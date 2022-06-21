Film fans likely know who Terry Crews is, as his frequent appearances on TV shows and movies have made him a household name. However, if you are a significant fan, you probably already know the rest of his family, including his daughter Naomi Burton-Crews. If not, you can learn more about his family dynamics through their reality TV show, The Family Crews. Naomi tends to enjoy being out of the limelight in the show, but here we are going to focus on what we know about her.

Terry and the rest of his family attended the premiere of Disney's 'Aladdin' on 21 May 2019.

Source: Getty Images

Since the famous actor's private daughter tends to shy away from the spotlight, we do not have an excess of information on her. However, after much research, we can confirm the following facts about her through a short biography before we go into detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Naomi Burton-Crews Nickname Naomi Date of birth 1989 (month and date unknown) Age 32 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace USA (city unknown) Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Devout Christian (unconfirmed) Current residence USA (city unknown) Current nationality American Marital status Unconfirmed Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Gender Female Weight 55 kgs (estimated) Height 165 cm (estimated) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Terry Crews (stepfather) and Rebecca King-Crews Children Miley Crews Profession Reality TV star Education Uknown Native language English

Related Google searches like 'Who is Naomi Burton-Crews’s father?' give us a basic outline of what there is to know about the more reserved Crews family member, but there is more to her than her famous father's shadow that is cast over her. Here is what we could find on her based on the public information available.

Naomi Burton-Crews' age

There is not much information on the exact details surrounding her birthdate, but we can confirm she was born in 1989, making her 32 years old in 2022.

Naomi Burton-Crews' husband

Whether or not she is married remains shrouded in mystery as she has never disclosed any information on her romantic relationships, and there is no information about it online. Many speculate she is single, though.

Naomi Burton-Crews' parents

Naomi Burton-Crews’s father is the famous Terry Crews. Still, various reports state that Terry is her stepfather and that he adopted her when he got together with her biological mother, Terry Crews's wife. Who is Terry Crews’s wife, you may ask? That will be none other than Rebecca King-Crews. By all accounts, he regards her as one of his children.

Terry's daughter does not have any form of social media herself.

Source: UGC

How old is Rebecca Crews?

While on the topic of her mother, Rebecca, we can confirm that she is 56 years old as of June 2022.

Naomi Burton-Crews’s siblings

Tera Crews, Wynfrey Crews, Azriel Crews and Isaiah Crews are her half-siblings, being related to her by blood from her mother's side.

Naomi Burton-Crews' children

Although we do not know who the family recluse is dating or married to, we can confirm that she has a child named Miley Crews.

Actor Terry and some members of his family attended the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'The Star' at Regency Village Theatre in 2017.

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Burton-Crews' profiles

Naomi Burton-Crews’s Instagram page does not exist, and we can only assume it is because she cherishes her private life and enjoys the privacy that a lack of social media brings. Unfortunately, she does not have a Twitter or YouTube page either.

Naomi Burton-Crews' net worth

Although reports vary, her most widely-estimated net worth is $1 million.

What is Terry Crews’s wife suffering from?

In 2020, tragedy struck the famous family. Rebecca was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. She stated that her considerate husband 'immediately started to take care of her' after her diagnosis and is currently cancer-free.

Naomi Burton-Crews may not be as famous as her father, but she seems she prefers it that way and is raising her child in a tranquil life outside the public eye. Despite the family tragedy, the reality TV family also seems stronger.

