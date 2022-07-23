Liver King is a self-proclaimed evolutionary hunter. For the past two decades, he has led a uniquely different life–he believes everyone can leave their comfort zones for the betterment of humanity. Furthermore, he has consistently pointed out that the friction between modern environments and nature is the root of human suffering.

Influencer Brian Johnson attends the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Naturally, not many people can put up with Liver King's life to save humanity. His dedication and passion for staying true to his course make him stand out. Despite leading a life somewhat similar to that of a caveman, King has a degree in biochemistry. What else would you love to know about the self-proclaimed CEO of ancestral lifestyle?

Liver King's profile summary

Birth name Brian Johnson Nickname Liver King Gender Male Date of birth 1977 Age 45 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Wife Barbara (Liver Queen) Children Two (Rad and Stryker) Profession Bodybuilder, digital content creator, entrepreneur Education Texas Tech University Net worth $1 million Liver King’s Instagram @liverking TikTok @liverking

Liver King’s biography

What is Liver King's real name? He was born Brian Johnson in the United States. Unfortunately, his father passed away when he was young–he did not get to know him. As a result, he was single-handedly raised by his mother in San Antonio.

Contrary to the expectations of many, King was not a tough kid while growing up. Instead, he was a soft and puny kid and was consistently bullied at school. At one point, he was forced to walk home barefoot after one of the bullies stole his new shoes.

After graduating high school, he enrolled in a medical course at Texas Tech University. During orientation, he dropped out to work for a pharmaceutical company. However, based on the information on his website, he went back to school and even graduated.

I'm not a hospital, I'm not a doctor, and this is not medical advice. I do, however, have a degree in biochemistry.

How old is Liver King?

Liver King's age is 45 years old as of 2022. He was reportedly born in 1977. Unfortunately, he is yet to reveal his exact date and month of birth.

Career

What does Liver King do for a living? Johnson is a famous health coach, digital content, bodybuilder, creator, and entrepreneur. It all began when he decided to change his lifestyle. He is now a self-proclaimed CEO of ancestral lifestyle. In the past 20 years, he has lived as an evolutionary hunter.

He is also one of the best content creators on TikTok and Instagram. Mostly, he creates content about his ancestral lifestyle and bodybuilding. His TikTok account currently boasts over 2.9 million followers with 52.1 million likes on his videos. He also has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account at the time of writing.

He is also a serial entrepreneur. Together with his wife, he owns a company named Ancestral Supplements—the company deals in supplements that support the ancestral lifestyle. One can find Liver King's supplements on his website.

What are the 9 ancestral tenets by Liver King?

In his mission to teach, preach and model the ancestral message, Johnson is guided by 9 tenets. Those tenets are as follows:

Sleep Eat Move Shield Connect Cold Sun Fight Bond

What is Liver King's net worth?

The 45-years-old has an alleged net worth of 1 million. However, this value is not verifiable and hence not reliable. Hopefully, he will reveal this information someday. In a recent interview with GQ, he said he makes around $100 million a year from his businesses. In addition, he owns a big mansion in Texas and a few classy cars.

What is the Liver King diet?

Brian is known for eating liver. He hardly misses liver in his meals. On his website, you will find some of his favourite meals; Barbaric cocktail, Liver King Concoction 2.0, and The Liver King Whole Dish. There, you will find recipes on how to prepare each meal.

Is eating raw liver good for you? For him, it is healthy. He argues that our ancestors used to eat raw meat, and they led a healthy lifestyle. However, nutritional experts argue that we expose our bodies to bacteria when we eat raw meat.

Who is Liver King's wife?

Influencer Brian Johnson, his wife Barbara, and children at the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

The Texas-based ancestral health coach is a family man. The name of his wife is Barbara, aka Liver Queen. The lovebirds have been living together as a couple since 2004. Like him, Barbara is a fitness enthusiast. She also strictly follows her husband’s lifestyle.

At the time of writing, the couple is blessed with two children, Stryker and Rad. The two occasionally make appearances in their father’s videos.

Liver King's height and weight

He is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches (roughly 170 centimetres) tall and weighs around 190 pounds (86 kilograms). Additionally, he has brown hair and grey eyes.

Liver King is now a popular name globally, thanks to his ancestral living lifestyle. The self-proclaimed CEO of ancestral lifestyle dabbles as a content creator, bodybuilder, and entrepreneur. In addition, he owns a supplement company.

