Who is Sara Tomko? Age, husband, parents, movies, nationality, profiles, net worth
With so many actors that are starting out on the scene, it is hard to find one who truly stands out from the crowd. However, a Native-American actress by the name of Sara Tomko is one such actress that demands both attention and respect. So, what do we know about her, why is she important and how has she contributed to changing the film industry? Keep reading to find out!
Sara Tomko’s Wikipedia page does not give much away about the actress, but we do know that she is a successful producer and actress, bringing much talent to the film industry. Before we deep dive into the bit of information we do know, let us discuss basic facts about the actress.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Sara Tomko
|Nickname
|Sara
|Date of birth
|19 October 1983
|Age
|38 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christianity (rumoured)
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Engaged to TJ Pederson
|Ethnicity
|Polish-Slovak and Native American descent
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|55 kgs (estimated)
|Height
|165 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Medium brown
|Parents
|Unknown
|Silbings and children
|Two brothers (Benny Tomko and Jake Tomko)
|Profession
|Actress, producer
|Education
|Unknown
|Native language
|English
Sara Tomko’s biography shows that the actress is private about her childhood, including where she attended school, the names of her parents and whether or not she went to college. However, some details about her are more easily accessible. Here, we go into further detail on the above information and other facts not yet discussed.
Sara Tomko’s age
As of July 2022, the producer is 38 years old and thriving in both her private and professional life.
Sara Tomko’s husband
As mentioned earlier, she is engaged to the fellow actor and editor, TJ Pederson. The duo had been dating for about five years when TJ popped the question in the first week of February 2021. The star has since publicly gushed about how happy she is over the engagement, and it is not known whether they have officially wed yet.
Sara Tomko’s nationality
The topic of what nationality Sara Tomko is usually brought up as she has exotic features and a distinctive name. The actress is American but has a colourful heritage behind her name. Sara Tomko’s parents have mixed heritage on both sides, resulting in her being of Polish-Slovak and Native American descent. However, it is unclear which parent has which ethnicity as we do not know their names or details.
Sara Tomko’s Instagram
The actress's Instagram page can be found under @saratomko19, where she currently has 29.4 thousand followers.
Sara Tomko’s net worth
Various online sources have stated different amounts; however, the most widely-reported amount for her net worth is $1 million.
Sara Tomko’s movies
As briefly discussed, she has done various films. Here is a list of the movies and series that the talented actress has featured in or directed:
- Resident Alien
- Girls! Girls! Girls! or: As Tammy Withers Away
- Sneaky Pete
- Once Upon a Time
- 3022
- Are You Sure?
- A Cake For Lizzie
- S.W.A.T.
- The Son
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Heartbeat
- Pandemic
- The Conspiracy Connection
- Richard Peter Johnson
- Soiled Doves
- 400 Days
- The Leftovers
- Hollywood Adventures
- Amigo Undead
- Not Funny
- Someone I Know
- The Scribbler
- Lho
- Painted Perfect
- Son of Ghostman
- An Incident in San Ysidro
- Phw High
- Bottom's Up
- Other People
- Sinners and Saints
- Extracted
- 2ND Take
- Weight of the Sun
- Growth
- Family of Four
- Silent Night, Zombie Night
- Going for Broke
- Touching the Sky
- The Terminators
- Forbidden Border
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- The Prince of Venice
- Breathing Room
- 2012 Doomsday
Her long film experience makes her an asset to the industry.
Who plays Tiger Lily on Once Upon a Time?
Sara Tomko’s Once Upon a Time feature made her become more of a household name, as the film revisits the story of the believed Peter Pan character. The film used an actress with Native-American roots.
Sara Tomko may not be a name that frequently pops up on popular gossip columns, but it is clear that she is a talented actress and producer despite her lack of publicity in comparison with some of her peers. So, keep an eye on her to see what other amazing things she will do in the future!
