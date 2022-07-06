Samantha Logan's height, age, boyfriend, dating, career, profiles, net worth
Samantha Logan is a celebrated American actress, model, and dancer whose talent and passion have been evident in the entertainment industry. Celebrated for her role in the CW series, All American, the actress has continued making headlines for all the right reasons. Her beauty and physique also make her stand out in the entertainment industry, leading most fans to ask about Samantha Logan's height.
Samantha Logan's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. This is from her thriving career as a model, dancer, and actress.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Samantha Jade Logan
|Nickname
|Sammy
|Year of birth
|October 27, 1996
|Samantha Logan's age
|26 years old in 2022
|Place of birth
|Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Profession
|Actress, dancer, and model
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@samanthalogan
|Samantha Logan's Instagram
|@_samanthalogan
Samantha Logan's height
So, how tall is Samantha from All American? The actress is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She made her acting debut in 2009 in the film Gossip Girl, where she played the role of the Little Girl.
Is Samantha Logan Trinidadian?
The actress holds American nationality. However, she is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is of Irish ancestry, while her father is of Trinidadian ancestry.
What is Samantha Logan's nationality?
The actress is of American nationality. She was born on October 27, 1996, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.
Early life
Samantha Logan's parents split when the actress was relatively young. Her doting mother raised her. Then, when she was ten years, and she convinced her mother to relocate to Manhattan so she could pursue her love for acting.
She joined Fiorello H. LaGuardia Arts, where she majored in drama. She served as a protégé for renowned choreographers such as Brian Friedman, Dave Scott, Mia Michaels, and Laurieann Gibson.
Career
In 2009, she made her debut when she featured in an episode of the teen drama Gossip Girl. In 2011, she was featured in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Lola. During the same year, she was featured in the film known as Detachment. Interestingly, her breakthrough came at the age of 14, after she was featured in ABC's supernatural drama 666 Park Avenue.
In 2013, she was featured in General Hospital in the role of Taylor DuBois. In 2014, she scooped roles in the films Teen Wolf and Melissa & Joey.
Since then, she has featured in several other films that have seen her make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. In 2018, she starred in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why as Nina Jones. Some of the films include:
- Detachment (2011)
- 666 Park Avenue (2012)
- General Hospital (2013)
- Melissa & Joey (2014)
- Teen Wolf (2014 – 2015)
- The Fosters (2015)
- Members Only (2015)
- Studio City (2015)
- Junior (2016)
- Cruel Intentions (2016)
- Comedy Bang! Bang! (2016)
- NCIS (2016)
- 13 Reasons Why (2018)
- All American (2018 – 2021)
- Palaroid (2019)
- The Empty Man (2020)
Is Samantha Logan married?
Most of her fans have been wondering who Samantha Logan's boyfriend is? The actress is currently not in a relationship. However, Samantha Logan's dating life has been interesting. She was once in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan Sprayberry, but the two split in 2019.
What is Samantha Logan's salary?
It is unclear how much the actress bags home; however, she is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million.
The above read shows Samantha Logan's height and acting career. The actress started in the entertainment industry at an early age. She has been featured in commercials and been part of theatre dance and live vocal performances.
