Cori Broadus is the only daughter of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, popularly known as rapper Snoop Dogg. She is also an aspiring singer and a vocal supporter of mental health awareness. The celebrity daughter opened up about suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts since childhood. Herein is all you need to know regarding Snoop Dogg's daughter.

Snoop Dogg's daughter has grown up in the limelight, and the rapper's fans know almost everything about her childhood. She is now all grown up. What has she been up to? Who is she dating? Keep reading to find out!

Cori Broadus' profile summary and bio

Full name Cori Broadus Stage name CHOC Date of birth 22nd June 1999 Age 22 years in 2022 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 2 inches Gender Female Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Internet star Wayne Deuce Parents Rapper Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Siblings Brothers Corde, Cordell, and Julian Corrie Education Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts in LA Profession Singer, entrepreneur Genre Hip-hop, old-school RnB Years active 2011 to present Social media profiles Instagram Facebook YouTube Deezer

Cori Broadus' age and early life

The singer was born on 22nd June 1999 in California, United States, and is 22 years old in 2022. She is the youngest daughter of the hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg and business lady, Shante Broadus. She has two older brothers, Cordé (born August 1994) and Cordell (February 1997). She also has an older half-brother, Julian Corrie (born June 1998), whom Snoop Dogg shares with Laurie Holmond.

Cori Broadus' education

The singer graduated from LA-based Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts in 2017. Cori Broadus' high school graduation made her family proud, and they were all there to celebrate her big day.

What illness does Snoop Dogg's daughter have?

The singer was diagnosed with lupus when she was six. She was treated and is now completely healed. Cori has always been overweight since childhood, and the situation took a toll on her mental health.

She previously opened up about battling suicidal thoughts from a young age. In May 2021, she took to Instagram to reveal her recent suicide attempt and had to be placed under 5150 involuntary psychiatric hospitalization.

Cori Broadus' boyfriend

Snoop's only daughter is in a relationship with Wayne Duece, a social media personality, model, and entrepreneur. The lovebirds have been together for more than three years.

Cori Broadus' career

Snoop Dogg's daughter started singing in church choirs before making her music career debut in 2011. She has collaborated with her famous father a few times. She has also worked with industry heavyweights, including Kamaiyah and Drake.

She released her debut single, Do My Thang, in August 2011 and followed it with her second single, SMH, a few months later. In 2012, she collaborated with her dad Snoop on the track, Daddy's Girl. Later in 2013, she was featured on her father's No Guns Allowed, an anti-violence song that also featured the Canadian rapper Drake.

Cori released her old school RnB single Same in 2018 under the stage name CHOC. She followed it with another single, New Phone, Who Dis? featuring musician Kamaiyah.

The singer appeared in Snoop's documentary, Reincarnated, released in March 2013. She also made appearances in several episodes of her dad's reality television series, Snoop Dogg's Father Hood (2007 to 2009 on E!). Cori has also diversified into the beauty industry.

Cori Broadus' net worth

Cori's exact net worth is not known, but various publications estimate it at between $100,000 and $500,000. On the other hand, her father Snoop has an estimated fortune of $150 million in 2022.

Is Cori Broadus really Snoop Dogg's daughter?

Who is Cori Broadus' biological father? She is rapper Snoop's biological child. She is the last born and the star's only daughter.

Who is Cori Broadus' mother?

Her mother is Shante Broadus, a savvy entrepreneur. She married Snoop in 1997, and the couple almost divorced in 2004, but Cori Broadus' health issue brought them back together.

Cori Broadus' pictures

Cori Broadus has grown up in the public eye and her fame is attached to her celebrity dad. Here are a few snaps that depict her life as a celebrity daughter.

Daddy's princess

Cori is Snoop's last child and his only daughter. She is the reason why the rapper did not divorce his mother in 2004 following her lupus diagnosis.

Loving boyfriend

The celebrity daughter is dating Wayne Duece, an internet personality. They have been together for over three years and often post romantic pictures of each other on their social media pages.

Mental health advocate

The upcoming singer is a vocal supporter of mental health awareness. She often encourages people to open up to others regarding their struggles.

Body positivity

Snoop Dogg's daughter has struggled with being overweight since childhood. She also opened up about being the only chocolate skinned child while all her brothers are light-skinned. She has since learnt to accept herself and was quick to shut down body shamers on social media.

Upcoming musician

Cori is a talented singer and seems to be following in her dad's musical footsteps. She currently has a short but impressive discography, and her future in the industry seems bright.

Cori Broadus is an inspiration to the young people struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. She has shown the world that it is okay to embrace your natural self.

