Samantha Logan's height, age, boyfriend, dating, career, profiles, net worth

Samantha Logan is a celebrated American actress, model, and dancer whose talent and passion have been evident in the entertainment industry. Celebrated for her role in the CW series, All American, the actress has continued making headlines for all the right reasons. Her beauty and physique also make her stand out in the entertainment industry, leading most fans to ask about Samantha Logan's height.

Samantha Logan attends The CW Network's Fall Launch Event - Arrivals at Warner Bros. Studios on October 14, 2018 in Burbank, California. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Samantha Logan's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. This is from her thriving career as a model, dancer, and actress.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Samantha Jade Logan Nickname Sammy Year of birth October 27, 1996 Samantha Logan's age 26 years old in 2022 Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Profession Actress, dancer, and model Net worth $2 million Twitter @samanthalogan Samantha Logan's Instagram @_samanthalogan

Samantha Logan's height

So, how tall is Samantha from All American? The actress is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She made her acting debut in 2009 in the film Gossip Girl, where she played the role of the Little Girl.

Is Samantha Logan Trinidadian?

The actress holds American nationality. However, she is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is of Irish ancestry, while her father is of Trinidadian ancestry.

Samantha Logan walked the red carpet at the JBL True Summer exclusive event and enjoyed performances by Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, and DJ Sophia Eris. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

What is Samantha Logan's nationality?

The actress is of American nationality. She was born on October 27, 1996, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Early life

Samantha Logan's parents split when the actress was relatively young. Her doting mother raised her. Then, when she was ten years, and she convinced her mother to relocate to Manhattan so she could pursue her love for acting.

She joined Fiorello H. LaGuardia Arts, where she majored in drama. She served as a protégé for renowned choreographers such as Brian Friedman, Dave Scott, Mia Michaels, and Laurieann Gibson.

Career

In 2009, she made her debut when she featured in an episode of the teen drama Gossip Girl. In 2011, she was featured in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Lola. During the same year, she was featured in the film known as Detachment. Interestingly, her breakthrough came at the age of 14, after she was featured in ABC's supernatural drama 666 Park Avenue.

Samantha Logan attends Refinery29's 29Rooms Los Angeles 2018: Expand Your Reality at The Reef on December 04, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

In 2013, she was featured in General Hospital in the role of Taylor DuBois. In 2014, she scooped roles in the films Teen Wolf and Melissa & Joey.

Since then, she has featured in several other films that have seen her make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. In 2018, she starred in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why as Nina Jones. Some of the films include:

Detachment (2011)

666 Park Avenue (2012)

General Hospital (2013)

Melissa & Joey (2014)

Teen Wolf (2014 – 2015)

The Fosters (2015)

Members Only (2015)

Studio City (2015)

Junior (2016)

Cruel Intentions (2016)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (2016)

NCIS (2016)

Cruel Intentions (2016)

13 Reasons Why (2018)

All American (2018 – 2021)

Palaroid (2019)

The Empty Man (2020)

Is Samantha Logan married?

Most of her fans have been wondering who Samantha Logan's boyfriend is? The actress is currently not in a relationship. However, Samantha Logan's dating life has been interesting. She was once in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan Sprayberry, but the two split in 2019.

Samantha Logan attends The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party sponsored by Branded Entertainment Network at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

What is Samantha Logan's salary?

It is unclear how much the actress bags home; however, she is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million.

The above read shows Samantha Logan's height and acting career. The actress started in the entertainment industry at an early age. She has been featured in commercials and been part of theatre dance and live vocal performances.

