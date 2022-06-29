Cindy Costner is an American actress known for her work in Dances with Wolves (1990) and Liteweight (1998). She was the first wife of the multi-award-winning actor and producer Kevin Costner. Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts about Cindy.

Cindy Silva decided to live a quieter life after her divorce from actor Kevin was finalized in 1994. Where is she today? Did she remarry? Read on to find out!

Cindy Costner's profiles summary and bio

Birth name Cynthia Silva Date of birth 29th October 1956 Age 65 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Portuguese Hair colour Dark Eye colour Brown Height 5 feet 7 inches Gender Female Marital status Divorced Former husband Actor Kevin Costner (1978 to 1994) Children Three, including Joe, Annie, and Lily Education California State University, Fullerton Profession Actress

Cindy Costner's age and early life

The Dances with Wolves actress was born on 29th October 1956 in California, United States, and is 65 years old in 2022. Cindy Costner's nationality is American, and she has Portuguese roots. The actress attended California State University, Fullerton, where she met her future husband, Kevin.

Cindy Costner's husband and children

Cindy met actor Kevin Costner in 1975 while in college. They dated for about three years before tying the knot in February 1978. The couple was blessed with three kids, including daughters Annie (1984) and Lily (1986) and son Joe (1988). Cindy Costner's children have followed in their parents' footsteps and are making a name for themselves as Hollywood actors.

Cindy Costner and Kevin Costner decided to part ways after 16 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in December 1994. Cindy walked away with a $50 million divorce settlement.

It is not known if Cindy Costner remarried after the failure of her first marriage to actor Kevin. She decided to retreat from public life, and little has been heard from her since then.

Kevin went on to have four more children from two relationships. He had a son called Liam Costner (1996) with his girlfriend, Bridget Rooney. The actor later married model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner with whom he has three children, including sons Cayden (2007) and Hayes (2009) and daughter Grace (2010).

What does Kevin Costner's first wife do?

Kevin Costner's first wife made her Hollywood career debut in the 1990s. She is known for Dances with Wolves (1990), in which she starred alongside her then-husband Kevin and Liteweight (1998). The actress is also credited for playing Snow White and Cinderella at Disneyland.

Not much has been heard from Cindy since the 2000s, and she seems to have stopped acting. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Kevin has had a successful acting career and is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Cindy Costner's net worth

Cindy's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at $1 million in 2022. She got a $50 million divorce settlement in 1994 and starred in a few projects in the 1990s, but her acting career did not work out well. On the other hand, her former husband Kevin has amassed an estimated fortune of $250 million from his work as an actor, director, and producer.

Cindy Costner's height

The Dances with Wolves actress has an incredible physique and stands at 5 feet 7 inches. She has beautiful brown eyes and dark hair.

Is Kevin Costner still married to Cindy?

No. They divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage. The famous actor is currently married to model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner. They tied the knot in 2004 and have three children together.

Is Cindy Costner related to Kevin Costner?

Cindy is actor Kevin's first wife and the mother of his three eldest kids. They were married from 1978 to 1994.

Who is Kevin Costner's real daughter?

The veteran actor has three biological daughters. His first daughter, actress Annie, was born in 1984, and his second daughter, actress Lily, was born in 1986 from his first marriage to Cindy. Kevin's last-born daughter Grace was born in 2010 from his second marriage to Christine Baumgartner.

Cindy Costner was married to one of the hottest Hollywood actors of the 1980s and decided to retreat from the limelight after the marriage failed. Little is known about her today, but her children are doing well in their respective acting careers.

