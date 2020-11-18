False Bay College courses, online application, fees, blackboard, vacancies 2022

Have you recently completed your high school studies and are unsure what is next? Well, you should plan to pursue higher studies in your area of interest. South Africa has many institutions of higher learning that equip people with the skills and knowledge needed in various fields. False Bay College is one of these institutions.

False Bay College equips all its learners with the correct values, competence, and attitudes. The programmes offered in the institution ensure that all graduates are equipped with highly marketable skills, making them employable in various sectors.

False Bay College courses in 2022

False Bay TVET College is an accredited institution that offers vocational, occupational and skills training programmes. Alternative modes of training and teaching are offered in the college. There are various False Bay College distance learning programmes as well as part-time programmes. Check out the programmes in the college below.

Business studies

The business-related courses offered depend on your level before joining the institution.

Courses for learners with Grade 9 certificate

National Certificate (Vocational) in Office Administration Level 2-4

National Certificate (Vocational) in Finance, Economics and Accounting Level 2-4

Courses for learners with Grade 12 certificate

N4-N6: Business Management

N4-N6: Financial Management

N4-N6: Management Assistant

N4-N6: Human Resources

N4-N6: Public Management

Engineering Studies

The engineering skills training section offers multiple programmes, including electrical engineering, suspension fitting, fitting and turning, civil engineering, and fabrication. The accredited programmes on offer are listed in the table below.

Qualification SAQA ID Level OC: Automotive Motor Mechanic 97990 4 OC: Boilermaker 93626 4 OC: Bricklayer 93627 4 OC: Computer Technician 101408 5 OC: Electrician 91761 5 OC: Mechanical Fitter 94021 4 OC: Panel Beater 96364 4 OC: Rigger 102856 4 OC: Vehicle Painter 94182 4 OC: Welder 94100 4

Hospitality and tourism

Only one programme is available, a National N Diploma in Hospitality and Catering Services. This course requires all applicants to have a Grade 12 certificate and takes three years to complete.

Information technology

The institution offers a CCNA – Cisco Certified Networking Associate qualification. Applicants do not need prior computing knowledge to pursue this course.

Education studies

These courses prepare you to become a competent teacher, which are listed below.

GETC: Early Childhood Development Practitioner Assistant NQF Level 1

FETC in Early Childhood Development NQF Level 4

Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Development NQF Level 5

Yacht and boat building training

The maritime-related programmes offered in this college are listed below.

National Certificate: Yacht and Boat Building NQF level 2

National Certificate: Yacht and Boat Building NQF level 3

Further Education and Training (FET) Certificate: Yacht and Boat Building NQF level 4

2D animation training

The 2D animation course offered is National Certificate: 2D Animation NQF level 5. The minimum academic requirement is a Grade 12 certificate.

Safety and security

The course offered is National Certificate (Vocational) Safety in Society. The admission requirement is a Grade 9 Certificate or NQF level 1 equivalent. It takes three years to complete this programme.

Fees

The fees charged varies depending on the course and its duration. The amount charged for local students may also vary for international learners.

False Bay College online application in 2022

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution now requires all applications to be submitted online. Learn how to apply online at False Bay College by following the steps below.

On an internet-enabled computer, visit the institution's website.

Click Apply Now on the dashboard to be redirected to a page with the online application form.

on the dashboard to be redirected to a page with the online application form. Complete the information needed to create an account and keep your login details safe because you will need them to track the status of your application.

Complete the Online Application Form and submit your supporting documents.

Supporting documents

Before submitting your application, ensure you attach the necessary supporting documents, as listed below.

Birth certificate/ identity document. Proof of application for a new ID/ passport is accepted

Most recent academic results.

Copies of the academic certificates or qualifications

Municipal billing document or another account statement

Personal Information Consent form

Placement Screening Test

Everyone learning how to apply at False Bay College should fill out the Placement Screening Test form, which is mandatory. Without it, your application will not be considered. The test helps the institution recommend courses that are appropriate for you, so the applicant should fill it out independently.

After completing the test, a report will be generated. If you prefer to apply for a course outside the recommendations, you will be requested to sign an acknowledgement.

How to check your status at False Bay College

To track the status of your application, you should follow the steps below.

Visit the institution's application portal.

Enter your application login details and then click the Submit button.

button. You will access your account details and see your status.

False Bay College vacancies

If you wish to become a staff member at the college, you can check the vacancies tab, also known as the blackboard, on the official website. The institution gives all qualified applicants equal opportunities and encourages persons living with disabilities to apply for vacant positions.

Campuses and contacts

The college has multiple campuses across South Africa. If you wish to get more information, you can use the contact details below.

Khayekitsha campus

Telephone numbers: 021 361 3430/ 021 360 5000

021 361 3430/ 021 360 5000 Physical Address: Mew Way, Khayelitsha

Mew Way, Khayelitsha Postal Address: P.O. Box 376, Mitchell's Plain 7785

Fish Hoek campus

Telephone numbers: 021 782 0144/ 021 784 4300

021 782 0144/ 021 784 4300 Physical address: Corner 7th Avenue & Kommetjie Road, Fish Hoek

Corner 7th Avenue & Kommetjie Road, Fish Hoek Postal address: P.O. Box 22488, Fish Hoek 7974

Westlake campus

Telephone numbers: 021 701 1340/ 021 700 6400

021 701 1340/ 021 700 6400 Physical address: Westlake Drive, Westlake

Westlake Drive, Westlake Postal address: Private Bag X17, Tokai 7966

Central office

Telephone number: 021-787 0800

021-787 0800 Physical address: Main Road, Muizenberg 7945

Main Road, Muizenberg 7945 Postal address: Private Bag X25, Tokai 7966

Muizenberg campus

Telephone: 021 788 8373

021 788 8373 Fax: 021 788 2417

021 788 2417 Physical address: York Rd, Muizenberg

York Rd, Muizenberg Postal address: P.O. Box 34, Muizenberg 7950

Mitchell's Plain campus

Telephone: 021 391 0717

021 391 0717 Physical address: Cedar High School, Corner Weltevreden & Spine Rd, Rocklands, Mitchell's Plain

Cedar High School, Corner Weltevreden & Spine Rd, Rocklands, Mitchell's Plain Postal address: P.O. Box 376, Mitchell's Plain 7789

Distance learning offices

Telephone: 021 701 1153

021 701 1153 Fax: 086 463 8479

086 463 8479 Email address: FBCDistanceLearning@falsebay.org.za

Is False Bay a public college?

Yes, the institution is an ISO 9001 certified public TVET college established in 2002.

Where is False Bay College located?

The college has six campuses located in different parts of the country. The locations are Fish Hoek, Westlake, Mitchell’s Plain, Muizenberg, and Khayelitsha.

Which courses are still available at False Bay College?

The college offers multiple programmes, and all are listed above.

Is False Bay College funded by NSFAS?

The college is one of the TVET institutions that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds. Students who meet all NSFAS requirements and wish to study at the institution may apply for the bursary.

What qualifications are needed to go to False Bay?

All applicants should be at least 18 years old. Other requirements may vary depending on the specific course you wish to pursue.

False Bay College is one of the leading TVET institutions in the country. It offers programmes adapted to the needs of the workplace and has competent trainers and facilities to facilitate optimal learning and training.

