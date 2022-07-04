Jack Depp is the youngest son of the acclaimed American actor and singer Johnny Depp and his previous partner, French model and actress Vanessa Paradis. Despite being born into a famous family, the celebrity son prefers to live a low-key life away from the limelight. What is he doing today?

The Depp family has been receiving increased media scrutiny in the recent past following the highly publicized defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard. The couple was married in 2015, and Amber filed for divorce a year later in May 2016, citing an abusive marriage, but Johnny has publicly denied the allegations.

Jack Depp's profiles summary and bio

Full name Jack John Christopher Depp III Date of birth 9th April 2002 Age 20 years in 2022 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France Nationality French-American Height 5 feet 10 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Gender Male Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend French singer and model Camille Jansen Parents French singer Vanessa Paradis and American actor Johnny Depp Siblings Model Lily-Rose

Jack Depp's age

The celebrity son was born on 9th April 2002 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France. He is 20 years old in 2022. Jack Depp's nationality is French-American, and he spends time in Paris and Los Angeles.

Jack Depp's parents and siblings

Jack's mother is Vanessa Paradis, a renowned French singer, model, and actress, while his father is Johnny Depp, a multi-award-winning American actor, producer and singer. The boy has an elder sister, actress and model Lily-Rose (born 27th May 1999). The celebrity siblings are bilingual and can speak fluent French. Jack Depp and Lily-Rose's parents separated in 2012 after 14 years.

Jack Depp's girlfriend

The famous son has been linked to several beautiful girls since he was a teenager. In August 2020, he was spotted in the UK holding hands with French singer and model Camille Jansen. The model had earlier celebrated his birthday via Instagram, and she was also spotted with Jack's mother, Vanessa Paradis. However, it is not clear if Jack and Camille are still together in 2022.

What does Jack Depp do for a living?

Vanessa and Johnny's son has not made his career choice known to the public. Unlike his sister Lily-Rose, who seems to be following in her dad's footsteps, Jack prefers to stay away from the limelight.

He has only been in one film, a 2016 horror comedy film called Yoga Hosers, in which he starred as Peg Kid alongside his sister, Lily-Rose. It is not clear if there will be more Jack Depp movies in the future. In a 2014 interview with the Inquirer, his father, actor Johnny Depp, revealed that his son has a talent for drawing and singing.

Jack Depp's net worth

Jack's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $1 million and $5 million in 2022. His parents are doing well in their respective careers and have created a great fortune for the family.

His father, Johnny, is one of the highest-earning actors in Hollywood, getting about $20 million per movie. As of 2022, he has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, his mother, Vanessa Paradis, has accumulated a fortune of about $100 million.

Jack Depp's Instagram

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' younger son does not have official social media accounts. He is a private person, an aspect that his father Johnny cherishes. The actor has opened up in previous interviews about not wanting his kids to go through what he experienced growing up.

What is Johnny Depp's real name?

The actor's real name is John Christopher Depp II. He was born on 9th June 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky, United States, to waitress Betty Sue Palmer and civil engineer John Christopher Depp.

Is Johnny Depp's son named after Jack Sparrow?

The Captain Jack Sparrow character came to life in July 2003 after the release of the first Pirates of the Caribbean film, The Curse of the Black Pearl. Johnny's son, Jack, was born a year earlier, in April 2002. Since his dad is the one who plays the iconic pirate, the character might have been named after his son and not the other way around.

What is Lily-Rose Depp's illness?

In 2007, she got an E. coli infection, which resulted in kidney failure when she was seven. She was hospitalized for nine days in a London medical facility. Lily-Rose also revealed that she battles anorexia, a type of eating disorder.

Jack Depp seems to understand the dangers of too much public exposure at an early age and is taking things at his own pace. He is lucky to have a supportive sister and parents.

