.

Betty Gabriel's education

Betty Gabriel's biography
The actress at the premiere of Starz's "Counterpart" Season 2 at ArcLight Cinemas on December 3, 2018 in Culver City, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
She attended Iowa State University, where she received a BSC in animal science. After school, she moved to Chicago to study modern dance. In 2014, she graduated with a Masters of Fine Arts in drama from Julliard.

Career

What movies is Betty Gabriel in? After doing a bit of theatre at Iowa State University, she got work as an actress and dancer in a local Chicago theatre. Then, Gabriel landed her first film role in the 2011 drama movie In Memoriam. She then began her career as an actress on television with minor roles in movies such as Good Girls revolt and Westworld.

Betty Gabriel's movies and TV shows

The Hollywood actress has appeared in several films, including:

  • Unfriended: Dark Web
  • Clickbait
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • Upgrade
  • Get Out
  • Defending Jacob
  • The Spine of Night
  • Human Capital
  • Adopt a Highway
  • Counterpart
  • Experimenter
  • 12 Deadly Days
  • Beyond Skyline
  • Diverted Eden
  • Good Girls Revolt
  • He's Way More Famous Than You
  • Déjame salir (2017) | Get Out
  • Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
  • Westworld
  • The Twilight Zone
  • Defending Jacob Online Sa Prevodom
  • Unfriended: Dark Web Extended Version
  • Assistir Em Defesa de Jacob Online Dublado Todas Temporadas
  • Clickbait Türkçe Dublaj

Betty Gabriel's awards and nominations

Betty Gabriel's net worth
The actress at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan
She has also received several nominations and won an award. She won the Invisible Woman Award at 14th Women Film Critics Circle Awards for the film Get Out in 2017. She has also been nominated six times for the same film.

What is Betty Gabriel's net worth?

Betty had made a fortune from her career as an actress. She is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million.

Who is Betty Gabriel's partner?

The American actress has kept the information about her dating life in the dark. Nonetheless, she has been romantically linked to Jon Rich.

What is Betty Gabriel's Height?

She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, about 163 centimetres, and weighs 50 kilograms. Her body type is slim, her eyes are dark brown, and her hair is black.

Betty Gabriel has become a fan favourite for many who want to see more of her characters in movies and TV shows in the future. She continues to maintain a low profile in her private life.

