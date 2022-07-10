Who is Tshiamo Molobi? Age, parents, movies, phone number, profiles, net worth

Tshiamo Molobi is a South African actor best known for his recurring role as Lefa, a young boy who always has a trick up his sleeve on eTV's series Rhythm City. He has appeared in several local soap operas, including The Queen, DiepCity, and Scandal! How well do you know the teen actor?

Tshiamo is known for his role as Lefa on eTV's Rhythm City. Photo: @natjroliphant on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tshiamo identified his talent early and did not hesitate to inform his mother. Since his debut in the acting industry in 2014, the young actor has proved that he can play any role. He is undeniably the next big star South Africa should watch out for.

Tshiamo Molobi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Tshiamo Molobi Date of birth 17th May 2003 Age 19 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Languages English, Setswana Height 1.63 m Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Mom Ida Molobi Profession Actor Years active 2014 to date Social media profiles Instagram Facebook

How old is Tshiamo from The Queen?

The Queen actor was born on 17th May 2003 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Tshiamo Molobi's age is 19 years old in 2022.

Tshiamo Molobi's parents

The young actor was raised by a single mother. Photo: @Thandokhumalo19, @Thandokhumalo19 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Rhythm City actor was raised in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, by his single mother, Ida Molobi. Tshiamo is an only child to his mother, and there is no information regarding his father.

Tshiamo splits his time between studies and playing roles in films and TV shows. His goal after graduating high school is to enrol for a qualification in directing and cinematography so that one day he can work behind the scenes. He also looks forward to starring in a Netflix project.

Tshiamo Molobi's acting career

Molobi developed an interest in acting when he was in Grade 3 after seeing a young actor Junior Singo in a film. His mom, Ida Molobi, supported his ambitions and helped him get an agent.

Molobi made his acting debut in 2014 in Pad na Jou Hart (Road to Your Heart), a romantic drama film. He later appeared in the MTV Base youth drama series MTV Shuga: Down South in 2015 as Lemo, Ipeleng's wild little brother. His biggest role is Lefa from Rhythm City eTV soap opera. Lefa is Kea and Reneilwe's brother and a student who always has an idea of what to do.

He is also known for his role as Sibusiso on DiepCity, Nox's intelligent little brother, who was shot dead during a house robbery. The actor previously had a recurring role as Tshepo on the Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen.

Apart from acting, Tshiamo has represented several big brands in television commercials. Some of the companies he has worked with include McDonald's, Gomma Gomma, Coke, and DStv (Big Weekend).

Tshiamo Molobi's movies and TV shows

Project Year/Season Role Happiness Is a Four-letter Word 2016 Lunga Pad na Jou Hart (Road to Your Heart) 2014 Lucky DiepCity 2021 (Season 1) Sibusiso MTV Shuga (Down South 1 and 2) Seasons 5 and 7 Lemo Rhythm City Season 1 Lefa Rockville 2021 (Season 5) Delani Scandal! 2021 (Season 1) Lebo The Queen 2020 (Season 4) Tshepo

Tshiamo Molobi's net worth

The Scandal! actor has an estimated net worth of $30,000 (about R500,000) in 2022. He started acting in 2014 when he was ten years old.

Tshiamo Molobi's house

The actor was raised in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, South Africa. He still resides in Johannesburg, but his exact house location is not known. Information regarding Tshiamo Molobi's phone number is also not available.

The upcoming actor made his acting debut in 2014. Photo: @Mysabuzz, @TheTeaWorld11 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

What is Tshiamo Molobi's Instagram?

Tshiamo Molobi's Instagram name is @tshiamomolobii. He has over 33.7 thousand followers on the platform. Tshiamo Molobi's Facebook has more than 112 thousand likes.

Where is Tshiamo Molobi acting now?

The South African actor joined eTV's Scandal! series in October 2021. He plays the role of Lebo, Tebello's older friend from Soweto.

How did Molobi's mom help him start his career?

Tshiamo developed a passion for acting from an early age, and he informed his mother, Ida. She contacted an agency to represent her son, and that is how Tshiamo got his start in the industry.

Tshiamo Molobi is a talented actor with a promising future in the South African entertainment industry. He knew what he wanted and was lucky to have a mother who understood his ambitions. His achievements serve as a great source of inspiration for aspiring actors.

