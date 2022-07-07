The American movie industry has seen a lot of development in different aspects, including characterisation and story development. Hollywood has shown over the years that its doors are opened to talented adults and kids with something to offer. Considering Raegan Revord's age when she started featuring in movies, it is clear that acting does not necessarily come with age.

Raegan Revord attends the premiere of Warner Bros. 100th episode of Young Sheldon at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Raegan Revord's age played a major part in securing what would become one of her most popular television series appearances. She was only around nine when she was featured on Young Sheldon, the spin-off series of the main show titled The Big Bang Theory. She was one-half of a set of twins who had the direct opposite of her twin's personality, and after a couple of episodes, Raegan was already fans' favourite.

Raegan Revord's profile summary

Full name Raegan Revord Nickname Missy Cooper Gender Female Date of birth 3rd of January 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Undecided Height in feet 4' 9" Height in centimetres 146 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Shoe size 4.5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Holly Revord Father Ryan Phillipe Marital status Single School Learned acting at Young Actors' Space Profession Writer, animal activist, and actress Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter

Background Information

Revord was born on 3rd of July 2008 in San Diego, California, the USA, which means that Raegan Revord's age is 14 years as of 2022.

As for Raegan Revord's nationality, she is American by birth. Being an only child meant that Revord was mostly alone at home, but this was not a problem; she was busy acting and honing her role-playing skills at the Young Actors' Space.

Raegan Revord's parents are Ryan Philippe and Holly Revord; she moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her career in acting after agreeing to a deal with a friend of the family who runs a talent management agency.

Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord attend the 2018 PaleyFest Los Angeles - CBS's The Big Bang Theory And Young Sheldon in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Career

The young actress got her debut professional movie features when she was only seven years old. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of film and television show appearances for her.

Interestingly, some of Raegan Revord's movies and TV shows have popular ratings on various streaming platforms, and below are a few of them.

Stray

I See You

Grace and Frankie

Tortoise

Jia

W/Bob and David

Wish Upon

Teachers

Modern Family

Alexa & Katie

Young Sheldon

What is Raegan Revord known for?

This child celebrity became unarguably popular in 2017 when she started appearing in episodes of Young Sheldon. The series has been airing since then.

Is Raegan Revord related to Iain Armitage?

They are only onscreen siblings. The two played the Cooper twins, Missy and Sheldon, respectively. While Sheldon is the bookworm, Missy is street-smart. Nonetheless, the young actress admitted that they now have something akin to a real brother-sister relationship off the movie set.

Are Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord related?

No, but then, Montana Jordan played George Cooper, the older brother of the Cooper twins in the Young Sheldon television series. They now regard each other as a family of the show, and the young actress seems to love it.

Social media presence

Revord may be a teenager, but she has celebrity status online with verified accounts. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, while her Twitter following is not as much but also in the thousands. There are also short videos of Raegan Revord on TikTok with close to ten million views.

Raegan playing Missy Cooper on Young Sheldon. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Body measurements and physical appearance

Raegan Revord's height is around 4 feet and 9 inches, while she is estimated to weigh about 45 kilograms. She is also blonde with blue eyes.

Net worth

According to the Popular Net Worth's website, Raegan Revord's net worth is estimated at $300,000. Nevertheless, some reports rate her higher to the tune of 1 million dollars.

What is Raegan Revord doing now?

Raegan Revord now does a couple of things she loves outside of acting. She is an advocate for the abolishment of animal cruelty and is consistently involved in animal rescue. She also serves as a Junior Ambassador for the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Raegan is also interested in reading and writing books. She once insinuated that she was working on a children's novel titled My Story as a Gold Nugget and was already halfway through it.

Raegan Revord's age has not dampened her rise to success in Hollywood. On the contrary, for someone who has been in the acting business for about ten years, this celebrity teenage actress has soared in confidence, and there is no pushing her over.

