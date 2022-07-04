Noel Fisher has quickly risen to become a household name in the entertainment industry. His talent and ability to slay every role on television have earned him a massive fanbase (and net worth). One of the most popular topics in question about him is his sexuality after having played a homosexual youngster in the famous series, Shameless. So, is Noel Fisher really gay?

The actor at The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Noel Fisher is a Canadian actor. He is well-known for his roles as Cael Malloy on the FX series The Riches and Mickey Milkovich on the Showtime series Shameless. He is an extremely talented actor and plays his roles so well that fans wonder if his characters have anything to do with who he really is.

Noel Fisher's profiles

Full name Noel Roeim Fisher Gender Male Date of birth 13th of March 1984 Place of birth British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada Noel Fisher's age 38 years (As of 2022) Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) Weight 68 kilograms Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Ron Fisher Mother Linda Leonard Adams Siblings Raena Kai Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Layla Alizada Occupation Actor Net worth $3 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Noel Fisher?

Noel was born on the 13th of March 1984 in British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. He is 38 years old, and his star sign is Pisces. In addition, he is of Canadian nationality and Caucasian ethnicity.

Who are Noel Fisher's parents?

He was born to Ron Fisher, who is of Irish ancestry and his mother, Linda Leonard Adams, who is of Scottish ancestry. He also has a sister called Raena Kai.

What is Noel Fisher doing now?

Noel attends the Build Series to discuss the mini-series 'The Long Road Home' at Build Studio on November 6, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

He is a versatile actor who started his career at the age of 14 in 1999, starring in The Sheldon Kennedy Story, a short drama film about Sheldon Kenedy, an ice hockey player.

Noel Fisher's movies and TV shows

Noel has showcased his talent in Hollywood. Since the start of his career, he has appeared in many films and series. So, what movies did Noel Fisher play in? Here is a list.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 Max Keeble's Big Move Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows Final Destination 2 Hatfields & McCoys The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 A Dog Named Christmas Battle Los Angeles Freddy Got Fingered The Riches Agent Cody Banks The Long Road Home Castle Rock Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior Justice League vs The Fatal Five X-Men: Evolution I Was a Teenage Faust National Lampoon's Thanksgiving Family Reunion Sully: Miracle on the Hudson

Noel Fisher's nominations

The actor has received recognition for his work in several films.

Kids' Choice Award for Favorite #Squad

Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Program or Mini-Series

Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series

How much is Noel Fisher's net worth?

Noel poses for a portrait at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of "The Long Road Home" at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in 2017 in California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

The Shameless actor has made a fortune from his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $3 million.

Is Noel Fisher gay in real life?

No, he is not. He has, however, received critical acclaim for playing Mickey Milkovich, a gay thug character on Shameless, from 2011 to 2021. Noel Fisher's spouse is actress Layla Alizada. The two met while co-starring in the television series Godiva's in 2005. They were married in 2017. Fisher proposed in 2014.

Did Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan ever date?

Fans can't help but wonder if Cameron Monaghan and Noel, who played fan-favourite couple Ian Gallagher and Mickey Milkovich on Showtime's Shameless, are romantically linked off-screen due to their on-screen chemistry. They, however, are not a couple in real life.

Noel Fisher's height

Noel stands at 5 feet and 7 inches or 170 centimetres and weighs 68 kilograms or 150 pounds. His hair is brown, and his eyes are hazel.

Are you wondering if Noel Fisher is gay? Turns out he is not and is happily married to Layla Alizada, an actress. His ability to slay his gay character Mickey Milkovich in Shameless has made fans think he is homosexual in real life.

