Betty Gabriel has become a household name in the film industry in Hollywood. She is well known for her talent and skill in the industry, which have enabled her to slay every role in the films she has appeared in. So, when was Betty Gabriel born?

Betty Gabriel is an actress from America. She is known for taking the role of Laney Rucker in the 2016 American dystopian political action horror film, The Purge: Election Year.

Betty Gabriel's profiles

Full name Betty Gabriel Gender Female Date of birth 6th of January, 1981 Place of birth Washington DC, United States of America Betty Gabriel's age 41 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity African American Height 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) Weight 50 kilograms Body type Slim Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Benedicta Father Hanson Betty Gabriel's siblings Tamila Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Occupation Actress Net worth $6 million

Betty Gabriel's biography

Where is Betty Gabriel from? She was born in Washington DC but grew up in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Hyattsville, Maryland.

Betty Gabriel's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is African American.

How old is Betty Gabriel?

She was born on the 6th of January, 1981. Betty Gabriel's parents are Hanson and Benedicta. She is now 41 years old, and her star sign is Aquarius. She has a younger sister named Tamila.

Betty Gabriel's education

She attended Iowa State University, where she received a BSC in animal science. After school, she moved to Chicago to study modern dance. In 2014, she graduated with a Masters of Fine Arts in drama from Julliard.

Career

What movies is Betty Gabriel in? After doing a bit of theatre at Iowa State University, she got work as an actress and dancer in a local Chicago theatre. Then, Gabriel landed her first film role in the 2011 drama movie In Memoriam. She then began her career as an actress on television with minor roles in movies such as Good Girls revolt and Westworld.

Betty Gabriel's movies and TV shows

The Hollywood actress has appeared in several films, including:

Unfriended: Dark Web

Clickbait

The Purge: Election Year

Upgrade

Get Out

Defending Jacob

The Spine of Night

Human Capital

Adopt a Highway

Counterpart

Experimenter

12 Deadly Days

Beyond Skyline

Diverted Eden

Good Girls Revolt

He's Way More Famous Than You

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Westworld

The Twilight Zone

Betty Gabriel's awards and nominations

She has also received several nominations and won an award. She won the Invisible Woman Award at 14th Women Film Critics Circle Awards for the film Get Out in 2017. She has also been nominated six times for the same film.

What is Betty Gabriel's net worth?

Betty had made a fortune from her career as an actress. She is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million.

Who is Betty Gabriel's partner?

The American actress has kept the information about her dating life in the dark. Nonetheless, she has been romantically linked to Jon Rich.

What is Betty Gabriel's Height?

She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches, about 163 centimetres, and weighs 50 kilograms. Her body type is slim, her eyes are dark brown, and her hair is black.

Betty Gabriel has become a fan favourite for many who want to see more of her characters in movies and TV shows in the future. She continues to maintain a low profile in her private life.

