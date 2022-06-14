Berry Gordy's children, age, wives, profession, movies, net worth, is he alive ?

American businessman and Motown founder Berry Gordy found massive success writing and producing significant hits with top international artists like Michael Jackson, The Supremes and Smokey Robinson. Even more impressive is that Berry Gordy's children are just as talented as their famous father. So how many children does Berry Gordy have?

Producer Berry Gordy's family at the Motown City of Hope Spirit of Life Dinner in 2001 at Universal City, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Gordy is the founder of grand labels, a father of eight highly successful children and a whopping six baby mommas! Berry is currently 92 years old, and his story is a success story. To think life would be over after being kicked out of high school and he still succeeded is nothing short of inspirational. Read more about Berry Gordy's children here.

Berry Gordy's profiles

Name Berry Gordy III Born 28th November 1929 (92 as of 2022) Country of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Children Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Redfoo, Rockwell, Hazel Gordy, Berry Gordy IV, Kerry Gordy, Sherry Gordy, Terry James Gordy Wives Grace Eaton (m. 1990–1993), Ray Singleton (m. 1960–1964), Thelma Coleman (m. 1953–1959) Labels Motown, Tamla Records Net worth $325 million

How old is Berry?

Born on 28th November 1929, Berry Gordy's age as of 2022 will be 93 years. He was the seventh of eight children; unlike his siblings, Gordy struggled in school. He was interested in songwriting at the tender age of seven.

After being kicked out of his high school music class, he dropped out of school and began to pursue boxing as a career. This choice later led him to serve overseas in the Korean War in the early '50s.

How many baby mommas does Berry Gordy have?

Berry Jr and the Supremes (Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard) take a studio portrait in 1965, USA. Photo: Gilles Petard/Redferns

After returning to the USA from the Korean War in the 50s, the musician crossed paths, fell in love and married his first wife, Thelma Coleman, in 1953. However, the details about their marriage have been kept very private. Reportedly, Berry Gordy has 8 children with his 6 different wives.

Berry Gordy's music label

After the war, Gordy launched his songwriting career and gained moderate success. His career began thriving after launching the Motown Record Corporation in the 60s. The songwriter married his second wife, Raynoma Singleton, in 1960. She became a massive part of Motown Records, helping with publishing operations and putting together a group of background vocalists.

Together, they welcomed one son, Kerry. The couple called it ended things in 1984. The R&B artist died in 2016 after losing her battle with brain cancer. During his marriage to Raynoma in 1964, he welcomed son Kennedy William Gordy with Margaret Norton. The music mogul also welcomed daughter Sherry with Jeana Jackson in the early '60s.

Did Diana Ross and Berry Gordy have a child together?

In 1961, he signed Diana Ross and The Supremes to Motown. The two became good friends, and the friendship blossomed into a romance. Did Berry Gordy have a child with one of The Supremes? He later welcomed a child with the Grammy winner, daughter Rhonda Ross, in 1971.

'I wanted to make her the biggest star in the world. She believed in me, and I believed in her. Together we made magic,' he told Billboard in June 2017 about his relationship with Diana.

Berry Gordy's children

The music mogul was quite popular with the ladies in his heyday. His eight children are a testament to that. Here are some interesting facts about all his kids:

Hazel

American singer Jermaine Jackson marries Hazel Gordy, the daughter of Motown founder in Hollywood, on 15th December 1973. Photo: Michael Ochs

His eldest daughter, Hazel, married the Jackson 5 singer, Jermaine Jackson, in 1973. Before they divorced, the pair had three children: Jay Jackson Jr., Autumn Joy Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson.

Berry Gordy IV

Gordy's eldest son shares a name with him. Berry IV is the father of Skylar Austen Gordy, better known by his stage name, Sky Blu. His son has been very successful in the entertainment industry. He is part of the music duo LMFAO with his uncle, Stefan Kendal, aka Redfoo, who is also one of Berry Gordy's sons.

Terry James Gordy

Terry has kept his life away from the public eye, much unlike his father and several of his siblings. But, one thing is for sure, his career is not in the entertainment industry.

Kerry Gordy

Kerry is one of the most famous of Berry's children. He ventured into the music business and became the CEO of Kerry Gordy & Associates, Inc. The company helps famous artists with brand deals and royalty payouts. The king of music spent a lot of time around his father growing up, working in the mailroom at Motown.

Sherry Gordy

Sherry was raised in Southern California and studied business at UCLA while taking acting classes. She decided to get a real estate license and soon after launched a brokerage. In between her career as a realtor, she was inspired by her father to start a charity in 2004.

Kennedy William Rockwell Gordy

Kennedy is a pop artist who performs under the name Rockwell. In 1984, he recorded his song, Somebody's Watching Me, with members of the Jackson 5 performing background vocals. This was his hit song, topping the Billboard R&B chart for five weeks after its release.

The top song saw a revival in 2021 after it became a famous sound on TikTok. Rockwell released three albums from 1984 to 1986 and appeared on shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train.

I'd meet fans on the street who'd say, 'Oh child, we knew you were Berry Gordy's daughter — you look just like him!

Rhonda Ross, Diana Ross, Tracee Ross, Gordy, Ross Arne Naess and Evan Naess at the Soul train awards. Photo: Ron Galella

Rhonda Ross

Diana Ross's eldest child tried her hand in Hollywood. She portrayed Toni Burrell on Another World from 1997 to 1999. Her mother married her first husband, Rob Silberstein when she was born. She was told Berry was her father at 13; she was none the wiser before then and assumed Silberstein was her dad.

In 2016, Rhonda released her album, In Case You Didn't Know, and opened up for her mother on tour a year later. She wrote two of the songs featured on Diana's 2021 Thank You album.

Stefan Kendal Redfoo Gordy

RedFoo and his father at the Grammy awards and the launch of 'Hitsville: The making of Motown'. Photo: Lester Cohen, Frederick M. Brown (Modified by author)

Stefan, aka Redfoo, formed LMFAO with his nephew, Sky Blu, in 2006. They were signed to Interscope and released their first album, Party Rock, in 2009. Their successful second album, Sorry for Party Rocking, was released in 2011. The duo's biggest hits include Shots with Lil Jon, Party Rock Anthem, and Sexy and I Know It.

From 2013 to 2014, Redfoo appeared as a judge on X Factor Australia. He also served as a mentor on the US version of the show. In 2015, the singer competed in season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with Emma Slater.

The music mogul with Diana Ross during The 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by SGranitz/WireImage

What is Berry Gordy's net worth?

After managing big names like The Supremes and Stevie Wonder, Berry's net worth is estimated at $325 million. His networth is mainly attributed to the success of Motown Records as well as his ventures in production, directing etc.

Berry has been married and divorced three times. The total number of Berry Gordy's children is eight from six different women. Millions want to know if Berry Gordy is still alive? The Motown founder is alive and well and remains a beacon in the music industry.

