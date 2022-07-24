Owen Wilson's net worth, age, children, partner, movies and TV shows, profiles

Owen Wilson's net worth as of 2022 shows that the actor and movie producer enjoys more than the luxurious lifestyle that the average American can boast of. He has worked himself and is still working to the bone since his debut movie role in 1999. It has been over two decades of consistent features in television and movie roles for the blonde actor who recently co-starred in the movie, Marry Me alongside A-list celebrity Jeniffer Lopez.

Owen Wilson attends The French Dispatch screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Source: Getty Images

Owen Wilson's net worth comes from a long time of acting, producing, writing, and directing career in Hollywood. His ability to play romantic comedy and villainous roles as deemed fit by movie producers availed him the opportunity to cut his teeth in the American movie industry as a rookie. Today, he can choose his preferred role in a movie since sometimes he directs, produces, and writes.

Owen Wilson profiles

Full name Owen Cunningham Wilson Gender Male Date of birth 18th November 1968 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 42-32-15 Body measurements in centimetres 107-81-38 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Laura Cunningham Wilson Father Robert Andrew Wilson Owen Wilson's siblings 2 Marital status Single Children 3 Education St. Mark's School of Texas, Thomas Jefferson School, New Mexico Military Institute University: University of Texas Profession Actor, screenwriter, and producer Net worth $70 million

Owen Wilson's age

The actor and screenwriter was born in Dallas, Texas, the USA, on 18th November 1968. Wilson's age is 53 years, but he will be celebrating his 54th birthday before the end of 2022.

What is Owen Wilson's real name?

The movie producer was christened Owen Cunningham Wilson at birth. The Cunningham in his name happens to be from his maternal side. He bares the nickname 'O'.

Owen Wilson's parents are professionals in their respective careers. His father, Robert Andrew Wilson, was the Advertising Executive and operator of KERA, a public TV station in Dallas, Texas, USA. On the other hand, his mother, Laura Cunningham Wilson, was a photographer.

He attended St. Mark's School of Texas before proceeding to Thomas Jefferson School. After that, he moved to the New Mexico Military. Finally, he furthered his tertiary education at the University of Texas, where he bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Actor Owen Wilson attends The French Dispatch screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Source: Getty Images

Owen Wilson's net worth

According to sources, this Hollywood star's net worth is about $70 million. Owen debuted in a short movie titled Bottle Rocket in 1996. This opportunity came from his long-standing connection with popular movie maker Wes Anderson, whom he met through a friend while studying at the New Mexico Military Institute.

Why is Owen Wilson so famous?

His career as an onscreen comedian shot him into the limelight. He has featured in several movies in different roles. He is famous for his mellow voice, playing friendly and relaxed characters, as well as his crooked nose.

Owen Wilson's movies and TV series

The millionaire actor has featured in massive blockbusters in the last decade which include:

Marmaduke

Little Fockers

Midnight in Paris

The Internship

Drunk History

She Funny That Way

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

No Escape

Zoolander Returns to the Runway

Inherent Vice

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Free Birds

Are You Here

Cars 2

The Big Year

Hall Pass

Community

The Hero of Color City

Saturday Night Live

Wonder

Father Figures

Bliss

Loki

Haunted Mansion

Secret Headquarters

Marry Me

Paint

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Cars on the Road

Documentary Now

Owen has written four movies; the first was Bottle Rocket, which he also starred in. The latest was The Royal Tenenbaums, produced in 2001. As a producer, he has about seven production works in the bag, the most recent of which is Paint, a movie released in 2022.

Real estate mogul

Most of Owen Wilson's net worth is reinvested in real estate around different states in the United States of America. He has a beach house in Los Angeles and Malibu, among several others, while also investing in purchasing parcels of land on the Island of Maui in Hawaii.

American actor Owen Wilson attends the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Source: Getty Images

Are Luke and Owen Wilson twins?

Luke is Owen's younger brother, and they are not twins. He followed in his footsteps to become a movie actor and producer.

How many wives has Owen Wilson had?

Although Owen Wilson's children are three in total (2022), the Hollywood celebrity actor has never been married at any point in his life, but he has a long list of female celebrities in his dating history. Some include Sheryl Crow, Gina Gershon, Kate Hudson, Le Call, Sonja Morgan and Xhoana Xheneti.

The oldest child of Owen Wilson is Robert Ford, born in January 2011 by Jade Duell. The second is a boy named Finn mothered by an ex-fitness trainer, Caroline Lindqvist, while the third is a girl named Layla Aranya, born in 2018 by Varunie Vongsvirates.

There was controversy over this third child, and Owen demanded a paternity test which came back positive. He is said to have been paying between $25,000 and $35,000 to Layla's mother as monthly child support.

Owen Wilson's net worth is a good motivation for anyone looking for something to convince them about the financial fortune of choosing an acting career. But, as usual, these do not come cheaply and easily, but with hard work, smart work, and consistency.

