Jacqueline Obradors is an American actress who embodies the manifestation of the American dream in people who made it regardless of the challenges they faced. She is a daughter of Argentine immigrants who knew what they had to do to give their daughter a good life. They left their country, and by so doing, new opportunities presented themselves in the USA and in the process, a star was born.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jacqueline Obradors of "Freddie" Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

If Obradors is not an A-lister in Hollywood, it wouldn't be for lack of talent but because she has always been contented with supporting roles in films like Six Days, Seven Nights, and A Man Apart. Still, she has been able to have a successful career spanning more than two decades. She has mingled with the high and mighty but what is most admirable about her is that she remained a humble person.

Jacqueline Obradors’ profile summary

Name Jacqueline Obradors Date of birth October 6, 1966 Place of birth San Fernando Valley, U.S Age 55 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign Libra Gender Female Sexuality Straight Nationality American Ethnicity White Ancestry Argentine American Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Religion Christian Mother Angie Father Alfred Relationship Status Married Spouse Juan Garcia Height in feet 5' 5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Occupation Actress Instagram @jacquelineobradors

Jacqueline Obradors’ age

The actress was born on the 6th of October, 1966, in the San Fernando Valley. Consequently, her age is 55 as of 2022. She is the daughter of Albert and Angie Obradors, who were Argentine immigrants.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Her father was an officer cleaning business owner, while her mother worked as a church worker. Jacqueline Obradors’ parents started from humble beginnings, but they instilled values of hard work in their daughter and encouraged her to become an actress.

Julian Obradors, Edward James Olmos and Jacqueline attend the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of "7th & Union". Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

There is little information on Jacqueline's childhood and upbringing. She has a sister named Young Justice and they were raised together in California. However, she has not provided information on whether she has other siblings.

Is Jacqueline Obradors Hispanic?

She is Hispanic because her parents are originally from Argentina. She was involved in many activities, including joining dance classes as a child. She went to the Canoga Park High School in her hometown of Canoga Park, Los Angeles. It is not clear whether she proceeded to college or not.

Jacqueline Obradors' career

Before she became an actress, Obradors, who plays Detective Ortiz in NYPD Blue, used to work as a cashier at the Hughes Market in Canoga Park, California. Her passion was in the entertainment industry; hence she quit to become an actress. Her first movie credit is for the 1990 drama series Parker Lewis Can’t Lose. After that, she landed a role in the movie Soldier Boyz and the TV flick Problem Child 3.

In 1996 she auditioned for and got a role in an episode of Murder She Wrote. Even though she frequently got new roles, her big break was not until she got the Angelica character in Six Days, Seven Nights. After the stellar performance, she was cast to star in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

At the turn of the 2000 millennium, she had been a regular feature on the screens with more credits from the drama series Jesse and Battery Park. In 2001 came her biggest role yet when she started playing the character of Detective Rita Ortiz in NYPD Blue.

During the same period of shooting, she was working in other movies like A Man Apart, Tortilla Soup and Unstoppable, and in TV programs George Lopez and Freddie. Who played Angie’s sister on George Lopez? Obradors guest-starred as Gloria Palmero, Angie's sister in George Lopez. After taking some time off, Obradors’ major role came in 2009 when she was featured as Phadkar in Crossing Over.

A guest appearance followed this in the drama series Paloma Reynosa (2010). In 2011 she was featured in one episode of The Glades, followed by another minor role in the drama Young Justice: Invasion. Since then, the other films she has featured in include Bad Asses, Lopez, and Mayans MC.

Jacqueline Obradors at Private Residence in Hollywood. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: UGC

Jacqueline Obradors’ movies and TV shows:

Hardcore detective roles seem to be one of her fortes. Here is a list of movies and shows she has also appeared in:

Catwoman: Hunted (2022)

Bosch (2019-2021)

Palm Springs (2020)

Mayans MC (2018)

Lopez (2016)

Castle (2015)

Grimm (2014)

Bad Asses (2014)

Crossing Over (2009)

NCIS 2010 (recurring)

Jacqueline Obradors’ spouse and children

Obradors is a married woman and is deeply in love with her husband, Juan Garcia. Jacqueline Obradors’ spouse is a Spanish producer who has worked in movies like Bounce, The Net and El Mariachi. Garcia is also secretive like his wife and rarely discloses things about their married life. According to some of her Instagram posts, Obradors seems to have two sons: Julian and Joaquin.

Jacqueline Obradors’ net worth

Jacqueline has been acting since 1990, and since she is not known for a lavish lifestyle, it can be concluded that her money is intact. It is believed that she has a net worth of about $16 million. Similarly, her husband also makes substantial money from his work. This implies that their family will never lack anything related to finances.

When thinking about Hollywood actresses, Jacqueline Obradors may not quickly come to mind, but you'd be surprised at how long her filmography list is. She has been in over a dozen movies and twice as many television shows. She, however, opted for a low-key life and has managed to avoid controversies throughout her career.

READ ALSO: Who is Selbeyonce? Age, real name, gender, getting married, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Selbeyonce. He is a popular radio host who brings a unique flair through his 'larger-than-life' persona and massive presence.

Besides his successful gig as a radio show host, the star has also graced our TV screens, making various TV appearances. Here is everything you need to know about Selbeyonce.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News