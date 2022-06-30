Anyone familiar with Dennis Rodman, the Chicago bulls legendary basketball player, knows he was married to Michelle Moyer. Dennis' stardom boosted both Michelle's career and fame. She is a famous American singer, TV personality and mother of three.

Dennis and Michelle began dating in 1999 and were married in 2003 after a four-year relationship. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

She is also famous for appearing on prominent TV shows like Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. This article will provide some information about Dennis Rodman's ex-wife despite the lack of her web presence.

Michelle Moyer's profiles

Full Name Michelle Moyer Also known as Michelle Rodman Gender Female Date of birth 1967 Age 55 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth USA Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Net worth $1 million Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dennis Rodman Children Teyana, Dennis Rodman Jr., and Trinity Profession TV personality and singer Instagram @michelle.rodman

Michelle Moyer's age and early life

The former celebrity spouse was born in 1967 in the USA. Details about Michelle Moyer's birthday remain unknown, as well as her place of birth, but it is known she will be 55 years old in 2022. Her family is not known, but she possesses American nationality. The mother of three frequently appears on her daughter, Trinity's YouTube vlogs and Instagram posts.

Private life

Michelle is currently single, but she was married to Dennis Rodman. The couple met and started dating in 1999, and four years later, in 2003, at the height of his basketball stardom, they married.

Michelle is blessed with three adorable kids: Teyana, DJ and Trinity. Photo: @michelle.rodman on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Rodman played basketball professionally from 1986 until 2006 and is still a well-known NBA great. The former athlete announced their engagement in 2003 when he was 42, followed by a low-key civil ceremony at Newport Beach, California.

Is Dennis Rodman still married?

The former basketball player is not married. Even though they spent years trying to get back together, Dennis is no longer married to Michelle, his third wife. The couple shares two children.

Before they divorced, their relationship had begun showing signs of stress, and after one year of living together, separation was imminent. So when Michelle asked the court for a divorce in 2012, the marriage was formally dissolved.

Who was Dennis Rodman's first wife?

In September 1992, Rodman married Annie Bakes, his first wife whom he had started dating in 1987. Alexis Caitlyn was their daughter. After two and a half months of marriage, they split due to irreconcilable differences.

Michelle Moyer's children

Who is DJ Rodman's mother? Teyana, Trinity, and Dennis Rodman Jr. are her three children. Trinity and DJ were born to her and Rodman during their relationship. Teyana comes from a previous, unidentified relationship.

Interestingly they have all chosen to follow in their father's footsteps and become athletes. For instance, while Trinity plays soccer, DJ Rodman developed an interest in basketball and is currently a member of the Washington State Cougars basketball team.

Who are Trinity Rodman's parents?

Michelle Moyer and Dennis Rodman are the parents of the prominent professional athlete. It's quite evident that the forward player for NWSL loves and adores her parents, especially her mom, as per her Instagram post where she heaped praises on her for being kind, compassionate and strong.

Trinity Rodman plays football and has gained fame for being selected as the National Women's Soccer League's youngest player ever. She has a self-titled YouTube channel and is interested in art (painting).

Michelle Moyer's net worth

She was inclined much toward her husband's net worth when they were together. But since then, she has not opened up on any venture that earns her a considerable net worth. According to various online reports, she has a net worth of about $1 million.

Michelle Moyer's height

The TV personality stands at five feet and ten inches tall (178 centimetres) and weighs around 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Additionally, she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Where is Michelle Moyer today?

Reportedly she lives in the USA while raising her children.

Michelle Moyer has moved on since her divorce from Dennis, but she made sure that her kids were successful in sports. Not much is known about her but we have gathered some facts here.

