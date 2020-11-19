Tshwane South College courses, online applications, registration dates, contacts
Tshwane South College is a public TVET learning centre with a reputation for empowering and preparing young people for occupational success. The institution has gone ahead of others in providing quality education to all with minimal requirements. Even better, interested learners have a long list of courses to choose their preferred career paths.
Securing a study place at Tshwane South TVET College is now more accessible through online applications. Part-time and distance learning are part of the reasons why thousands wish to join the institution. Their learning schedule is not only friendly but also adaptable to the modern world, where people are attending classes as they further their careers. All four campuses (Odi, Centurion, Pretoria West, and Atteridgeville) enjoy a reasonable rate of enrolment with all the necessary facilities to steer learning.
Tshwane South College courses
What courses does Tshwane South College offer? The college focuses on skill-based careers because it started as an economic growth initiative. For this reason, various courses offered by the institution concentrate on the practicality of knowledge in the twenty-first century.
National Certificate Vocational NC (V)
- Tourism: offered only at Tshwane South College Odi campus
- Hospitality: offered only at Centurion
- Office Administration: all campuses apart from Pretoria West
- Information Technology: offered only at Pretoria West
- Engineering and Related Design: offered only at Pretoria West
- Finance, Economics and Accounting: offered only at Atteridgeville
- Civil Engineering and Building Construction: offered only at Atteridgeville
- Electrical Infrastructure and Construction: offered only at Pretoria West
Programme 191 Nated courses
- Civil N1- N6: offered at Atteridgeville and Odi
- Electrical N1- N6: all campuses
- Mechanical N1- N6: all campuses apart from Atteridgeville
General studies
- Business Management
- Financial Management
- Management Assistant
- Marketing Management
Utility Services
- Cosmetology
- Clothing Production Skills
- Early Childhood Development
- Hospitality and Catering Services
Learnerships
- Practical Workshops
- Short/Hobby Courses
- Practical Skills Training
Practical workshops
- Welding
- Refrigeration
Short courses (Hobby programs)
- Pottery
Tshwane South College registration dates
Is Tshwane South College open for registration? The academic institution recently released the dates for enrollment and registration for semester 2 of 2022. The deadline for new students taking general studies, Intro N4 & N4, was on the 4th of July. For returning students, the deadline was on the 11th, 12th, and 13th for N4, N5 and N6, respectively.
Those taking natural studies have from 27th June to 15th July to apply.
How do I register at Tshwane South College?
The application procedure is straightforward, with the right form and supporting documents. The institution does not use the National Benchmark tests in its admission criteria. Here are the steps to follow:
i. Fill Tshwane application form
New learners can get the application forms from the offices on various campuses through the following Tshwane South College contact details:
Head Office
- 85 Francis Baard (formerly Schoeman Street)
- PO Box 151, Pretoria 0001
- Tel: 012 401 5000 - General Enquiries
- E-mail: info@tsc.edu.za
Centurion Campus
- Tek Base, College Street, LYTTELTON, 0140
- Private Bag x 1018, LYTTELTON, 0140
- Tel: 012 660-8500
- Fax: 012 664-8358
- Email: centsec@tsc.edu.za
Atteridgeville Campus
- 5 Khoza Street, Atteridgeville
- PO Box 97615, WESPARK, 0146
- Tel: 012 373-1200
- Fax: 012 373 8032
- Email: att.pa@tsc.edu.za
Pretoria West Campus
- 150 Industrial Street, Pretoria West
- Tele: (012) 380-5000
- Fax: (012) 386-1245
- Email: bongi@tsc.edu.za
Odi Campus
- Molefe Makinta Highway (Formerly Lucas Mangope Highway) Opposite Morula Sun Stand No. 5218, 0190
- Private Bag X564, Mabopane
- Tel: (012) 725 - 1800
- Fax: (012) 702-5752 / (012) 702-3387
- Email: odi.pa@tsc.edu.za
ii. Filling the application form
Applicants should ensure they have an e-mail address before filling in their form. Note that the address is vital for subsequent communications.
iii. Attach relevant academic and supporting documents
Ensure you attach and submit your application alongside certified copies of your qualifications.
iv. Accommodation inquiries
Does Tshwane South College have accommodation? While some campuses offer accommodation, others do not. Learners should, therefore, make inquiries regarding the availability of accommodation and the options available for them. The good thing is that there are enough hostels within the vicinity institution.
Tshwane South College online application 2022
How do I apply online for Tshwane South College? Instead of filling out the application manually, the internet is a more convenient way of securing a study place at TSC regardless of location. Learners without access to paper applications can also apply and qualify to study at Tshwane South College without limitations. The process requires an e-mail address to receive a student number as an application receipt confirmation.
Here is how to make a TSC online application for 2022 and other campuses.
- Start by accessing the TSC portal.
- If you already have an account, proceed to log in. Otherwise, register a new account.
- Fill in the required information and then submit it to complete the application process. The info needed includes the year of study, course type, campus, registration type, study direction, and the course that you want to pursue.
Tshwane South College fees
Every program offered comes with its payable fees. It is, therefore, crucial to check the fee structure before initiating the application process. However, the fees for most courses range between R1,000 and R20,000. On the bright side, there is no application fee required when applying to join Tshwane South College.
Does NSFAS fund Tshwane South College? Yes, NSFAS provides financial aid to deserving learners enrolled at Tshwane South College. Also, FET College student bursaries are exclusively available to Report 191 (Nated) and NC (V) Programs. The financial support includes accommodation fees, tuition fees, and transport fees.
Is Tshwane South College registered?
Yes, the school has accreditation to offer capacity training in different fields of study, including those enlisted below. Most importantly, Tshwane South College is a public institution with indiscriminate policies in enrolment and training at the National Qualifications Framework level.
Is Tshwane South College a public college? The school is a registered TVET college in line with the Continuous Education Training Act. For more information, visit www.tshwane south college.co.za.
Which TVET colleges are open for 2022 applications?
These are the top colleges that are open for application in 2022.
- Central Johannesburg TVET College in Gauteng
- Coastal TVET College in Kwazulu Natal
- Boland TVET College in Western Cape
- Buffalo City TVET College in Eastern Cape
- Flavius Mareka TVET College in Free State
- Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo
It is now easier to apply and enrol at Tshwane South College because of its affordable programs. The institution is also an excellent choice if you are searching for skill-based and marketable study programs.
