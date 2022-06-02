Robert Ellis Silberstein is an American businessman and music executive. He is best known for being the first husband of the renowned singer Diana Ross. He is also the father of Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. How well do you know the entrepreneur? Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts about him.

Robert Ellis is known for being singer Diana Ross's first husband and the father to her two children, Tracee and Chudney. Photo: Evan Agostini (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robert Ellis was one of the most sought-after music managers of the 1970s. He is credited for helping his former wife Diana Ross find a strong footing in the industry when she was starting her solo career. Today, Diana is one of the most accomplished artists of all time, and Robert's name is still respected in the industry.

Robert Ellis Silberstein's profiles summary and bio

Full name Robert Ellis Silberstein Other names Bob Ellis Date of birth 5th January 1946 Age 76 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Elberon, Long Branch, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 8 inches Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former wife Singer Diana Ross (from 1971 to 1977) Children Tracee Ellis Ross and Chudney Ross (biological), Rhonda Ross Kendrick (legal) Education West Virginia University Profession Music executive, entrepreneur Net worth Approximately $50 million

Robert Ellis Silberstein's age and early life

How old is Robert Ellis Silberstein? The music executive was born on 5th January 1946 in Elberon, New Jersey, United States and is 76 years old in 2022. He has Jewish roots, and his family ran a successful garment manufacturing business. The entrepreneur attended West Virginia University.

Robert Ellis Silberstein's wife and children

Singer Diana Ross (centre) with her four kids, Evan (far left), Tracee (second left), Rose Arse (second right), and Chudney Ross (far right). Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The music executive married American singer and actress Diana Ross in January 1971. Diana and Bob fell in love when she was still in a relationship with Motown CEO Berry Gordy and was two months pregnant with her first daughter, Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein, at the time of her wedding to Robert. Rhonda was born in August 1971, and Bob raised her as his own daughter. Rhonda knew about her paternity when she was 13 but remained close to Robert Ellis.

Robert Ellis Silberstein and Diana Ross proceeded to have two more children, actress Tracee Ellis Ross (born 29th October 1972) and Chudney Lane Silberstein (born 4th November 1975). The couple divorced in March 1977 but remained on great terms for their children's sake. Robert Ellis Silberstein's children have a close relationship with their dad.

Black-ish actress Tracee alongside her father, Bob. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Robert Ellis Silberstein's career

After Silberstein's graduation from West Virginia University, he became a teacher at the same facility. However, he had to resign from his position after having problems with the school's principal at the time. The entrepreneur then tried his luck in the music industry, a decision that worked well for him.

Over the course of his music management career, he has represented numerous musical stars, including his former wife Diana Ross, Rufus, Chaka Khan, Meat Loaf, Billy Preston, and Ronnie Wood. The entrepreneur has also ventured into the real estate business.

Robert Ellis Silberstein's net worth

Bob has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2022. Apart from managing music for stars, he is actively involved in real estate and other ventures.

Robert Ellis Silberstein's ethnicity

The music manager has Irish roots. Robert Ellis Silberstein's nationality is American, as he was born in Elberon, New Jersey. He has lived in various places in the United States, including California, New York, and Connecticut.

Robert Ellis Silberstein's height

Diana Ross's first husband stands at 5 feet 8 inches. His eye colour is dark brown, while his hair is currently grey.

How many baby daddies does Diana Ross have?

Singer Diana Ross with her second husband, the late Arne Næss Jr. Photo: New York Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

The renowned musician and actress has been married twice and has three baby daddies. Motown CEO Berry Gordy is the father of her first daughter Rhonda Suzanne (1971), although Bob raised her as his own. After her marriage to Bob, they were blessed with two children, actress Tracee Ellis (1972) and producer Chudney Lane (1975).

The singer proceeded to marry the late Norwegian shipping magnate Arne Næss Jr in 1985, and they were blessed with two sons, Ross Arne (1987) and Evan Olav (1988). After Diana split from Arne in 2000, she did not get married again.

Does Tracee Ross have a child?

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross does not have kids and has never been married. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The Black-ish star does not have a child at the moment. She has revealed in multiple interviews that she feels no pressure to conform to societal standards but would one day hope to get a husband and kids.

Robert Ellis Silberstein has proven numerous times that he is a gentleman. He made sure he was a present father to all his children when they were growing up. The entrepreneur has also respected Diana Ross's decisions and chose to maintain a cordial relationship with the singer even after their divorce.

