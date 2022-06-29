With so many actors that are starting out on the scene, it is hard to find one who truly stands out from the crowd. However, a Native-American actress by the name of Sara Tomko is one such actress that demands both attention and respect. So, what do we know about her, why is she important and how has she contributed to changing the film industry? Keep reading to find out!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The ‘Resident Alien’ actress spoke during the NBCUniversal segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Sara Tomko’s Wikipedia page does not give much away about the actress, but we do know that she is a successful producer and actress, bringing much talent to the film industry. Before we deep dive into the bit of information we do know, let us discuss basic facts about the actress.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sara Tomko Nickname Sara Date of birth 19 October 1983 Age 38 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (rumoured) Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Engaged to TJ Pederson Ethnicity Polish-Slovak and Native American descent Gender Female Weight 55 kgs (estimated) Height 165 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Medium brown Parents Unknown Silbings and children Two brothers (Benny Tomko and Jake Tomko) Profession Actress, producer Education Unknown Native language English

Sara Tomko’s biography shows that the actress is private about her childhood, including where she attended school, the names of her parents and whether or not she went to college. However, some details about her are more easily accessible. Here, we go into further detail on the above information and other facts not yet discussed.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sara Tomko’s age

As of July 2022, the producer is 38 years old and thriving in both her private and professional life.

Sara Tomko’s husband

As mentioned earlier, she is engaged to the fellow actor and editor, TJ Pederson. The duo had been dating for about five years when TJ popped the question in the first week of February 2021. The star has since publicly gushed about how happy she is over the engagement, and it is not known whether they have officially wed yet.

Sara Tomko’s nationality

The topic of what nationality Sara Tomko is usually brought up as she has exotic features and a distinctive name. The actress is American but has a colourful heritage behind her name. Sara Tomko’s parents have mixed heritage on both sides, resulting in her being of Polish-Slovak and Native American descent. However, it is unclear which parent has which ethnicity as we do not know their names or details.

Sara Tomko’s Instagram

The actress's Instagram page can be found under @saratomko19, where she currently has 29.4 thousand followers.

Alan Tudyk and Sara were pictured on set for ‘Resident Alien.' Photo: James Dittiger

Source: Getty Images

Sara Tomko’s net worth

Various online sources have stated different amounts; however, the most widely-reported amount for her net worth is $1 million.

Sara Tomko’s movies

As briefly discussed, she has done various films. Here is a list of the movies and series that the talented actress has featured in or directed:

Resident Alien

Girls! Girls! Girls! or: As Tammy Withers Away

Sneaky Pete

Once Upon a Time

3022

Are You Sure?

A Cake For Lizzie

Sneaky Pete

S.W.A.T.

The Son

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Heartbeat

Pandemic

The Conspiracy Connection

Richard Peter Johnson

Soiled Doves

400 Days

The Leftovers

Hollywood Adventures

Amigo Undead

Not Funny

Someone I Know

The Scribbler

Lho

Painted Perfect

Son of Ghostman

An Incident in San Ysidro

Phw High

Bottom's Up

Other People

Sinners and Saints

Extracted

2ND Take

Weight of the Sun

Growth

Family of Four

Silent Night, Zombie Night

Going for Broke

Touching the Sky

The Terminators

Forbidden Border

Journey to the Center of the Earth

The Prince of Venice

Breathing Room

2012 Doomsday

Her long film experience makes her an asset to the industry.

The actress posed backstage along with Alan Tudyk and Corey Reynolds after SYFY’s Resident Allen World Premiere Screening & Panel at New York Comic Con 2019. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Who plays Tiger Lily on Once Upon a Time?

Sara Tomko’s Once Upon a Time feature made her become more of a household name, as the film revisits the story of the believed Peter Pan character. The film used an actress with Native-American roots.

Sara Tomko may not be a name that frequently pops up on popular gossip columns, but it is clear that she is a talented actress and producer despite her lack of publicity in comparison with some of her peers. So, keep an eye on her to see what other amazing things she will do in the future!

READ ALSO: Who is Cindy Costner? Age, children, wife, remarried, height, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about another talented actress, Cindy Costner. The now ex-wife of iconic actor Kevin Costner has starred in several films, but what else do we know about her?

Click here to learn more about the star, including her family life, device, and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News