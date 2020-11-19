Tshwane South College courses, online applications, registration dates, contacts

Tshwane South College is a public TVET learning centre with a reputation for empowering and preparing young people for occupational success. The institution has gone ahead of others in providing quality education to all with minimal requirements. Even better, interested learners have a long list of courses to choose their preferred career paths.

Securing a study place at Tshwane South TVET College is now more accessible through online applications. Part-time and distance learning are part of the reasons why thousands wish to join the institution. Their learning schedule is not only friendly but also adaptable to the modern world, where people are attending classes as they further their careers. All four campuses (Odi, Centurion, Pretoria West, and Atteridgeville) enjoy a reasonable rate of enrolment with all the necessary facilities to steer learning.

Tshwane South College courses

What courses does Tshwane South College offer? The college focuses on skill-based careers because it started as an economic growth initiative. For this reason, various courses offered by the institution concentrate on the practicality of knowledge in the twenty-first century.

National Certificate Vocational NC (V)

Tourism: offered only at Tshwane South College Odi campus

Hospitality: offered only at Centurion

Office Administration: all campuses apart from Pretoria West

Information Technology: offered only at Pretoria West

Engineering and Related Design: offered only at Pretoria West

Finance, Economics and Accounting: offered only at Atteridgeville

Civil Engineering and Building Construction: offered only at Atteridgeville

Electrical Infrastructure and Construction: offered only at Pretoria West

Programme 191 Nated courses

Civil N1- N6: offered at Atteridgeville and Odi

Electrical N1- N6: all campuses

Mechanical N1- N6: all campuses apart from Atteridgeville

General studies

Business Management

Financial Management

Management Assistant

Marketing Management

Utility Services

Cosmetology

Clothing Production Skills

Early Childhood Development

Hospitality and Catering Services

Learnerships

Practical Workshops

Short/Hobby Courses

Practical Skills Training

Practical workshops

Welding

Refrigeration

Short courses (Hobby programs)

Pottery

Tshwane South College registration dates

Is Tshwane South College open for registration? The academic institution recently released the dates for enrollment and registration for semester 2 of 2022. The deadline for new students taking general studies, Intro N4 & N4, was on the 4th of July. For returning students, the deadline was on the 11th, 12th, and 13th for N4, N5 and N6, respectively.

Those taking natural studies have from 27th June to 15th July to apply.

How do I register at Tshwane South College?

The application procedure is straightforward, with the right form and supporting documents. The institution does not use the National Benchmark tests in its admission criteria. Here are the steps to follow:

i. Fill Tshwane application form

New learners can get the application forms from the offices on various campuses through the following Tshwane South College contact details:

Head Office

85 Francis Baard (formerly Schoeman Street)

PO Box 151, Pretoria 0001

Tel: 012 401 5000 - General Enquiries

E-mail: info@tsc.edu.za

Centurion Campus

Tek Base, College Street, LYTTELTON, 0140

Private Bag x 1018, LYTTELTON, 0140

Tel: 012 660-8500

Fax: 012 664-8358

Email: centsec@tsc.edu.za

Atteridgeville Campus

5 Khoza Street, Atteridgeville

PO Box 97615, WESPARK, 0146

Tel: 012 373-1200

Fax: 012 373 8032

Email: att.pa@tsc.edu.za

Pretoria West Campus

150 Industrial Street, Pretoria West

Tele: (012) 380-5000

Fax: (012) 386-1245

Email: bongi@tsc.edu.za

Odi Campus

Molefe Makinta Highway (Formerly Lucas Mangope Highway) Opposite Morula Sun Stand No. 5218, 0190

Private Bag X564, Mabopane

Tel: (012) 725 - 1800

Fax: (012) 702-5752 / (012) 702-3387

Email: odi.pa@tsc.edu.za

ii. Filling the application form

Applicants should ensure they have an e-mail address before filling in their form. Note that the address is vital for subsequent communications.

iii. Attach relevant academic and supporting documents

Ensure you attach and submit your application alongside certified copies of your qualifications.

iv. Accommodation inquiries

Does Tshwane South College have accommodation? While some campuses offer accommodation, others do not. Learners should, therefore, make inquiries regarding the availability of accommodation and the options available for them. The good thing is that there are enough hostels within the vicinity institution.

Tshwane South College online application 2022

How do I apply online for Tshwane South College? Instead of filling out the application manually, the internet is a more convenient way of securing a study place at TSC regardless of location. Learners without access to paper applications can also apply and qualify to study at Tshwane South College without limitations. The process requires an e-mail address to receive a student number as an application receipt confirmation.

Here is how to make a TSC online application for 2022 and other campuses.

Start by accessing the TSC portal.

If you already have an account, proceed to log in. Otherwise, register a new account.

Fill in the required information and then submit it to complete the application process. The info needed includes the year of study, course type, campus, registration type, study direction, and the course that you want to pursue.

Tshwane South College fees

Every program offered comes with its payable fees. It is, therefore, crucial to check the fee structure before initiating the application process. However, the fees for most courses range between R1,000 and R20,000. On the bright side, there is no application fee required when applying to join Tshwane South College.

Does NSFAS fund Tshwane South College? Yes, NSFAS provides financial aid to deserving learners enrolled at Tshwane South College. Also, FET College student bursaries are exclusively available to Report 191 (Nated) and NC (V) Programs. The financial support includes accommodation fees, tuition fees, and transport fees.

Is Tshwane South College registered?

Yes, the school has accreditation to offer capacity training in different fields of study, including those enlisted below. Most importantly, Tshwane South College is a public institution with indiscriminate policies in enrolment and training at the National Qualifications Framework level.

Is Tshwane South College a public college? The school is a registered TVET college in line with the Continuous Education Training Act. For more information, visit www.tshwane south college.co.za.

Which TVET colleges are open for 2022 applications?

These are the top colleges that are open for application in 2022.

Central Johannesburg TVET College in Gauteng

Coastal TVET College in Kwazulu Natal

Boland TVET College in Western Cape

Buffalo City TVET College in Eastern Cape

Flavius Mareka TVET College in Free State

Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo

It is now easier to apply and enrol at Tshwane South College because of its affordable programs. The institution is also an excellent choice if you are searching for skill-based and marketable study programs.

