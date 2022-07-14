Who is Mason Gooding? Age, family, height, alma mater, profiles, net worth

Mason Gooding is an American actor most popular for his roles in movies like Everything's Gonna Be Okay and Love, Victor. However, his popularity is also because he is from a famous family that has made a name in the entertainment industry, especially his paternal grandfather, father, and uncle. So, it is not surprising that Mason followed after them in the entertainment industry.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

US actor Mason Gooding arrives for Amazon Prime's I Want You Back Los Angeles premiere at the Row DTLA in Downtown Los Angeles. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mason Gooding started as a footballer and played throughout his years in high school. He was also interested in theatre functions, developing a keen passion for his career. So far, Mason is doing well while avoiding any form of distraction that can hinder him from achieving his goal as one of the greatest the industry can give to its fans.

Mason Gooding's profile summary

Full name Mason Gooding Gender Male Date of birth 14th November 1996 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Mason Gooding's height in centimetres 188 Height in feet 6' 2" Weight in kilograms 81 Weight in pounds 180 Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Marital status Single Father Cuba Gooding Jr Mother Sara Kapfer Siblings 2 High school Windward High School, California Mason Gooding's alma mater New York University Tisch School of the Arts Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Mason Gooding's age and early life

Actor Mason Gooding was born on 14th November 1996 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. This means that Gooding's age is 25 years as of July 2022. He is the eldest among three children born to his parents. His siblings are Spencer and Piper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gooding had his education at Windward High School, California, where he graduated in 2015. The young actor was a sportsman while in school, leading to his playing football for the school until his graduation. He also showed much interest in theatre and acting and was eager to start his acting career immediately after high school.

Mason Gooding's alma mater

After visiting his father on an acting stage, he had second thoughts and decided to attend college. He was admitted to New York University Tisch School of the Arts and offered to study dramatic writing and psychology.

Unfortunately, it was not a place to develop his budding career, so he dropped out of college in his second year to pursue full-time acting.

Mason Gooding on season 3 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Mason Gooding's parents

Who is Mason Gooding's father? His father is Cuba Gooding Jr, the American actor who has received several awards during his acting career.

Mason Gooding's mother, Sara Kapfer. But unfortunately, his parents separated legally in 2014 after the mother filed for separation but ultimately divorced in 2017 after his father filed for a divorce.

What movies was Mason Gooding in?

Gooding began booking for roles while still in college through a manager. His first major acting role is in Ballers. However, he had a breakthrough in his career in 2018 after his first major film role in Booksmart, a debut film for Olivia Wilde as a director, became a success.

Before appearing in Love, Victor as Andrew, he featured in a few other movies and TV shows. His performance and resilience earned him a reputation that has featured him in several other TV shows and films since 2017. Some of them include the following:

Spring Street ( 2018)

2018) Ballers (2018)

(2018) The Good Doctor (2018)

(2018) Let it Snow (2019)

(2019) Booksmart (2019)

(2019) Let it Snow (2019)

(2019) Everything's Gonna Be Okay (2020)

(2020) Star Trek: Picard (2020)

(2020) Love, Victor (2020 - 2022)

(2020 - 2022) How I Met Your Father (2022)

(2022) I Want You Back (2022)

(2022) Scream (2022)

(2022) Moonshot (2022)

Mason Gooding attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's I Want You Back at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The actor was once featured in a scripted podcast called Electric Easy alongside Kesha and Chloe Bailey. It is a musical neo-noir science fiction show set in futuristic Los Angeles that premiered on 30th August 2021. Vanya Asher created the show, and Kesha served as the executive producer.

Mason Gooding's net worth

According to the HollywoodsMagazine's website, Gooding's net worth is estimated at $2 million. He amassed some wealth through his acting career since he became active in the industry.

Mason Gooding is a young actor from the famous Gooding family. He followed after his grandfather, father, and uncle, who are in the entertainment industry. Starting his career not so long ago, he attained a reputable height in the movie industry, thanks to his passion and diligence.

READ ALSO: Who is Faye Hadley? Age, married, education, height, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za, in a recent publication, discussed Faye Hadley. She is one of the biggest names in the US when discussing women who get their hands dirty in motor oils and brake pads while restoring cars.

She has been in the business for almost a decade and has appeared on an American reality show, where she promotes women with her talent. The article discusses everything you should know about her.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News