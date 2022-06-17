It is no doubt that the Harry Potter saga is one of the biggest novel-turned-movie franchises the world has ever seen, making an astonishing $7.73 billion globally. The main actors were thrust into the spotlight following the franchise's massive success, including Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who plays the main protagonist. The star's pint-sized stature has fans constantly asking, 'how tall is Daniel Radcliffe?' Here, we discuss that topic and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Harry Potter star posed for paparazzi at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures ‘The Lost City’ in March 2022. Photo: Albert L. Ortega.

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe’s size constantly comes up when discussing the star as he had not grown too much since his initial cast in the franchise when he played an 11-year-old boy. Before we get into his body measurements, let us first discuss some basic facts we know about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Nickname 'Dan' Date of birth 23 July 1989 Age 32 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace London, United Kingdom Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Agnostic Current residence London, UK/New York City, USA Current nationality British Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 53 kg (estimated) Height 165 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light blue Parents Alan Radcliffe and Marcia Gresham Siblings and children None Profession Actor, singer Education City of London School, Sussex House School Native language English

Daniel Radcliffe’s body may be a topic constantly brought up by fans, but he has other facts about him which are just as enjoyable. Here are some facts about the star that you may not have already known about the now worldwide famous Daniel who plays Harry Potter.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Daniel Radcliffe’s age

The actor is 32 years old as of June 2022, having spent much of his life in the acting world since he was a child star. He was shot into the limelight at the tender age of eleven.

Daniel Radcliffe's net worth

The success of Harry Potter has benefited the star immensely. According to reports, he is estimated to have a net worth of $110 million accumulated throughout the years.

The actor and host Jimmy Fallon during ‘Cold As Ice’ in March 2022. Photo: Ryan Muir.

Source: Getty Images

Why is Harry Potter short?

When he started filming Harry Potter, the pint-sized star was just 147,32 cm at the time. However, Daniel Radcliffe's height compared to his other co-stars throughout the years has shown that he was always destined to be of small stature.

How tall is Daniel Radcliffe right now?

As mentioned earlier in the profile summary, he is currently 165 cm, a height that is the shorter size for the average male. Daniel Radcliffe’s parents are not considered tall themselves, which explains his more diminutive stature. Although Alan Radcliffe’s height is 175 cm, his mother Marcia's height is a mere 152 cm.

Who is Daniel Radcliffe's wife?

Even though the child actor has been in a long-term relationship with actress Erin Darke since 2012, when they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, they are not married. However, they are considered going stronger than ever, and a future proposal may be in the works. If you are wondering how tall Daniel Radcliffe's potentially future wife is, she is 170 cm, making her taller than her famous partner.

Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe at the New York Tastemaker screening of ‘The Lost City’ at the Whitby Hotel in New York. Photo: Monica Schipper.

Source: Getty Images

How does Daniel Radcliffe feel about his height?

Does his short size upset him? According to statements made by the actor, he accepts it. He is quoted as saying:

'I was worried on a personal level because I wanted to be slightly taller than I am, ideally. But I've now accepted it.' He elaborated by saying: 'Basically, I came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes.'

Does Radcliffe wear lifts?

Since he is on the shorter side, there has been speculation that the actor turns to wear lifts from time to time, especially since we have seen Daniel Radcliffe barefoot and can see his accurate height for ourselves. But there has been no confirmation on this.

In short, to answer the frequently asked question: 'How tall is Daniel Radcliffe?' he is smaller than most of his Harry Potter co-stars but has never let his height get the better of him or bring his confidence down.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner's height, weight, size, body measurements compared to other Kardashians

Speaking of height and size, Briefly.co.za discussed the body measurements of another star, Kylie Jenner. She and her family are constantly under public scrutiny, especially regarding how they look.

So, how tall is Kylie Jenner? Learn about her weight, size, and other measurements compared to her family here.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News